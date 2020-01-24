There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,043 in the last 365 days.

White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $1.1 Million, or $1.17 Per Diluted Share, for the Fourth Quarter of 2019, and $5.1 million, or $5.28 Per Diluted Share for the Year

/EIN News/ -- FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported strong loan and deposit growth and improved asset quality contributed to net income increasing 22.0% to $1.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $928,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  In the third quarter of 2019, the Company earned $1.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.  For the full year ended December 31, 2019, net income increased 12.5% to a record $5.1 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $4.74 per diluted share, in 2018.  All financial results are unaudited.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $1.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.85%, a two basis point contraction compared to both the fourth quarter a year ago and the preceding quarter.
  • Net loans increased 12.9% to $569.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits increased 12.8% to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to a year ago.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 17.5% to $117.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $99.9 million a year ago.
  • Non-performing assets decreased 55.5% to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased 65.8% when compared to $7.7 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) represent 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.26% of total assets a year ago and 0.90% of total assets three months earlier. 
  • Book value per diluted common share increased to $71.43 at December 31, 2019, from $64.43 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.64% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.64% for the Bank at December 31, 2019.
  • On December 11, 2019, the Company completed a private placement of $11 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due December 31, 2029 to accredited institutional investors.

“We had an exceptional year delivering record earnings for 2019, highlighted by revenue growth, double digit loan and deposit growth with a solid net interest margin,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Additionally, multiple properties sold during the fourth quarter, resulting in a reduction in nonperforming assets of 55% compared to three months earlier, and bringing NPAs to their lowest level in years.  With the improvements in asset quality and our growth strategy in place, we remain focused on building long-term customer relationships and creating value for our customers and shareholders.”

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.87% in both the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the year, the net interest margin improved 18 basis points to 3.91%, compared to 3.73% in 2018.

Fourth quarter net interest income increased by 7.9% to $6.1 million, from $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and remained unchanged when compared to the third quarter of 2019.  Total interest income increased by 13.4% to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $7.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased by 1.3% compared to $8.2 million in the preceding quarter.  Total interest expense increased by 32.7% to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased 3.1% compared to $2.1 million in the preceding quarter.  The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits.  For the year, net interest income increased 9.0% to $24.1 million, compared to $22.1 million in 2018.

Non-interest income increased to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and included a loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets of $46,977.  This compares to non-interest income of $621,919 in the third quarter of 2019, with a loss on sales and write-down of foreclosed assets of $526,944, and non-interest income of ($567,806) in the fourth quarter of 2018, with a loss on sales and write-down on foreclosed assets of $2.2 million.  For the year, non-interest income increased 49.4% to $3.6 million, compared to $2.4 million in 2018.

Non-interest expense totaled $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago and $4.9 million in the prior quarter.  For the year, non-interest expense was $20.3 million, compared to $19.2 million in 2018.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 14.4% to $702.1 million at December 31, 2019, from $613.7 million at December 31, 2018, and increased 6.3% compared to $660.3 million at September 30, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased to $39.1 million at December 31, 2019 from $29.0 million a year ago.  Investment securities increased to $56.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $53.9 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 12.9% to $569.4 million at year-end, compared to $504.2 million a year ago, and increased 3.3% compared to $551.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 12.8% to $575.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $510.1 million a year ago and increased 6.6% compared to $539.6 million at September 30, 2019, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 17.5% to $117.5 million at year-end compared to $99.9 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $27.5 million at December 31, 2019 from $25.4 million at December 31, 2018.  Notes payable decreased to $10.7 million at December 31, 2019 from $12.1 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 10.3% to $69.3 million at December 31, 2019 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2018 and increased 1.4% when compared to $68.3 million at September 30, 2019.  Book value per diluted common share increased to $71.43 at December 31, 2019 from $64.43 at December 31, 2018 and $70.13 at September 30, 2019.

Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses increased to $500,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.  This compares to no provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and a credit to the provision for loan losses of $750,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $129,000 at September 30, 2019, and no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets decreased to $2.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $7.7 million at December 31, 2018.  Total non-performing assets improved to 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.90% of total assets three months earlier and 1.26% a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $7.0 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.  Net loan charge-offs were $826,800 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net loan recoveries of $13,700 in the third quarter of 2019 and net loan recoveries of $408,900 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.64%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.55%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.55% and Total capital ratio of 13.64%, at December 31, 2019.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas.  Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas.  Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.  White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport.  Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies.  Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business.  The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest.  Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts.  Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms.  Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
               
UNAUDITED   December 31, 2019
 		  September 30, 2019
 		  December 31, 2018
               
ASSETS
   
Cash and due from banks $ 38,984,145     $ 17,033,866     $ 27,944,329  
Federal funds sold     100,000       214,047       1,101,025  
               
Total cash and cash equivalents   39,084,145       17,247,913       29,045,354  
               
Investment securities   56,493,544       55,937,666       53,940,001  
Loans held for sale   2,045,250       1,562,200       494,937  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   569,419,374       551,184,762       504,160,307  
Premises and equipment, net   24,860,247       18,821,452       8,532,146  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   487,827       5,804,185       7,733,440  
Accrued interest receivable   2,766,513       2,465,854       2,511,191  
Deferred income taxes   1,443,805       2,226,003       2,539,052  
Other investments     2,859,485       2,797,885       2,743,885  
Other assets       2,636,708       2,210,704       1,992,144  
               
      $ 702,096,898     $ 660,258,624     $ 613,692,457  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
   
Deposits:              
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 117,450,670     $ 107,892,361     $ 99,939,633  
  - interest bearing   151,696,610       139,110,640       131,535,024  
Savings deposits     13,554,400       13,110,144       11,856,239  
Time deposits - under $250M   165,267,666       162,730,976       168,979,360  
  - $250M and over   127,293,109       116,737,980       97,799,817  
               
Total deposits       575,262,455       539,582,101       510,110,073  
               
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   27,471,344       27,572,634       25,371,095  
Notes payable       10,747,683       11,643,475       12,086,880  
Accrued interest payable   713,397       781,770       587,056  
Other liabilities     18,612,742       12,367,698       2,709,944  
               
Total liabilities     632,807,621       591,947,678       550,865,048  
               
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock     9,763       9,763       9,763  
Surplus       87,656,698       87,562,406       87,129,011  
Accumulated deficit   (18,298,210 )     (19,430,581 )     (23,440,979 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (387,022 )     (112,732 )     (49,888 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   308,048       282,090       (820,498 )
               
Total stockholders' equity   69,289,277       68,310,946       62,827,409  
               
      $ 702,096,898     $ 660,258,624     $ 613,692,457  



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
     
  For the Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED December 31, 2019
 		  September 30, 2019
 		  December 31, 2018
           
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $ 7,911,834     $ 7,768,738     $ 6,882,662  
Investment securities   346,122       347,434       340,926  
Federal funds sold and other   40,753       79,507       96,446  
           
Total interest income   8,298,709       8,195,679       7,320,034  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   1,841,859       1,797,879       1,350,383  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   130,782       146,602       123,371  
Notes payable   173,369       147,018       152,605  
Federal funds purchased and other   11,965       705       225  
           
Total interest expense   2,157,975       2,092,204       1,626,584  
           
Net interest income   6,140,734       6,103,475       5,693,450  
Provision for loan losses   500,000       -       (750,000 )
           
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,640,734       6,103,475       6,443,450  
           
Non-interest income:          
Service charges and fees on deposits   168,410       184,032       198,929  
Wealth management fee income   474,168       456,522       494,996  
Secondary market fee income   259,280       287,084       137,998  
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   (46,977 )     (526,944 )     (2,150,000 )
Other   419,335       221,225       750,271  
           
Total non-interest income   1,274,216       621,919       (567,806 )
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and benefits   3,452,028       3,431,056       2,997,064  
Occupancy and equipment   738,169       582,957       539,425  
Data processing   296,598       319,184       302,157  
Marketing and business development   182,312       132,424       60,411  
Professional services   392,950       182,403       339,343  
Other   327,843       288,570       385,946  
           
Total non-interest expense   5,389,900       4,936,594       4,624,346  
           
Income before income taxes   1,525,050       1,788,800       1,251,298  
           
Income tax provision   392,679       458,995       323,094  
           
Net income $ 1,132,371     $ 1,329,805     $ 928,204  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.17     $ 1.36     $ 0.95  
           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17     $ 1.36     $ 0.95  



White River Bancshares Company          
Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended
UNAUDITED December 31, 2019
 		  September 30, 2019
 		  December 31, 2018
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances        
  Assets $ 702,096,898     $ 660,258,624     $ 613,692,457  
  Investment Securities   56,493,544       55,937,666       53,940,001  
  Loans, gross   578,161,121       559,770,307       511,621,091  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   6,696,497       7,023,345       6,965,847  
  Deposits   575,262,455       539,582,101       510,110,073  
  FHLB Advances   27,471,344       27,572,634       25,371,095  
  Notes Payable   10,747,683       11,673,475       12,086,880  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   69,289,277       68,310,946       62,827,409  
             
Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances          
  Assets $ 665,273,269     $ 657,501,382     $ 608,170,038  
  Earning Assets   633,146,281       625,176,901       584,124,950  
  Investment Securities   56,180,684       56,478,503       52,899,703  
  Loans, gross   563,326,863       552,356,254       511,124,646  
  Deposits   547,479,974       540,308,694       506,647,368  
  FHLB Advances   22,197,663       24,138,234       23,426,724  
  Notes Payable   11,365,461       11,688,777       12,133,390  
  Common Shareholders' Equity   68,598,333       67,424,620       61,605,063  
             
Selected Operating Results:          
  Interest Income $ 8,298,709     $ 8,195,679     $ 7,320,034  
  Interest Expense   2,157,975       2,092,204       1,626,584  
  Net Interest Income   6,140,734       6,103,475       5,693,450  
  Provision for Loan Losses   500,000       -       (750,000 )
  Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   5,640,734       6,103,475       6,443,450  
  Noninterest Income   1,274,216       621,919       (567,806 )
  Noninterest Expense   5,389,900       4,936,594       4,624,346  
  Income Before Income Taxes   1,525,050       1,788,800       1,251,298  
  Income Tax Provision   392,679       458,995       323,094  
  Net Income $ 1,132,371     $ 1,329,805     $ 928,204  
             
  Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.17     $ 1.36     $ 0.95  
  Diluted Net Income per Common Share   1.17       1.36       0.95  
  Dividends Paid per Common Share   -       -       -  
  Book Value Per Common Share   71.43       70.13       64.43  
  Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted   71.43       70.13       64.43  
  Common Shares Outstanding   969,998       974,127       975,077  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   970,004       974,127       975,079  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   971,318       975,014       975,077  
  Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   971,322       975,014       975,079  
             
Selected Ratios:          
  Return on Average Assets   0.68 %     0.80 %     0.61 %
  Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity   6.55 %     7.82 %     5.98 %
  Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets   10.31 %     10.25 %     10.13 %
  Net Interest Margin   3.85 %     3.87 %     3.87 %
  Efficiency   72.69 %     73.40 %     90.22 %
             
Selected Asset Quality:          
  Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ 826,847     $ (13,738 )   $ (408,930 )
  Classified Assets   2,902,922       6,194,407       8,021,842  
  Nonperforming Loans   2,153,921       129,111       -  
  Nonperforming Assets   2,641,748       5,933,296       7,733,440  
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans   0.37 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
  Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets   0.31 %     0.02 %     0.00 %
  Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.38 %     0.90 %     1.26 %

Contact:       Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
                    479-684-3754

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.