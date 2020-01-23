Capital Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.1 million

Increases in Net Interest Income and Noninterest Income contributed to a 32.3% year-over-year increase in Net Income

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, net income was $3.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.48%, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.27% for the same period in 2018, and return on average equity was 15.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 12.3% in the same period of 2018.

"Capital Bancorp is executing on the market disruption to post strong balanced growth. The challenging operating environment presents headwinds, but we have been able to attract new customers and talent while exerting pricing and credit discipline to help offset margin compression. As we head into 2020, we believe that our differentiated operating model creates compelling value for customers and investors," said Ed Barry CEO of Capital Bancorp.

2019 Fourth Quarter Performance

Record Net Income - Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 13.2% to $5.1 million compared to $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.36, compared to $0.32 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Return on average assets was 1.48%, an increase of 6 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019. Return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 15.3%, compared to 14.0% for the previous quarter.





2019 Highlights

Record Net Income - Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased 32.3% to $16.9 million from $12.8 million in 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the current year increased to $1.21 from $1.02 in 2018 an increase of 18.6%. Return on average assets was 1.38% compared to 1.22% in 2018. Return on average equity was 13.7% compared to 13.9% in 2018.





COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 4th Quarter Twelve Months Ended YTD December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 22,393 $ 18,238 22.8 % $ 83,354 $ 69,127 20.6 % Interest expense 4,339 3,348 29.6 % 15,842 11,239 41.0 % Net interest income 18,054 14,890 21.2 % 67,512 57,888 16.6 % Provision for loan losses 921 500 84.2 % 2,791 2,140 30.4 % Noninterest income 7,278 3,466 110.0 % 24,518 16,124 52.1 % Noninterest expense 17,757 13,094 35.6 % 66,525 54,123 22.9 % Income before income taxes 6,654 4,762 39.7 % 22,714 17,749 28.0 % Income tax expense 1,581 1,276 23.9 % 5,819 4,982 16.8 % Net income $ 5,073 $ 3,486 45.5 % $ 16,895 $ 12,767 32.3 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 13,790 13,554 1.7 % 13,733 12,116 13.3 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,091 13,866 1.6 % 13,969 12,462 12.1 % Earnings - Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.26 43.0 % $ 1.23 $ 1.05 17.1 % Earnings - Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.25 43.2 % $ 1.21 $ 1.02 18.6 % Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.27 % 16.5 % 1.38 % 1.22 % 13.1 % Return on average equity 15.32 % 12.26 % 25.0 % 13.66 % 13.94 % (2.0 )%

Quarter Ended 4th Quarter Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2019 2019 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 1,428,495 $ 1,105,058 29.3 % $ 1,311,407 $ 1,234,157 $ 1,123,752 Investment securities available for sale 60,828 46,932 29.6 % 37,073 39,157 46,080 Mortgage loans held for sale 71,030 18,526 283.4 % 68,982 47,744 21,630 Loans receivable (1) 1,171,121 1,000,268 17.1 % 1,140,310 1,056,291 1,007,928 Allowance for loan losses 13,301 11,308 17.6 % 12,808 11,913 11,347 Deposits 1,225,421 955,240 28.3 % 1,112,444 1,037,004 967,722 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 32,222 7,332 339.5 % 35,556 38,889 3,010 Subordinated debentures 15,423 15,393 0.2 % 15,416 15,409 15,401 Total stockholders' equity 133,331 114,564 16.4 % 127,829 123,118 118,551 Tangible common equity 133,331 114,564 16.4 % 127,829 123,118 118,551 Common shares outstanding 13,895 13,672 1.6 % 13,783 13,719 13,713 Tangible book value per share $ 9.60 $ 8.38 14.5 % $ 9.27 $ 8.97 $ 8.65

Operating Results - Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 compared to three months ended December 31, 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 21.2% to $18.1 million compared to the same period in 2018. Reflective of the lower interest rate environment experienced in 2019, net interest margin decreased 13 basis points to 5.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 5.46% for the year earlier period. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, average interest-earning assets increased by $262.8 million, or 24.3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018, while the average yield increased by 8 basis points. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, average loans increased, $162.3 million, or 16.6% to $1.14 billion from $977.4 million for the same period of 2018. Period over period average interest-bearing liabilities increased $190.3 million, or 25.9%, while the average cost increased 5 basis points, to 1.86% from 1.81%.

Loan growth during the three months ended December 31, 2019 resulted in a provision for loan losses of $921 thousand, compared to of $500 thousand for the year earlier period. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $438 thousand or 0.15% of average loans, annualized, compared to $50 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans annualized for the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the most recent quarter, noninterest income was $7.3 million an increase of $3.8 million, or 110.0% from $3.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase is largely the result of higher credit card fees and mortgage banking revenues. Credit card fees and mortgage banking revenues increased $642 thousand and $2.9 million, which represents increases of 44.6% and 136.7%, respectively.

Noninterest expense was $17.8 million and $13.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of $4.7 million or 35.6%. The increase was driven primarily by a $2.4 million increase in salaries and benefits period over period. Included in salaries and benefits are commissions paid on mortgage originations which have increased with higher levels of mortgage originations. In the fourth quarter of 2019, commissions totaled $1.3 million as compared to $682 thousand for the same period of 2018, an increase of 96.7%. There were smaller increases in data processing, loan processing and other operating expenses during the period.

On higher levels of revenue, the Company saw a seasonal decrease in efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2019, to 70.1% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Operating Results - Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to twelve months ended December 31, 2018

Net interest income increased $9.6 million, or 16.6% to $67.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018, primarily as a result of the growth in average earning assets of 16.33%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, our average interest-earning assets increased by $169.1 million, compared to the prior year. In addition to the average earning asset growth in 2019, year over year net interest income was bolstered by an increase in the average yield on our interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. Net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 5.60% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from 5.59% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Year over year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $90.9 million with the average rate increasing by 39 basis points.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.8 million, compared to $2.1 million during the previous twelve month period. Net charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $798 thousand, representing 0.07% of average loans, annualized, compared to $864 thousand, or 0.09% of average loans, annualized, in the prior year. Included in the net charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were $331 thousand and $461 thousand for commercial loans and credit cards, respectively.

Noninterest income increased by $8.4 million, or 52%, from $16.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 to $24.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, largely due to increases in credit card fees and mortgage banking revenue. Year over year, credit card fees increased from $6.0 million to $7.6 million while mortgage banking revenue increased from $9.5 million to $16.0 million.

Noninterest expense was $66.5 million and $54.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense was driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits, which includes commissions paid on mortgage originations. In 2019, as a result of robust mortgage originations, commissions were $5.4 million versus $2.8 million in 2018, an increase of $2.5 million, or 88.5%. Additionally, there were smaller increases in data processing, loan processing and other expenses.

The Company's recent investments in technology, sales processes, and sales staff are starting to generate returns as seen in the efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, which was 72.3% compared to 73.1% for the same period of 2018, an improvement of 84 basis points.

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $1.43 billion, up 29.3% as compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, were $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $1.00 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of 17.1%.

Deposits were $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of 28.3%, as compared to $955.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Our allowance for loan losses was $13.3 million, or 1.14% of loans at December 31, 2019, which provided approximately 282% coverage of nonperforming loans at such date, compared to $11.3 million, or 1.13% of loans, and approximately 242% coverage of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $7.1 million, or 0.50% of total assets as of December 31, 2019, up from $4.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Of the $7.1 million in total nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans represented $4.7 million and other real estate owned totaled $2.4 million. Included in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019 are troubled debt restructurings of $459 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $133.3 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $114.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to 2019 earnings of $16.9 million and proceeds from the exercise of stock options. Shares repurchased and retired in 2019 as part of the Company's stock repurchase program totaled 41,130 shares at a weighted average price of $13.53, for a total cost of $556 thousand including commissions. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,758 $ 17,774 $ 81,305 $ 67,229 Investment securities available for sale 217 255 924 1,041 Federal funds sold and other 418 209 1,125 857 Total interest income 22,393 18,238 83,354 69,127 Interest expense Deposits 3,801 2,916 13,689 9,792 Borrowed funds 538 432 2,153 1,447 Total interest expense 4,339 3,348 15,842 11,239 Net interest income 18,054 14,890 67,512 57,888 Provision for loan losses 921 500 2,791 2,140 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,133 14,390 64,721 55,748 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 159 119 542 484 Credit card fees 2,082 1,439 7,602 6,048 Mortgage banking revenue 4,964 2,097 15,955 9,477 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale — — 26 (2 ) Loss on the sale of foreclosed real estate — (21 ) — (21 ) Loss on the disposal of premises and equipment — (276 ) — (276 ) Other fees and charges 73 108 393 414 Total noninterest income 7,278 3,466 24,518 16,124 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 8,450 6,081 32,586 25,164 Occupancy and equipment 1,053 1,078 4,360 4,319 Professional fees 918 759 2,871 2,124 Data processing 4,290 3,326 15,512 14,184 Advertising 509 347 2,066 1,460 Loan processing 615 266 1,894 1,077 Other real estate expenses, net 66 (10 ) 122 28 Other operating 1,856 1,247 7,114 5,767 Total noninterest expenses 17,757 13,094 66,525 54,123 Income before income taxes 6,654 4,762 22,714 17,749 Income tax expense 1,581 1,276 5,819 4,982 Net income $ 5,073 $ 3,486 $ 16,895 $ 12,767

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) (unaudited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,530 $ 10,431 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 102,447 22,007 Federal funds sold 1,847 2,285 Total cash and cash equivalents 114,824 34,723 Investment securities available for sale 60,828 46,932 Restricted investments 3,966 2,503 Loans held for sale 71,030 18,526 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,301 and $11,308 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,157,820 988,960 Premises and equipment, net 6,092 2,975 Accrued interest receivable 4,770 4,462 Deferred income taxes 4,263 3,654 Foreclosed real estate 2,384 142 Prepaid income taxes 9 90 Other assets 2,509 2,091 Total assets $ 1,428,495 $ 1,105,058 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 291,777 $ 242,259 Interest bearing 933,644 712,981 Total deposits 1,225,421 955,240 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — 3,332 Federal funds purchased — 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 32,222 2,000 Other borrowed funds 15,423 15,393 Accrued interest payable 1,801 1,565 Other liabilities 20,297 10,964 Total liabilities 1,295,164 990,494 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,894,842 and 13,672,479 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 139 137 Additional paid-in capital 51,561 49,321 Retained earnings 81,618 65,701 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13 (595 ) Total stockholders' equity 133,331 114,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,428,495 $ 1,105,058

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 85,148 $ 311 1.45 % $ 35,797 $ 161 1.78 % Federal funds sold 5,841 22 1.49 % 1,509 9 2.37 % Investment securities available for sale 37,716 216 2.27 % 47,365 255 2.14 % Restricted stock 4,505 84 7.42 % 3,229 39 4.79 % Loans held for sale 71,941 972 5.36 % 16,729 387 9.18 % Loans(2) (3) 1,139,646 20,786 7.24 % 977,381 17,387 7.06 % Total interest earning assets 1,344,797 22,391 6.61 % 1,082,010 18,238 6.69 % Noninterest earning assets 15,043 8,557 Total assets $ 1,359,840 $ 1,090,567 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 147,521 284 0.77 % $ 70,722 56 0.31 % Savings 3,552 3 0.33 % 3,744 3 0.32 % Money market accounts 386,367 1,620 1.66 % 285,986 1,119 1.55 % Time deposits 324,272 1,894 2.32 % 322,937 1,738 2.14 % Borrowed funds 61,963 538 3.44 % 49,998 432 3.43 % Total interest bearing liabilities 923,675 4,339 1.86 % 733,387 3,348 1.81 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 19,137 10,022 Noninterest bearing deposits 285,619 234,357 Stockholders’ equity 131,409 112,801 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,359,840 $ 1,090,567 Net interest spread(4) 4.75 % 4.88 % Net interest income $ 18,052 $ 14,890 Net interest margin(5) 5.33 % 5.46 % Net interest margin excluding credit cards 4.02 % 4.22 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 47,762 $ 828 1.73 % $ 41,858 $ 687 1.64 % Federal funds sold 2,733 50 1.83 % 1,537 27 1.76 % Investment securities available for sale 41,130 924 2.25 % 50,074 1,041 2.08 % Restricted stock 4,334 243 5.61 % 2,724 143 5.25 % Loans held for sale 44,483 2,899 6.52 % 17,715 1,569 8.86 % Loans(2) (3) 1,064,421 78,406 7.37 % 921,823 65,660 7.12 % Total interest earning assets 1,204,863 83,350 6.92 % 1,035,731 69,127 6.67 % Noninterest earning assets 15,046 10,001 Total assets $ 1,219,909 $ 1,045,732 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 109,977 672 0.61 % $ 72,523 210 0.29 % Savings 3,597 12 0.35 % 3,704 12 0.32 % Money market accounts 344,272 5,822 1.69 % 286,257 3,797 1.33 % Time deposits 302,149 7,182 2.38 % 326,827 5,773 1.77 % Borrowed funds 59,387 2,153 3.63 % 39,170 1,447 3.69 % Total interest bearing liabilities 819,382 15,841 1.93 % 728,481 11,239 1.54 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 16,144 9,828 Noninterest bearing deposits 260,726 215,833 Stockholders’ equity 123,657 91,590 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,219,909 $ 1,045,732 Net interest spread(3) 4.99 % 5.13 % Net interest income $ 67,509 $ 57,888 Net interest margin(4) 5.60 % 5.59 % Net interest margin excluding credit cards 4.26 % 4.28 %

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Earnings: Net income $ 5,073 $ 4,481 $ 4,023 $ 3,319 $ 3,486 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.36 0.32 0.29 0.24 0.25 Net interest margin 5.33 % 5.83 % 5.79 % 5.46 % 5.46 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards 4.02 % 4.37 % 4.37 % 4.30 % 4.28 % Return on average assets(1) 1.48 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.27 % Return on average equity(1) 15.32 % 14.04 % 13.23 % 11.39 % 12.26 % Efficiency ratio 70.10 % 71.75 % 72.18 % 76.08 % 71.34 % Balance Sheet: Loans(2) $ 1,171,121 $ 1,140,310 $ 1,056,291 $ 1,007,928 $ 1,000,268 Deposits 1,225,421 1,112,444 1,037,004 967,722 955,240 Total assets 1,428,495 1,311,407 1,234,157 1,123,752 1,105,058 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.57 % 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.47 % Net charge-offs to average loans (YTD annualized) 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.09 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 281.92 % 195.76 % 174.05 % 162.51 % 241.72 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 11.98 % 11.44 % 11.91 % 12.23 % 12.25 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 10.73 % 10.19 % 10.65 % 10.98 % 11.00 % Leverage ratio 8.65 % 8.60 % 8.91 % 9.05 % 9.06 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.73 % 10.19 % 10.65 % 10.98 % 11.00 % Tangible common equity 8.21 % 8.21 % 8.40 % 8.93 % 8.89 % Composition of Loans: Residential real estate $ 427,925 $ 443,961 $ 426,887 $ 421,346 $ 407,844 Commercial real estate 348,091 339,448 297,891 277,905 278,691 Construction real estate 198,702 182,224 169,225 157,338 157,586 Commercial and industrial 151,109 132,935 124,436 120,191 122,264 Credit card 46,412 44,058 40,141 32,359 34,673 Other 1,285 1,148 1,015 1,195 1,202 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 291,777 $ 293,378 $ 279,484 $ 262,235 $ 242,259 Interest bearing demand 174,166 186,422 129,199 85,969 85,747 Savings 3,675 3,994 3,572 3,595 2,866 Money Markets 429,078 313,131 347,701 320,114 288,897 Time Deposits 326,725 315,520 277,048 295,809 335,471 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 185,479 $ 197,754 $ 134,409 $ 74,128 $ 70,826 Proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains 178,727 171,880 105,418 71,693 73,883 Gain on sale of loans 4,964 4,900 3,715 2,375 2,097 Purchase volume as a % of originations 28.95 % 44.02 % 79.07 % 78.42 % 86.72 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3) 2.70 % 2.77 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 2.76 % OpenSky Credit Card Portfolio Metrics: Total active customer accounts 223,379 221,913 211,408 187,423 169,981 Total loans $ 46,412 $ 44,058 $ 40,141 $ 32,359 $ 34,673 Total deposits at the Bank $ 78,223 $ 77,689 $ 73,666 $ 65,808 $ 59,954

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

