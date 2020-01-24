Tree of Knowledge International Achieves Historic Cross Listing with the Jamaican Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – In a historic moment, Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (TOKI) (CSE: TOKI – OTC: TOKIF) will become the first company to be cross-listed between the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Jamaican Stock Exchange (JSE). TOKI is building on its already established thousands of patients in Canada with access to up to a further 1.5 million patients through its strategic partnership with Jack Nathan health clinics (as reported in March 2019) by developing and distribution of a diverse range of protocols and treatments for pain management. The cross-listing is a major step by Tree of Knowledge to play a leading role internationally in the estimated 4.2 trillion health and wellness industry (as reported in 2017 by the Global Wellness Institute.)

“The CSE is very pleased to see Tree of Knowledge International Corp. access the Jamaican market with a listing on the JSE,” stated Rob Cook, Senior VP of Market Development of the Canadian Securities Exchange. “This is one of the outcomes that we envisaged when we entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the JSE in 2019. Both exchanges endeavor to give their listed companies the full benefit of public company experience in a liquid and well regulated market.”

Minister Audley Shaw the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries in Jamaica is excited at the investment opportunity that this cross-listing will provide to investors. “This cross listing paves the way for the Jamaican diaspora to reap the benefits of our rapidly developing Health and Wellness industry by investing in a publicly traded company on the Jamaican Exchange – recognized by Bloomberg as the best performing stock exchange in the world.” The cross listing opens numerous opportunities for both Tree of Knowledge and Jamaica, he added.

“Tree of Knowledge has already established significant partnerships in Jamaica. This cross listing provides Jamaicans and the Jamaican diaspora with the opportunity to invest in the first international publicly listed company on the Jamaican stock exchange,” stated TOKI’s CEO Michael Caridi. “Our vision for Jamaica is to be the bridge between Jamaica’s Health and Wellness industry and the rest of the world using Jamaica as our strategic location to develop the Caribbean and Latin American markets where Tree of Knowledge products will gain access to the region.

The trading start date along with the JSE trading symbol will be announced soon.

About Tree of Knowledge

With its head office in Toronto and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade product development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to future product format offerings. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the Company’s ability to satisfy provincial sales contracts or provinces purchasing all cannabis allocated to them, and such risks contained in the Company’s annual information form dated June 25, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Natasha Raey Media Relations pr@tokicorp.com 778-552-4538



