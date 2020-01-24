Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and $3.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.39 compared to $0.48 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, acquisition expense and gain or loss on the sale of investment securities, net (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“We were pleased with all of our accomplishments during the fourth quarter. We experienced strong organic loan and deposit growth while maintaining excellent credit quality. This growth was on top of the acquired loan and deposit balances obtained from the Bank of York acquisition which closed during the quarter, the opening of new branches in both the Lafayette and Lake Charles markets, and the strengthening of our capital position by completing a $25.0 million subordinated debt offering and raising $30.0 million through the sale of our common stock.

Although we achieved a great deal during the quarter, our earnings were negatively impacted by additional provision expense of $0.2 million resulting from our strong loan growth which occurred late in the quarter, additional interest expense of $0.2 million on our $25.0 million subordinated debt, $0.2 million of legal expenses related to an acquired asset, $0.2 million of noninterest expense for our two new branches, and $0.3 million of additional expense for Louisiana Bank Shares Tax related to our growth.

The quarter was full of positive activity, and we feel that we have positioned the Company for a successful 2020. We exceeded both our loan and deposit growth goals for the year, stabilized the net interest margin, and fortified our balance sheet with additional capital.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues, or interest and noninterest income, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $25.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 2.5%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 20.8%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Total loans increased $105.6 million, or 6.7%, to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $291.2 million, or 20.8% compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018. Excluding the loans acquired from Bank of York, or $47.4 million at December 31, 2019, total loans increased $58.2 million, or 3.7%, compared to September 30, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from Bank of York and Mainland Bank, or $114.2 million at December 31, 2019, total loans increased $176.9 million, or 12.6% compared to December 31, 2018.





The business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $676.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $43.7 million, or 6.9%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $632.4 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $167.0 million, or 32.8%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $509.1 million at December 31, 2018.





Total deposits increased $122.3 million, or 7.7%, to $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $346.0 million, or 25.4%, compared to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2018. The Company acquired approximately $84.8 million in deposits from Bank of York in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $107.6 million in deposits from Mainland Bank in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the acquired balances, total deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $37.5 million, or 2.4%, compared to September 30, 2019, and increased $153.5 million, or 11.3%, compared to December 31, 2018.





The Bank opened two new branch locations during the fourth quarter of 2019. One branch is located in Lafayette, Louisiana and expanded the Bank's presence to five branches in the Acadiana market. The second branch opened in Westlake, Louisiana and is the Bank's first branch in the Lake Charles market.





On November 1, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Bank of York in York, Alabama. All of the issued and outstanding shares of Bank of York common stock were converted into aggregate cash merger consideration of $15.0 million. On November 1, 2019, Bank of York had approximately $101 million in assets, $46 million in loans, $85 million in total deposits, and $11 million in stockholders’ equity.





On November 12, 2019, the Company completed a private placement of $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional and other accredited investors. The notes initially bear interest at 5.125% per annum from and including November 12, 2019 to but excluding December 30, 2024, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including December 30, 2024, to but excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the three-month LIBOR (or alternative rate determined in accordance with the terms of the notes if the three-month LIBOR cannot be determined), plus 3.490%, with interest payable quarterly in arrears. The Company may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on or after December 30, 2024 and are not subject to redemption at the option of holders. The notes are structured to qualify as tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, including investments in the Bank.





On December 20, 2019, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Cheaha Financial Group, Inc. (“Cheaha”), headquartered in Oxford, Alabama, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cheaha Bank. The terms of the Agreement provide that Cheaha shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash consideration for each of their shares of Cheaha common stock, for an aggregate value of approximately $41.1 million. At September 30, 2019, Cheaha Bank had approximately $206.7 million in assets, $117.2 million in net loans, $177.1 million in deposits and $27.5 million in stockholder’s equity. Cheaha Bank offers a full range of banking products and services to individuals and small businesses from four branch locations in Calhoun County, Alabama. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Cheaha.





In connection with the Cheaha transaction, on December 19, 2019, Investar executed a stock purchase agreement with selected institutional and other accredited investors with respect to a private placement of 1,290,323 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $23.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $30.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the acquisition of Cheaha and for general corporate purposes, including organic growth and other potential acquisitions.

Loans

Total loans were $1.69 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $105.6 million, or 6.7%, compared to September 30, 2019, and an increase of $291.2 million, or 20.8%, compared to December 31, 2018. Excluding the loans acquired from Bank of York, or $47.4 million at December 31, 2019, total loans increased $58.2 million, or 3.7%, compared to September 30, 2019. Excluding the loans acquired from both Bank of York and Mainland Bank, or $114.2 million at December 31, 2019, total loans increased $176.9 million, or 12.6%, compared to December 31, 2018. We experienced the greatest loan growth in the commercial real estate portfolio for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and the commercial and industrial portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolios.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Loans 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ % $ % 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Mortgage loans on real estate Construction and development $ 197,797 $ 176,674 $ 157,946 $ 21,123 12.0 % $ 39,851 25.2 % 11.7 % 11.3 % 1-4 Family 321,489 310,298 287,137 11,191 3.6 34,352 12.0 19.0 20.5 Multifamily 60,617 58,243 50,501 2,374 4.1 10,116 20.0 3.6 3.6 Farmland 27,780 24,629 21,356 3,151 12.8 6,424 30.1 1.6 1.5 Commercial real estate Owner-occupied 352,324 339,240 298,222 13,084 3.9 54,102 18.1 20.8 21.3 Nonowner-occupied 378,736 353,910 328,782 24,826 7.0 49,954 15.2 22.4 23.5 Commercial and industrial 323,786 293,152 210,924 30,634 10.4 112,862 53.5 19.1 15.0 Consumer 29,446 30,196 45,957 (750 ) (2.5 ) (16,511 ) (35.9 ) 1.8 3.3 Total loans $ 1,691,975 $ 1,586,342 $ 1,400,825 $ 105,633 6.7 % $ 291,150 20.8 % 100 % 100 %

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $676.1 million, an increase of $43.7 million, or 6.9%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $632.4 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $167.0 million, or 32.8%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $509.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in the business lending portfolio is mainly attributable to the growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily resulting from increased production of our Commercial and Industrial Division.

Consumer loans, including indirect auto loans of $15.8 million, totaled $29.4 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 2.5%, compared to $30.2 million, including indirect auto loans of $17.9 million, at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $16.5 million, or 35.9%, compared to $46.0 million, including indirect auto loans of $30.8 million, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of this portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $6.3 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $5.7 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $0.4 million compared to $5.9 million, or 0.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Included in nonperforming loans are loans acquired in 2017 and 2019 with a balance of $4.6 million at December 31, 2019, or 73% of nonperforming loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $10.7 million, or 171.1% and 0.63% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at December 31, 2019, compared to $10.3 million, or 182.4% and 0.65%, respectively, at September 30, 2019, and $9.5 million, or 158.9% and 0.67%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.5 million and $0.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The changes in the provision for loan losses compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, are primarily attributable to the changes in incremental loan growth, excluding acquired loan balances, as credit quality and other factors impacting our allowance and related provision were relatively unchanged period over period.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $1.71 billion, an increase of $122.3 million, or 7.7%, compared to September 30, 2019, and an increase of $346.0 million, or 25.4%, compared to December 31, 2018. The Company acquired approximately $84.8 million in deposits from Bank of York in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $107.6 million in deposits from Mainland Bank in the first quarter of 2019. The remaining increase is due to organic growth.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of

Total Deposits 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 $ % $ % 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 351,905 $ 291,039 $ 217,457 $ 60,866 20.9 % $ 134,448 61.8 % 20.6 % 16.0 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 335,478 305,361 295,212 30,117 9.9 40,266 13.6 19.6 21.7 Money market deposit accounts 198,999 194,757 179,340 4,242 2.2 19,659 11.0 11.7 13.2 Savings accounts 115,324 110,636 104,146 4,688 4.2 11,178 10.7 6.8 7.6 Time deposits 706,000 683,564 565,576 22,436 3.3 140,424 24.8 41.3 41.5 Total deposits $ 1,707,706 $ 1,585,357 $ 1,361,731 $ 122,349 7.7 % $ 345,975 25.4 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at December 31, 2019 increased $60.9 million, or 20.9%, compared to September 30, 2019, and $134.4 million, or 61.8%, compared to December 31, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $30.1 million, or 9.9%, compared to September 30, 2019 and $40.3 million, or 13.6%, compared to December 31, 2018. While some of this growth resulted from acquisitions, we continue to focus on relationship banking and growing our commercial relationships while improving our deposit mix with growth in noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $17.0 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.2 million, or 14.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is $0.2 million, $0.4 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 are interest recoveries of $56.4 thousand, $24.3 thousand, and $0.1 million, respectively, on acquired loans.

The increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2018 was primarily driven by growth in loan and securities balances and the yields earned on those balances, partially offset by an increase in the volume and cost of interest-bearing liabilities as we funded the increase in interest-earning assets with increased deposits and borrowings. Interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $3.6 million due to increases in the volume of interest-earning assets. This increase was partially offset by increases in interest expense of $0.7 million due to an increase in volume and $0.7 million due to an increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.86% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 4.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a $0.2 million decrease in interest accretion as well as a decrease in the yield on investment securities.

The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by an improvement in our cost of funds. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was driven by an increase in the cost of funds required to fund the increase in assets.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, discussed above, as well as interest recoveries of $56.4 thousand, $24.3 thousand, and $0.1 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, net interest margin remained stable at 3.39% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and decreased compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 4.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.77% and 4.65% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 1.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 1.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and increased 25 basis points compared to 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 reflects the decrease in rates paid for our interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 resulted from the increase in the volume and rates paid for time deposits. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 100 basis points, which affected the rates that the Bank offered on its time deposits in order to remain competitive in our markets and attract new deposits. The Federal Reserve did not begin lowering rates until August 1, 2019. The Bank experienced significant time deposit growth at the higher rates, which contributed to the increase in the cost of time deposits paid in 2019.

The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 decreased four basis points to 1.69% compared to 1.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and increased 19 basis points compared to 1.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 resulted from both lower cost of deposits and short-term borrowings. The increase in the cost of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 is mainly a result of an increase in the cost of deposits, but is also driven by the increased cost of borrowed funds, including the subordinated debt issued in November 2019, used to finance loan and investment activity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth and third quarters of 2019 totaled $1.6 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 88.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 is mainly attributable to a $0.4 million increase in the fair value of equity securities, after recognizing a $0.3 million loss in the quarter ended December 31, 2018. There were also increases in service charges on deposit accounts and other operating income driven by the Bank’s growth since the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 16.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.7 million, or 25.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is mainly attributable to the $0.8 million increases in both acquisition expenses and other operating expenses. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, $1.0 million was recorded in acquisition expense primarily related to the Bank of York acquisition. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily driven by an increase in bank shares taxes, as well as other expenses resulting from the Company’s growth.

The increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 is primarily attributable to the $1.5 million and $0.7 million increases in salaries and employee benefits and acquisition expenses, respectively. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is mainly attributable to the increase in the number of employees as a result of our growth. With the acquisitions of Mainland Bank and Bank of York, which added five branch locations and related staff, as well as the opening of two new branches in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company ended 2019 with 324 full-time equivalent employees, compared to 285 at December 31, 2018. The increase in acquisition expense is attributable to the increased acquisition activity in 2019.

Included in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is approximately $0.2 million of legal expense related to the collection efforts from a borrower whose loan was acquired in 2017 and is currently in bankruptcy. Additional expense may be incurred in future quarters until the bankruptcy proceedings are finalized.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which equates to an effective tax rate of 20.2%, an increase from the effective tax rates of 19.2% and 19.5% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Management expects the Company’s effective tax rate to approximate 20% in 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.13 and $0.14, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $0.02, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 and $0.34, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association, a national bank. The Bank serves several markets across south Louisiana with 23 branches, the greater Houston market in southeast Texas with three branches, and the west Alabama market with two branches. At December 31, 2019, the Company had 324 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.1 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company’s financial results, and the Company believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;



our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate acquired operations;



changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;



possible cessation or market replacement of LIBOR and the related effect on our LIBOR-based financial products and contracts, including, but not limited to, hedging products, debt obligations, investments and loans;



the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;



our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;



changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;



inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;



the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama;



concentration of credit exposure; and



the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the pending acquisition of Cheaha Bank and the ability to subsequently integrate it effectively.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

For further information contact:

Investar Holding Corporation

Chris Hufft

Chief Financial Officer

(225) 227-2215

Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Linked Quarter Year/Year EARNINGS DATA Total interest income $ 23,515 $ 22,854 $ 19,927 2.9 % 18.0 % Total interest expense 6,550 6,488 5,120 1.0 27.9 Net interest income 16,965 16,366 14,807 3.7 14.6 Provision for loan losses 736 538 593 36.8 24.1 Total noninterest income 1,575 1,618 836 (2.7 ) 88.4 Total noninterest expense 13,629 11,682 10,906 16.7 25.0 Income before income taxes 4,175 5,764 4,144 (27.6 ) 0.7 Income tax expense 844 1,107 807 (23.8 ) 4.6 Net income $ 3,331 $ 4,657 $ 3,337 (28.5 ) (0.2 ) AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,101,562 $ 1,999,240 $ 1,766,094 5.1 % 19.0 % Total interest-earning assets 1,955,915 1,864,218 1,663,816 4.9 17.6 Total loans 1,636,477 1,560,841 1,381,580 4.8 18.4 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,344,312 1,284,646 1,116,734 4.6 20.4 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,537,539 1,488,776 1,350,743 3.3 13.8 Total deposits 1,673,860 1,570,289 1,342,145 6.6 24.7 Total stockholders’ equity 217,433 208,957 180,682 4.1 20.3 PER SHARE DATA Earnings: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 (28.3 ) % (5.7 ) % Diluted earnings per common share 0.32 0.46 0.34 (30.4 ) (5.9 ) Core Earnings(1): Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.40 0.48 0.46 (16.7 ) (13.0 ) Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.39 0.48 0.45 (18.8 ) (13.3 ) Book value per common share 21.55 21.19 19.22 1.7 12.1 Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.79 18.56 17.13 1.2 9.7 Common shares outstanding 11,228,775 9,929,860 9,484,219 13.1 18.4 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 10,101,780 9,935,221 9,519,470 1.7 6.1 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,219,875 10,037,934 9,623,636 1.8 6.2 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.63 % 0.92 % 0.75 % (31.5 ) % (16.0 ) % Core return on average assets(1) 0.76 0.95 0.98 (20.0 ) (22.4 ) Return on average equity 6.08 8.84 7.33 (31.2 ) (17.1 ) Core return on average equity(1) 7.35 9.13 9.55 (19.5 ) (23.0 ) Net interest margin 3.44 3.48 3.53 (1.1 ) (2.5 ) Net interest income to average assets 3.20 3.25 3.33 (1.5 ) (3.9 ) Noninterest expense to average assets 2.57 2.32 2.45 10.8 4.9 Efficiency ratio(2) 73.51 64.96 69.72 13.2 5.4 Core efficiency ratio(1) 68.59 63.95 62.52 7.3 9.7 Dividend payout ratio 18.18 13.04 14.47 39.4 25.6 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 0.01 0.01 100.0 100.0 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Linked Quarter Year/Year ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.54 % 3.4 % (44.4 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.36 0.42 2.8 (11.9 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.63 0.65 0.67 (3.1 ) (6.0 ) Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 171.09 182.40 158.94 (6.2 ) 7.6 CAPITAL RATIOS Investar Holding Corporation: Total equity to total assets 11.26 % 10.43 % 10.20 % 8.0 % 10.4 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.96 9.25 9.20 7.7 8.3 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.45 9.60 9.81 8.9 6.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.67 10.93 11.15 6.8 4.7 Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.03 11.32 11.59 6.3 3.8 Total capital ratio(2) 15.02 13.04 13.46 15.2 11.6 Investar Bank: Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.77 10.58 10.72 1.8 0.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.43 12.47 12.67 (0.3 ) (1.9 ) Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 12.43 12.47 12.67 (0.3 ) (1.9 ) Total capital ratio(2) 13.03 13.09 13.31 (0.5 ) (2.1 ) (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Estimated for December 31, 2019.





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,769 $ 26,442 $ 15,922 Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 20,539 2,559 1,212 Federal funds sold 387 — 6 Cash and cash equivalents 44,695 29,001 17,140 Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $258,104, $258,811, and $253,504, respectively) 259,805 261,179 248,981 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $14,480, $15,386, and $15,805, respectively) 14,409 15,318 16,066 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,700, $10,339, and $9,454, respectively 1,681,275 1,576,003 1,391,371 Other equity securities 19,315 18,767 13,562 Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $12,432, $11,741, and $9,898, respectively 50,916 49,088 40,229 Other real estate owned, net 133 126 3,611 Accrued interest receivable 7,913 7,130 5,553 Deferred tax asset — — 1,145 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,035 26,117 19,787 Bank-owned life insurance 32,014 29,390 23,859 Other assets 7,406 5,895 5,165 Total assets $ 2,148,916 $ 2,018,014 $ 1,786,469 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 351,905 $ 291,039 $ 217,457 Interest-bearing 1,355,801 1,294,318 1,144,274 Total deposits 1,707,706 1,585,357 1,361,731 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 131,600 181,725 206,490 Repurchase agreements 2,995 2,143 1,999 Subordinated debt 42,826 18,250 18,215 Junior subordinated debt 5,897 5,884 5,845 Accrued taxes and other liabilities 15,916 14,198 9,927 Total liabilities 1,906,940 1,807,557 1,604,207 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 11,228,775, 9,929,860, and 9,484,219 shares outstanding, respectively 11,229 9,930 9,484 Surplus 168,658 140,944 130,133 Retained earnings 60,198 57,547 45,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,891 2,036 (3,076 ) Total stockholders’ equity 241,976 210,457 182,262 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,148,916 $ 2,018,014 $ 1,786,469





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,333 $ 20,844 $ 17,996 $ 80,954 $ 66,750 Interest on investment securities 1,743 1,848 1,795 7,440 6,608 Other interest income 439 162 136 1,049 533 Total interest income 23,515 22,854 19,927 89,443 73,891 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,319 5,198 3,721 19,307 11,394 Interest on borrowings 1,231 1,290 1,399 5,318 5,127 Total interest expense 6,550 6,488 5,120 24,625 16,521 Net interest income 16,965 16,366 14,807 64,818 57,370 Provision for loan losses 736 538 593 1,908 2,570 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,229 15,828 14,214 62,910 54,800 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 544 462 399 1,840 1,453 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net 33 — (23 ) 262 14 (Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets, net — — — (11 ) 98 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned, net (17 ) 1 (20 ) 2 (24 ) Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 121 142 190 593 963 Interchange fees 289 294 247 1,114 932 Income from bank owned life insurance 195 186 157 703 628 Change in the fair value of equity securities 121 (9 ) (306 ) 341 (267 ) Other operating income 289 542 192 1,372 521 Total noninterest income 1,575 1,618 836 6,216 4,318 Income before noninterest expense 17,804 17,446 15,050 69,126 59,118 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Depreciation and amortization 943 882 682 3,462 2,553 Salaries and employee benefits 7,826 7,325 6,280 28,643 25,469 Occupancy 524 445 326 1,837 1,378 Data processing 505 675 490 2,360 2,090 Marketing 55 86 84 260 237 Professional fees 249 326 287 1,189 1,051 Acquisition expenses 1,008 177 341 2,090 1,445 Other operating expenses 2,519 1,766 2,416 8,327 7,659 Total noninterest expense 13,629 11,682 10,906 48,168 41,882 Income before income tax expense 4,175 5,764 4,144 20,958 17,236 Income tax expense 844 1,107 807 4,119 3,630 Net income $ 3,331 $ 4,657 $ 3,337 $ 16,839 $ 13,606 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.68 $ 1.41 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 $ 1.66 $ 1.39 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.17





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,636,477 $ 21,333 5.17 % $ 1,560,841 $ 20,844 5.30 % $ 1,381,580 $ 17,996 5.17 % Securities: Taxable 241,471 1,546 2.54 240,339 1,649 2.72 230,170 1,592 2.74 Tax-exempt 31,561 197 2.48 31,688 199 2.49 33,913 203 2.37 Interest-bearing balances with banks 46,406 439 3.75 31,350 162 2.05 18,153 136 2.97 Total interest-earning assets 1,955,915 23,515 4.77 1,864,218 22,854 4.86 1,663,816 19,927 4.75 Cash and due from banks 25,118 23,395 18,252 Intangible assets 29,313 26,233 19,835 Other assets 101,694 95,436 73,415 Allowance for loan losses (10,478 ) (10,042 ) (9,224 ) Total assets $ 2,101,562 $ 1,999,240 $ 1,766,094 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 524,444 $ 1,264 0.96 $ 507,293 $ 1,358 1.06 $ 448,110 $ 1,162 1.03 Savings deposits 114,668 128 0.44 111,279 127 0.45 106,492 151 0.56 Time deposits 705,200 3,927 2.21 666,074 3,713 2.21 562,132 2,408 1.70 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,344,312 5,319 1.57 1,284,646 5,198 1.61 1,116,734 3,721 1.32 Short-term borrowings 74,355 306 1.63 117,345 624 2.11 138,443 699 2.00 Long-term debt 118,872 925 3.09 86,785 666 3.04 95,566 700 2.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,537,539 6,550 1.69 1,488,776 6,488 1.73 1,350,743 5,120 1.50 Noninterest-bearing deposits 329,548 285,643 225,411 Other liabilities 17,042 15,864 9,258 Stockholders’ equity 217,433 208,957 180,682 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 2,101,562 $ 1,999,240 $ 1,766,094 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 16,965 3.44 % $ 16,366 3.48 % $ 14,807 3.53 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,539,886 $ 80,954 5.26 % $ 1,306,264 $ 66,750 5.11 % Securities: Taxable 240,751 6,650 2.76 222,948 5,793 2.60 Tax-exempt 31,780 790 2.49 34,159 815 2.39 Interest-bearing balances with banks 34,905 1,049 3.00 24,126 533 2.21 Total interest-earning assets 1,847,322 89,443 4.84 1,587,497 73,891 4.65 Cash and due from banks 22,969 17,219 Intangible assets 26,107 19,927 Other assets 90,949 73,472 Allowance for loan losses (9,969 ) (8,491 ) Total assets $ 1,977,378 $ 1,689,624 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 510,148 $ 5,308 1.04 $ 394,336 $ 3,206 0.81 Savings deposits 110,936 501 0.45 116,544 567 0.49 Time deposits 641,630 13,498 2.10 530,881 7,621 1.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,262,714 19,307 1.53 1,041,761 11,394 1.09 Short-term borrowings 113,539 2,348 2.07 145,090 2,511 1.73 Long-term debt 98,017 2,970 3.03 95,692 2,616 2.73 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,474,270 24,625 1.67 1,282,543 16,521 1.29 Noninterest-bearing deposits 283,274 220,068 Other liabilities 14,717 9,817 Stockholders’ equity 205,117 177,196 Total liability and stockholders’ equity $ 1,977,378 $ 1,689,624 Net interest income/net interest margin $ 64,818 3.51 % $ 57,370 3.61 %





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Tangible common equity Total stockholders’ equity $ 241,976 $ 210,457 $ 182,262 Adjustments: Goodwill 26,132 21,902 17,424 Core deposit intangible 4,803 4,115 2,263 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible common equity $ 210,941 $ 184,340 $ 162,475 Tangible assets Total assets $ 2,148,916 $ 2,018,014 $ 1,786,469 Adjustments: Goodwill 26,132 21,902 17,424 Core deposit intangible 4,803 4,115 2,263 Trademark intangible 100 100 100 Tangible assets $ 2,117,881 $ 1,991,897 $ 1,766,682 Common shares outstanding 11,228,775 9,929,860 9,484,219 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.96 % 9.25 % 9.20 % Book value per common share $ 21.55 $ 21.19 $ 19.22 Tangible book value per common share 18.79 18.56 17.13





INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Net interest income (a) $ 16,965 $ 16,366 $ 14,807 Provision for loan losses 736 538 593 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,229 15,828 14,214 Noninterest income (b) 1,575 1,618 836 (Gain) loss on sale of investment securities, net (33 ) — 23 Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned, net 17 (1 ) 20 Change in the fair value of equity securities (121 ) 9 306 Core noninterest income (d) 1,438 1,626 1,185 Core earnings before noninterest expense 17,667 17,454 15,399 Total noninterest expense (c) 13,629 11,682 10,906 Acquisition expense (1,007 ) (177 ) (341 ) Write down of other real estate owned — — (567 ) Core noninterest expense (f) 12,622 11,505 9,998 Core earnings before income tax expense 5,045 5,949 5,401 Core income tax expense(1) 1,019 1,143 1,053 Core earnings $ 4,026 $ 4,806 $ 4,348 Core basic earnings per common share 0.40 0.48 0.46 Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP) $ 0.32 $ 0.46 $ 0.34 (Gain) loss on sale of investment securities, net — — — Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned, net — — — Change in the fair value of equity securities (0.01 ) — 0.03 Acquisition expense 0.08 0.02 0.03 Write down of other real estate owned — — 0.05 Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 Efficiency ratio (c) / (a+b) 73.51 % 64.96 % 69.72 % Core efficiency ratio (f) / (a+d) 68.59 % 63.95 % 62.52 % Core return on average assets(2) 0.76 % 0.95 % 0.98 % Core return on average equity(2) 7.35 % 9.13 % 9.55 % Total average assets $ 2,101,562 $ 1,999,240 $ 1,766,094 Total average stockholders’ equity 217,433 208,957 180,682 (1)Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 20.2%, 19.2% and 19.5% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.