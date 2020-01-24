The North America Third-party logistics market accounted for US$ 168.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 266.1 Bn in 2027

Factors including a focus on managing timely delivery along with reducing overall operational cost driving the North America Third-party logistics market. 3PL eliminates the need to invest in technology, warehouse space, transportation, trained staff to execute the logistics process.

New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Third Party Logistics Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Mode of Transport, Services, End-User, and Customer"

Additionally, hiring the third party firms is more cost-effective than investing in own logistic operations. Thus, reducing overall operational cost and managing timely delivery are expected to drive the North America market for third party logistics. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the North America Third party logistics market.



The North America Third-party logistics market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America Third-party logistics market further.



For instance, the tax policies and regulations are one of the significant factors to be considered in 3PL as these firms operate in both international and domestic level.Business disruptions and costly trade penalties may expose 3PL firms to the huge risk and hamper customer relationships.



Global expansion and intense competition in 3PL contribute to increasing regulatory compliance and changing tax regulations may act as a threat to the growth of the companies.These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the North America Third-party logistics market.



These initiative provide various benefits to the Third-party logistics-based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of North America Third-party logistics markets. This is further expected to give the North America Third-party logistics market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of North America Third-party logistics market.



On the basis of End-User, the retail segment is leading the North America Third-party logistics market.However, the automotive segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.



Automotive industries are highly dependent on strategic logistic services in order to ensure effective & efficient operations and for allocating resources in other operations.Automotive products has their heavier usage and larger size which makes this industry as one of the leading user of integrated logistics systems and services.



The logistics services commonly used in auto industry are express services, inbound material flow management, reverse logistics, just-in-time delivery, cross-docking, and warehousing. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support North America Third-party logistics industry by innovating advanced technological components.



The overall North America Third-party logistics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Third-party logistics market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the Third party logistics market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Third party logistics industry. Some of the players present in Third-party logistics market are Deutsche Post AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DSV A/S, XPO Logistics, Inc., Sinotrans Co., Ltd., Geodis, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions among others.





