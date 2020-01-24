White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $1.1 Million, or $1.17 Per Diluted Share, for the Fourth Quarter of 2019, and $5.1 million, or $5.28 Per Diluted Share for the Year

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported strong loan and deposit growth and improved asset quality contributed to net income increasing 22.0% to $1.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $928,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company earned $1.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. For the full year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 12.5% to a record $5.1 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $4.74 per diluted share, in 2018. All financial results are unaudited.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income was $1.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.85%, a two basis point contraction compared to both the fourth quarter a year ago and the preceding quarter.

Net loans increased 12.9% to $569.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased 12.8% to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to a year ago.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 17.5% to $117.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $99.9 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets decreased 55.5% to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased 65.8% when compared to $7.7 million a year ago.

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.26% of total assets a year ago and 0.90% of total assets three months earlier.

Book value per diluted common share increased to $71.43 at December 31, 2019, from $64.43 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.64% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.64% for the Bank at December 31, 2019.

On December 11, 2019, the Company completed a private placement of $11 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 31, 2029 to accredited institutional investors.

“We had an exceptional year delivering record earnings for 2019, highlighted by revenue growth, double digit loan and deposit growth with a solid net interest margin,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, multiple properties sold during the fourth quarter, resulting in a reduction in nonperforming assets of 55% compared to three months earlier, and bringing NPAs to their lowest level in years. With the improvements in asset quality and our growth strategy in place, we remain focused on building long-term customer relationships and creating value for our customers and shareholders.”

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.87% in both the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, the net interest margin improved 18 basis points to 3.91%, compared to 3.73% in 2018.

Fourth quarter net interest income increased by 7.9% to $6.1 million, from $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and remained unchanged when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total interest income increased by 13.4% to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $7.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased by 1.3% compared to $8.2 million in the preceding quarter. Total interest expense increased by 32.7% to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased 3.1% compared to $2.1 million in the preceding quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. For the year, net interest income increased 9.0% to $24.1 million, compared to $22.1 million in 2018.

Non-interest income increased to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and included a loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets of $46,977. This compares to non-interest income of $621,919 in the third quarter of 2019, with a loss on sales and write-down of foreclosed assets of $526,944, and non-interest income of ($567,806) in the fourth quarter of 2018, with a loss on sales and write-down on foreclosed assets of $2.2 million. For the year, non-interest income increased 49.4% to $3.6 million, compared to $2.4 million in 2018.

Non-interest expense totaled $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago and $4.9 million in the prior quarter. For the year, non-interest expense was $20.3 million, compared to $19.2 million in 2018.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 14.4% to $702.1 million at December 31, 2019, from $613.7 million at December 31, 2018, and increased 6.3% compared to $660.3 million at September 30, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $39.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $29.0 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $56.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $53.9 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 12.9% to $569.4 million at year-end, compared to $504.2 million a year ago, and increased 3.3% compared to $551.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 12.8% to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $510.1 million a year ago and increased 6.6% compared to $539.6 million at September 30, 2019, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 17.5% to $117.5 million at year-end compared to $99.9 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $27.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $25.4 million at December 31, 2018. Notes payable decreased to $10.7 million at December 31, 2019 from $12.1 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 10.3% to $69.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2018 and increased 1.4% when compared to $68.3 million at September 30, 2019. Book value per diluted common share increased to $71.43 at December 31, 2019 from $64.43 at December 31, 2018 and $70.13 at September 30, 2019.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to no provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $750,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $129,000 at September 30, 2019, and no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $7.7 million at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.90% of total assets three months earlier and 1.26% a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $826,800 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net loan recoveries of $13,700 in the third quarter of 2019 and net loan recoveries of $408,900 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.64%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.55%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.55% and Total capital ratio of 13.64%, at December 31, 2019.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 UNAUDITED December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 38,984,145 $ 17,033,866 $ 27,944,329 Federal funds sold 100,000 214,047 1,101,025 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,084,145 17,247,913 29,045,354 Investment securities 56,493,544 55,937,666 53,940,001 Loans held for sale 2,045,250 1,562,200 494,937 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 569,419,374 551,184,762 504,160,307 Premises and equipment, net 24,860,247 18,821,452 8,532,146 Foreclosed assets held for sale 487,827 5,804,185 7,733,440 Accrued interest receivable 2,766,513 2,465,854 2,511,191 Deferred income taxes 1,443,805 2,226,003 2,539,052 Other investments 2,859,485 2,797,885 2,743,885 Other assets 2,636,708 2,210,704 1,992,144 $ 702,096,898 $ 660,258,624 $ 613,692,457 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 117,450,670 $ 107,892,361 $ 99,939,633 - interest bearing 151,696,610 139,110,640 131,535,024 Savings deposits 13,554,400 13,110,144 11,856,239 Time deposits - under $250M 165,267,666 162,730,976 168,979,360 - $250M and over 127,293,109 116,737,980 97,799,817 Total deposits 575,262,455 539,582,101 510,110,073 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,471,344 27,572,634 25,371,095 Notes payable 10,747,683 11,643,475 12,086,880 Accrued interest payable 713,397 781,770 587,056 Other liabilities 18,612,742 12,367,698 2,709,944 Total liabilities 632,807,621 591,947,678 550,865,048 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,763 Surplus 87,656,698 87,562,406 87,129,011 Accumulated deficit (18,298,210 ) (19,430,581 ) (23,440,979 ) Treasury stock, at cost (387,022 ) (112,732 ) (49,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 308,048 282,090 (820,498 ) Total stockholders' equity 69,289,277 68,310,946 62,827,409 $ 702,096,898 $ 660,258,624 $ 613,692,457







WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,911,834 $ 7,768,738 $ 6,882,662 Investment securities 346,122 347,434 340,926 Federal funds sold and other 40,753 79,507 96,446 Total interest income 8,298,709 8,195,679 7,320,034 Interest expense: Deposits 1,841,859 1,797,879 1,350,383 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 130,782 146,602 123,371 Notes payable 173,369 147,018 152,605 Federal funds purchased and other 11,965 705 225 Total interest expense 2,157,975 2,092,204 1,626,584 Net interest income 6,140,734 6,103,475 5,693,450 Provision for loan losses 500,000 - (750,000 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,640,734 6,103,475 6,443,450 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 168,410 184,032 198,929 Wealth management fee income 474,168 456,522 494,996 Secondary market fee income 259,280 287,084 137,998 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (46,977 ) (526,944 ) (2,150,000 ) Other 419,335 221,225 750,271 Total non-interest income 1,274,216 621,919 (567,806 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,452,028 3,431,056 2,997,064 Occupancy and equipment 738,169 582,957 539,425 Data processing 296,598 319,184 302,157 Marketing and business development 182,312 132,424 60,411 Professional services 392,950 182,403 339,343 Other 327,843 288,570 385,946 Total non-interest expense 5,389,900 4,936,594 4,624,346 Income before income taxes 1,525,050 1,788,800 1,251,298 Income tax provision 392,679 458,995 323,094 Net income $ 1,132,371 $ 1,329,805 $ 928,204 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 1.36 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 1.36 $ 0.95







White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 702,096,898 $ 660,258,624 $ 613,692,457 Investment Securities 56,493,544 55,937,666 53,940,001 Loans, gross 578,161,121 559,770,307 511,621,091 Allowance for Loan Losses 6,696,497 7,023,345 6,965,847 Deposits 575,262,455 539,582,101 510,110,073 FHLB Advances 27,471,344 27,572,634 25,371,095 Notes Payable 10,747,683 11,673,475 12,086,880 Common Shareholders' Equity 69,289,277 68,310,946 62,827,409 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 665,273,269 $ 657,501,382 $ 608,170,038 Earning Assets 633,146,281 625,176,901 584,124,950 Investment Securities 56,180,684 56,478,503 52,899,703 Loans, gross 563,326,863 552,356,254 511,124,646 Deposits 547,479,974 540,308,694 506,647,368 FHLB Advances 22,197,663 24,138,234 23,426,724 Notes Payable 11,365,461 11,688,777 12,133,390 Common Shareholders' Equity 68,598,333 67,424,620 61,605,063 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 8,298,709 $ 8,195,679 $ 7,320,034 Interest Expense 2,157,975 2,092,204 1,626,584 Net Interest Income 6,140,734 6,103,475 5,693,450 Provision for Loan Losses 500,000 - (750,000 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 5,640,734 6,103,475 6,443,450 Noninterest Income 1,274,216 621,919 (567,806 ) Noninterest Expense 5,389,900 4,936,594 4,624,346 Income Before Income Taxes 1,525,050 1,788,800 1,251,298 Income Tax Provision 392,679 458,995 323,094 Net Income $ 1,132,371 $ 1,329,805 $ 928,204 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.17 $ 1.36 $ 0.95 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 1.17 1.36 0.95 Dividends Paid per Common Share - - - Book Value Per Common Share 71.43 70.13 64.43 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 71.43 70.13 64.43 Common Shares Outstanding 969,998 974,127 975,077 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 970,004 974,127 975,079 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 971,318 975,014 975,077 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 971,322 975,014 975,079 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.68 % 0.80 % 0.61 % Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity 6.55 % 7.82 % 5.98 % Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.31 % 10.25 % 10.13 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.87 % 3.87 % Efficiency 72.69 % 73.40 % 90.22 % Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 826,847 $ (13,738 ) $ (408,930 ) Classified Assets 2,902,922 6,194,407 8,021,842 Nonperforming Loans 2,153,921 129,111 - Nonperforming Assets 2,641,748 5,933,296 7,733,440 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.37 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.31 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.38 % 0.90 % 1.26 %

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer

479-684-3754



