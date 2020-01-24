Key IoT Verticals Report, 2019: Strategies of MNOs - Operators are Seeking New Profits from Revenue Streams
This report explores the Internet of Things (IoT) strategies of selected mobile network operators (MNOs). It describes the business and consumer-oriented IoT offering of these MNOs and highlights their key preferences among IoT vertical markets.
The study also analyses the maturity of the overall IoT offering and the competitive position of operators in the IoT space.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Role of MNOs on the IoT value chain
2.1. IoT value chain
2.2. Operators are seeking new profits from revenue streams
2.3. Rising competition in IoT
3. IoT strategies of selected MNOs
3.1. IoT offering of MNOs
3.2. Key IoT vertical markets for MNOs
3.3. AT&T
3.4. Verizon
3.5. China Mobile
3.6. Vodafone
3.7. Deutsche Telekom
3.8. NTT DoCoMo
3.9. Zain
3.10. Orange
3.11. Telefonica
3.12. TIM
3.13. Etisalat
3.14. Vivo
3.15. Telstra
3.16. Singtel
4. Competitive analysis
4.1. IoT offering analysis
4.2. Selected MNO placements in IoT
List of Tables & Figures
- IoT value chain
- Distribution of global cellular M2M revenues by segment in 2020
- Examples of end-to-end IoT solutions by Vodafone
- Vertical IoT markets addressed by Orange
- Vertical IoT markets addressed by Vodafone
- AT&T combined approach to IoT
- End-to-end IoT offering of AT&T
- Complete asset tracking IoT solutions offered through the AT&T marketplace
- Shared IoT plans offered through the AT&T marketplace
- AT&T B2B vehicle solution portfolio
- B2C connected car offering by AT&T
- Major IoT verticals targeted by AT&T
- Platform-centric IoT ecosystem of Verizon
- YoY growth in Verizon IoT network connections
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Verizon
- Example of China Mobile's OneNet IoT platform applied to healthcare
- The multitude of IoT use cases covered by China Mobile's offering
- Major IoT verticals targeted by China Mobile
- Acquisition of Cobra to create Vodafone Automotive
- End-to-end IoT offering of Vodafone
- Typical solution composition of the V offering by Vodafone, an example of V-Auto
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Vodafone
- End-to-end IoT offering of Deutsche Telekom
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Deutsche Telekom
- SyncUP DRIVE connected car B2C solution by T-Mobile USA
- Major IoT verticals targeted by T-Mobile USA
- Elements of the Globiot IoT solution by DoCoMo
- NTT DoCoMo IoT offering
- Zain Group subsidiary ownership structure
- Zain Saudi Arabia M2M/IoT offering
- Fleet management solution by Zain Saudi Arabia
- IoT offering of Zain by a subsidiary
- End-to-end IoT offering of Orange
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Orange
- End-to-end IoT offering of Telefnica
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Telefnica
- End-to-end IoT offering of TIM
- Major IoT verticals targeted by TIM
- End-to-end IoT offering of Etisalat
- Major IoTverticals targeted by Etisalat
- End-to-end IoT offering of Vivo
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Vivo
- End-to-end IoT offering of Telstra
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Telstra
- End-to-end IoT offering of Singtel
- Major IoT verticals targeted by Singtel
