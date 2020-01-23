There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,072 in the last 365 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income for the Year 2019

Strategic initiatives to improve credit quality and grow client deposits gaining momentum

  • Net income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; $16.5 million for the year 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2019; $2.36 for the year 2019
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $17.4 million, or 2.1%, since September 30, 2019, and increased $81.2 million, or 10.8%, since December 31, 2018
  • Loans sold with servicing retained increased $90.5 million, or 13.7%, since December 31, 2018, resulting in $10.0 million of non-interest income
  • Substandard loans decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4%, since September 30, 2019

MANITOWOC, Wisc., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  Net income was $3.3 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.    

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “In 2019, we focused on improving credit quality, reducing wholesale funding, and growing our client deposits. I am pleased to say that our strategic initiatives drove improvements across all three focus areas, resulting in record full-year net profit for County Bancorp. Our business is progressing at a solid pace, but we understand there is more work to be done. Our dairy portfolio continued to strengthen as milk prices improved throughout 2019, and the futures market is the strongest we have seen in years. As trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China near the finish line, we feel more optimistic about the future of agricultural export stability. We made great progress in 2019, which is a testament to the diligent and tireless work of our team, and we look to continue our momentum as we head into 2020.”

Loans and Total Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $36.5 million, or 2.6%, and a decrease of $142.5 million, or 9.4%, from total assets as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  Total loans were $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019, which represents a $45.0 million, or 4.2%, decrease from total loans at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $171.5 million, or 14.2%, from total loans at December 31, 2018.

The decrease in total loans and assets were the result of our continued focus on loan participation sales and the resulting reduction in wholesale funding (brokered deposits, national certificates of deposit, and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances) on our balance sheet.  Loan participations that the Company continued to service were $751.7 million at December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $14.9 million, or 2.0%, and $90.5 million, or 13.7%, over participated loans that the Company serviced at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company has been reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $41.3 million, or 3.6%, and a decrease of $121.9 million, or 10.0%, from total deposits as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  Despite the decline in total deposits, client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $17.4 million, or 2.1%, since September 30, 2019, and increased $81.2 million, or 10.8%, since December 31, 2018. 

During 2019, the Company focused on reducing its reliance on wholesale funding.  Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company was able to decrease its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $265.8 million at December 31, 2019.  This represents a decrease of $58.7 million, or 18.1%, from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $203.1 million, or 43.3%, from December 31, 2018. 

Also during 2019, the Company paid off a portion of its FHLB advances.  At December 31, 2019, advances from the FHLB totaled $44.4 million, which was a decrease of $45.0 million, or 50.3%, since December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which was a $0.7 million, or 7.0%, decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2019, and a $1.2 million, or 11.6%, decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2018.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 2.8%, to $40.8 million from the same period in 2018.  The decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter 2019 was the result of a lower average loan balance due to loan payoffs and the increase in loan participations sold.  This was partially offset by a $58.7 million decrease in brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit and the resulting decrease in interest expense.  The current quarter was also adversely impacted by a $10.2 million increase in nonaccrual loans, as well as a 25 basis point decrease in the Prime rate.

Net interest margin was 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which was a decrease from 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the noted increase in nonaccrual loans.  Net interest margin was also impacted during the fourth quarter of 2019 by a 25 basis point decrease in the Prime rate, immediately impacting the yield of the loan portfolio.  This was partially offset by a decrease in rates offered on savings, NOW and money market accounts.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on our net interest income for the periods indicated.

    Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 v.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019		     Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 v.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018		  
    Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		     Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average		  
    Volume     Rate     Net     Volume     Rate     Net  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Interest Income:                                                
Investment securities   $ 1     $ (11 )   $ (10 )   $ (228 )   $ (17 )   $ (245 )
Loans     (847 )     (493 )     (1,340 )     (1,889 )     44       (1,845 )
Federal funds sold and
  interest-bearing deposits
   with banks		     (30 )     (140 )     (170 )     126       92       218  
Total interest income     (876 )     (644 )     (1,520 )     (1,991 )     119       (1,872 )
Interest Expense:                                                
Savings, NOW, money
  market and interest
  checking		   $ (15 )   $ (385 )   $ (400 )   $ 158     $ (325 )   $ (167 )
Time deposits     (515 )     123       (392 )     (1,354 )     1,029       (325 )
Other borrowings     -       -       -       -       -       -  
FHLB advances     (22 )     1       (21 )     (226 )     24       (202 )
Junior subordinated debentures     1       6       7       2       25       27  
Total interest expense   $ (551 )   $ (255 )   $ (806 )   $ (1,420 )   $ 753     $ (667 )
Net interest income   $ (325 )   $ (389 )   $ (714 )   $ (571 )   $ (634 )   $ (1,205 )

The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019     September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                                        
Investment securities   $ 159,202     $ 1,106       2.78 %   $ 159,091     $ 1,117       2.81 %   $ 191,955     $ 1,351       2.82 %
Loans (2)     1,061,432       13,691       5.16 %     1,126,243       15,030       5.34 %     1,207,883       15,536       5.14 %
Interest bearing deposits due from
  other banks		     98,848       441       1.79 %     104,253       612       2.35 %     67,153       223       1.33 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,319,482     $ 15,238       4.62 %   $ 1,389,587     $ 16,759       4.82 %   $ 1,466,991     $ 17,110       4.67 %
Allowance for loan losses     (14,868 )                     (16,209 )                     (16,034 )                
Other assets     77,934                       78,664                       61,316                  
  Total assets   $ 1,382,548                     $ 1,452,042                     $ 1,512,273                  
                                                                         
Liabilities                                                                        
Savings, NOW, money market,
  interest checking		   $ 322,629     $ 876       1.09 %   $ 326,592     $ 1,276       1.56 %   $ 287,420     $ 1,043       1.45 %
Time deposits     658,864       3,905       2.37 %     745,032       4,298       2.31 %     820,515       4,230       2.06 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 981,493     $ 4,781       1.95 %   $ 1,071,624     $ 5,574       2.08 %   $ 1,107,935     $ 5,273       1.90 %
Other borrowings     799       9       4.60 %     804       9       4.60 %     837       10       4.62 %
FHLB advances     44,400       216       1.94 %     48,857       237       1.94 %     90,509       417       1.84 %
Junior subordinated debentures     44,839       694       6.19 %     44,800       687       6.14 %     44,681       667       5.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,071,531     $ 5,700       2.13 %   $ 1,166,085     $ 6,507       2.23 %   $ 1,243,962     $ 6,367       2.05 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     123,541                       105,578                       108,140                  
Other liabilities     16,749                       14,801                       10,913                  
  Total liabilities   $ 1,211,821                     $ 1,286,464                     $ 1,363,015                  
                                                                         
Shareholders' equity     170,727                       165,578                       149,258                  
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,382,548                     $ 1,452,042                     $ 1,512,273                  
                                                                         
Net interest income           $ 9,538                     $ 10,252                     $ 10,743          
Interest rate spread (3)                     2.49 %                     2.59 %                     2.62 %
Net interest margin (4)                     2.89 %                     2.95 %                     2.91 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to
  interest-bearing liabilities		     1.23                       1.19                       1.18                  
  1. Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
  2. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
  3. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
  4. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest margin improved slightly to 2.93% from 2.91% for the year ended December 31, 2018, despite a six basis point decrease in interest rate spread.  The increase in net interest margin in 2019 is due to a 3.2% decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets.

    For the Year Ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		     Average
Balance (1) 		    Income/
Expense		     Yields/
Rates		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                
Investment securities   $ 172,500     $ 4,843       2.81 %   $ 169,302     $ 4,425       2.61 %
Loans (2)     1,142,551       59,706       5.23 %     1,193,254       58,706       4.92 %
Interest bearing deposits due from other
  banks		     78,517       1,783       2.27 %     77,545       1,086       1.40 %
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,393,568     $ 66,332       4.76 %   $ 1,440,101     $ 64,217       4.46 %
Allowance for loan losses     (16,460 )                     (15,037 )                
Other assets     77,444                       59,291                  
  Total assets   $ 1,454,552                     $ 1,484,355                  
                                                 
Liabilities                                                
Savings, NOW, money market, interest
  checking		   $ 316,278       4,582       1.45 %   $ 282,746       3,398       1.20 %
Time deposits     741,483       16,875       2.28 %     801,892       15,251       1.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,057,761     $ 21,457       2.03 %   $ 1,084,638     $ 18,649       1.72 %
Other borrowings     913       43       4.71 %     1,027       50       4.81 %
FHLB advances     66,022       1,307       1.98 %     105,218       1,759       1.67 %
Junior subordinated debentures     44,781       2,743       6.13 %     32,721       1,804       5.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,169,477     $ 25,550       2.18 %   $ 1,223,604     $ 22,262       1.82 %
Non-interest bearing deposits     108,356                       100,819                  
Other liabilities     13,796                       9,883                  
  Total liabilities   $ 1,291,629                     $ 1,334,306                  
                                                 
Shareholders' equity     162,923                       150,049                  
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,454,552                     $ 1,484,355                  
                                                 
Net interest income           $ 40,782                     $ 41,955          
Interest rate spread (3)                     2.58 %                     2.64 %
Net interest margin (4)                     2.93 %                     2.91 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
  bearing liabilities		     1.19                       1.18                  
  1. Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
  2. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
  3. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
  4. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Non-Interest Income and Expense

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
  Non-Interest Income                                        
Service charges   $ 549     $ 348     $ 407     $ 353     $ 470  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net     34       87       26       (1 )     54  
Loan servicing fees     1,778       1,677       1,563       1,519       1,553  
Loan servicing right origination     1,146       1,741       346       228       7  
Income on OREO     54       10       40       26       83  
Gain on sale of securities     -       -       341       -       -  
Other     161       171       164       625       153  
Total non-interest income   $ 3,722     $ 4,034     $ 2,887     $ 2,750     $ 2,320  

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.3 million, or 7.7%, to $3.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was primarily the result of a decrease of $0.6 million of loan servicing right origination due to the $41.2 million in loans that were sold or participated during the third quarter compared to only $14.9 million in loans that were sold or participated during the fourth quarter. 

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.4 million, or 60.4%, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in loan participations sold and related loan servicing right origination income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2019     September 30, 2019     June 30, 2019     March 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loan servicing rights, beginning of period   $ 11,362     $ 9,621     $ 9,275     $ 9,047     $ 9,040  
  Changes in loan servicing rights:                                        
  Additions related to new loans     1,811       2,276       843       621       596  
  Impairment due to prepayment     (296 )     (198 )     (190 )     (73 )     (37 )
  Amortization of existing asset     (632 )     (584 )     (554 )     (550 )     (552 )
  Reduction of valuation allowance     263       247       247       230       -  
  Total loan servicing right origination income     1,146       1,741       346       228       7  
Loan servicing rights, end of period   $ 12,508     $ 11,362     $ 9,621     $ 9,275     $ 9,047  
Loans serviced, end of period     751,738       736,823       695,629       675,268       661,257  
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced     1.66 %     1.54 %     1.38 %     1.37 %     1.37 %
                                         
  Total loan servicing fees   $ 1,778     $ 1,677     $ 1,563     $ 1,519     $ 1,553  
Average loans serviced     744,281       716,226       685,449       668,263       653,068  
Annualized loan servicing fees as a
  % of average loans serviced		     0.96 %     0.94 %     0.91 %     0.91 %     0.95 %

Loan servicing right origination and loan serving fee income was positively impacted during the second half of the year in 2019 due to the higher volumes of loan participation sales as well as higher loan servicing fee spreads.

    For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
  Non-Interest Expense                                        
Employee compensation and
  benefits		   $ 5,696     $ 4,735     $ 4,199     $ 4,482     $ 4,059  
Occupancy     417       313       283       389       245  
Information processing     645       683       591       563       641  
Professional fees     371       483       417       399       497  
Business development     335       351       347       325       259  
OREO expenses     59       57       121       51       106  
Write-down of OREO     376       -       250       -       688  
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO     (231 )     160       9       (136 )     (54 )
Depreciation and amortization     319       319       328       337       408  
Other     2,278       567       901       895       689  
Total non-interest expense   $ 10,265     $ 7,668     $ 7,446     $ 7,305     $ 7,538  

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $2.6 million, or 33.9%, to $10.3 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.  Employee compensation and benefits increased $1.0 million, or 20.3%, in the linked quarter due to the additional accrual of $0.9 million for incentive compensation related to current year financial results.  The year-over-year increase was also the result of a 5.3% increase in head count and a 21.7% increase in insurance benefits in 2019.  Other non-interest expense increased from impairment recognized from an investment in a historical tax credit project of $1.1 million.  The impairment was offset by a $1.4 million benefit to income tax expense when the credit was earned.  The three months ended December 31, 2019 was also adversely affected by decline in market values of three OREO properties which resulted in write-downs totaling $0.4 million. 

    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Loans by risk category:                                        
  Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/
  Low Satisfactory		   $ 724,444     $ 771,568     $ 836,988     $ 896,328     $ 908,172  
  Watch     207,173       193,942       167,824       174,642       171,670  
  Special Mention     9,239       9,346       25,255       4,501       6,566  
  Substandard Performing     30,478       44,183       56,336       46,075       65,501  
  Substandard Impaired     64,439       61,728       61,429       61,417       55,386  
  Total loans   $ 1,035,773     $ 1,080,767     $ 1,147,832     $ 1,182,963     $ 1,207,295  
Adverse classified asset ratio (1)     39.85 %     45.67 %     53.21 %     48.59 %     57.12 %

(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release

Substandard loans were $94.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $105.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $120.9 million at December 31, 2018.  Adverse classified asset ratio (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 39.85% at December 31, 2019 from 45.67% and 57.12% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified ratio were in part the result of improving milk prices.  The average 12-month future price of class III milk on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose to $17.40 at December 31, 2019 compared to $17.12 at September 30, 2019 and $15.88 at December 31, 2018.

    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Performing Assets:                                        
  Nonaccrual loans   $ 30,968     $ 20,776     $ 20,096     $ 25,880     $ 22,983  
  Other real estate owned     5,521       7,252       8,693       5,019       6,568  
  Total non-performing assets   $ 36,489     $ 28,028     $ 28,789     $ 30,899     $ 29,551  
                                         
  Performing TDRs not on
  nonaccrual		   $ 21,784     $ 28,520     $ 28,892     $ 21,111     $ 18,258  
                                         
Non-performing assets as a % of total
   loans		     3.52 %     2.59 %     2.51 %     2.61 %     2.45 %
Non-performing assets as a % of total
  assets		     2.65 %     1.98 %     1.94 %     2.07 %     1.94 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of
  total loans		     1.47 %     1.39 %     1.42 %     1.48 %     1.37 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-
  to-date		   $ (253 )   $ 39     $ 2,111     $ (236 )   $ 1,210  

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were $36.5 million, an increase of $8.5 million, compared to September 30, 2019.  Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets increased to 2.65% at December 31, 2019, from 1.98% at September 30, 2019.  The increases were primarily due to an increase in non-accrual loans of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter related to one agriculture customer for $6.0 million and one commercial customer for $3.9 million, which was partially offset by two OREO properties that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a decrease of $1.7 million in OREO.

A credit to provision for loan losses of $0.1 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a credit of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  The credit provision in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of the reduction of the size of the loan portfolio, improved economic factors, and upgrades to credit ratings, which was partially offset by a $1.9 million impairment to a substandard commercial credit.  In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recovered a $0.4 million loan that was previously charged-off.   

The allowance for loan losses was $15.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2018.  The $1.2 million decrease in the allowance during 2019 was the result of a reduction in general reserves due to the decreases in total loans, improvement of economic factors, and the credit upgrades discussed previously.  Despite the decrease in allowance year-over-year, the allowance as a percent of total loans increased from 1.37% at December 31, 2018 to 1.47% at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, January 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO.  The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com.  In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984.  Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  

A replay of the earnings call will be available until January 25, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited) 		  December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Period-End Balance Sheet:                                        
  Assets                                        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 129,011     $ 120,845     $ 116,251     $ 62,426     $ 61,087  
  Securities available for sale, at fair
  value		     160,361       154,962       158,561       192,210       195,945  
  Loans held for sale     2,151       4,192       7,448       2,750       2,949  
  Agricultural loans     659,725       673,742       713,602       722,107       724,508  
  Commercial loans     331,723       360,132       383,542       403,490       415,672  
  Multi-family real estate loans     41,070       43,487       46,683       52,974       62,321  
  Residential real estate loans     2,888       3,183       3,753       4,172       4,522  
  Installment and consumer other     367       223       252       220       272  
  Total loans     1,035,773       1,080,767       1,147,832       1,182,963       1,207,295  
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,267 )     (15,065 )     (16,258 )     (17,493 )     (16,505 )
  Net loans     1,020,506       1,065,702       1,131,574       1,165,470       1,190,790  
  Other assets     66,485       69,263       70,812       68,532       70,256  
  Total Assets   $ 1,378,514     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388     $ 1,521,027  
                                         
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                        
  Demand deposits   $ 138,489     $ 117,224     $ 111,022     $ 101,434     $ 121,436  
  NOW accounts and interest checking     63,781       56,637       54,253       49,902       51,779  
  Savings     15,708       6,981       6,621       6,210       5,770  
  Money market accounts     242,539       248,608       239,337       225,975       218,929  
  Time deposits     375,100       388,759       387,899       376,034       356,484  
  Brokered deposits     166,340       206,474       256,475       269,917       308,504  
  National time deposits     99,485       118,070       149,570       146,805       160,445  
  Total deposits     1,101,442       1,142,753       1,205,177       1,176,277       1,223,347  
  FHLB advances     44,400       44,400       59,400       100,400       89,400  
  Subordinated debentures     44,858       44,820       44,781       44,742       44,703  
  Other liabilities     16,051       14,239       12,564       11,952       11,293  
  Total Liabilities     1,206,751       1,246,212       1,321,922       1,333,371       1,368,743  
                                         
  Shareholders' equity     171,763       168,752       162,724       158,017       152,284  
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
  Equity 		  $ 1,378,514     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388     $ 1,521,027  
                                         
Stock Price Information:                                        
  High - Quarter-to-date   $ 27.98     $ 20.99     $ 18.92     $ 19.69     $ 26.00  
  Low - Quarter-to-date   $ 18.76     $ 16.80     $ 16.24     $ 16.74     $ 17.37  
  Market price - Quarter-end   $ 25.63     $ 19.62     $ 17.09     $ 17.60     $ 17.37  
  Book value per share   $ 24.32     $ 23.89     $ 23.03     $ 22.36     $ 21.50  
  Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 23.54     $ 23.10     $ 22.23     $ 21.54     $ 20.68  
  Common shares outstanding     6,734,132       6,727,908       6,717,908       6,709,254       6,709,480  

             (1)               This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		     December 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Income Statement
  Data: 		                                                       
  Interest and Dividend
  Income 		                                                       
Loans, including fees     13,691     $ 15,030     $ 15,484     $ 15,501     $ 15,536     $ 59,706     $ 58,706  
Taxable securities     1,106       1,117       1,177       1,186       1,168       4,586       3,727  
Tax-exempt securities     -       -       82       175       183       257       698  
Federal funds sold and other     442       612       465       264       223       1,783       1,086  
Total interest and
  dividend income 		    15,239       16,759       17,208       17,126       17,110       66,332       64,217  
                                                         
  Interest Expense                                                        
Deposits     4,781       5,574       5,678       5,424       5,273       21,457       18,649  
FHLB advances and other
  borrowed funds		     225       246       415       464       427       1,350       1,809  
Subordinated debentures     695       687       683       678       667       2,743       1,804  
Total interest expense     5,701       6,507       6,776       6,566       6,367       25,550       22,262  
Net interest income     9,538       10,252       10,432       10,560       10,743       40,782       41,955  
Provision for loan losses     (51 )     (1,154 )     876       752       1,572       423       3,195  
Net interest income after
  provision for loan losses		     9,589       11,406       9,556       9,808       9,171       40,359       38,760  
                                                         
  Non-Interest Income                                                        
Services charges     549       348       407       353       470       1,657       1,674  
Gain (loss) on sale of
  loans, net		     34       87       26       (1 )     54       146       172  
Loan servicing fees     1,778       1,677       1,563       1,519       1,553       6,537       6,012  
Loan servicing right
  origination		     1,146       1,741       346       228       7       3,461       98  
Income on OREO     54       10       40       26       83       130       256  
Gain on sale of securities     -       -       341       -       -       341       -  
Other     161       171       164       625       153       1,121       621  
Total non-interest
  income 		    3,722       4,034       2,887       2,750       2,320       13,393       8,833  
                                                         
  Non-Interest Expense                                                        
Employee compensation and
  benefits		     5,696       4,735       4,199       4,482       4,059       19,112       16,785  
Occupancy     417       313       283       389       245       1,402       1,059  
Information processing     645       683       591       563       641       2,482       2,164  
Professional fees     371       483       417       399       497       1,670       1,522  
Business development     335       351       347       325       259       1,358       1,076  
OREO expenses     59       57       121       51       106       288       444  
Writedown of OREO     376       -       250       -       688       626       873  
Net loss (gain) on sale of
  OREO		     (231 )     160       9       (136 )     (54 )     (198 )     (189 )
Depreciation and
  amortization		     319       319       328       337       408       1,303       1,348  
Other     2,278       567       901       895       689       4,641       3,201  
Total non-interest
  expense 		    10,265       7,668       7,446       7,305       7,538       32,684       28,283  
  Income before income taxes     3,046       7,772       4,997       5,253       3,953       21,068       19,310  
Income tax expense     (258 )     2,090       1,293       1,491       1,123       4,616       5,059  
  NET INCOME   $ 3,304     $ 5,682     $ 3,704     $ 3,762     $ 2,830     $ 16,452     $ 14,251  
                                                         
  Basic   $ 0.47     $ 0.82     $ 0.53     $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 2.37     $ 2.06  
  Diluted   $ 0.47     $ 0.82     $ 0.53     $ 0.54     $ 0.40     $ 2.36     $ 2.04  
  Dividends declared   $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.07     $ 0.20     $ 0.28  


     For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
    December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		     December 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Other Data:                                                        
  Return on average assets(1)     0.96 %     1.57 %     1.00 %     1.00 %     0.75 %     1.13 %     0.96 %
  Return on average
  shareholders' equity(1) 		    7.74 %     13.73 %     9.24 %     9.78 %     7.58 %     10.10 %     9.50 %
  Return on average common
  shareholders' equity (1)(2) 		    7.83 %     14.14 %     9.41 %     9.99 %     7.70 %     10.31 %     9.74 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)(2)     76.32 %     52.55 %     55.38 %     55.91 %     52.85 %     59.92 %     54.42 %
  Tangible common equity to
  tangible assets (2) 		    11.54 %     11.03 %     10.10 %     9.73 %     9.16 %     11.54 %     9.16 %
                                                         
Common Share Data:                                                        
  Net income from continuing
  operations		   $ 3,304     $ 5,682     $ 3,704     $ 3,762     $ 2,830     $ 16,452     $ 14,251  
  Less:  Preferred stock
  dividends		     117       120       118       117       111       472       413  
  Income available to common
  shareholders		   $ 3,187     $ 5,562     $ 3,586     $ 3,645     $ 2,719     $ 15,980     $ 13,838  
                                                         
  Weighted average number of
  common shares issued		     7,173,290       7,168,785       7,159,072       7,153,174       7,143,204       7,163,650       7,132,985  
  Less: Weighted average
  treasury shares		     443,920       443,920       443,920       443,729       443,694       443,873       442,206  
  Plus: Weighted average non-
  vested restricted stock units		     32,125       32,125       30,483       16,260       13,041       27,804       13,272  
  Weighted average number of
  common shares outstanding		     6,761,495       6,756,990       6,745,635       6,725,705       6,712,551       6,747,581       6,704,051  
  Effect of dilutive options     44,630       19,160       20,731       21,323       45,116       21,344       68,876  
  Weighted average number
  of common shares
  outstanding used to
  calculate diluted earnings
   per common share		     6,806,125       6,776,150       6,766,366       6,747,028       6,757,667       6,768,925       6,772,927  
  1. Annualized
  2. This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.
     For the Three Months Ended     For the Year Ended  
Non-GAAP Financial
  Measures: 		  December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		     December 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Return on average common
  shareholders' equity
  reconciliation: 		                                                       
  Return on average
  shareholders' equity		     7.74 %     13.73 %     9.24 %     9.78 %     7.58 %     10.10 %     9.50 %
  Effect of excluding average
  preferred shareholders'
  equity		     0.09 %     0.41 %     0.17 %     0.21 %     0.12 %     0.21 %     0.24 %
  Return on average common
  shareholders' equity		     7.83 %     14.14 %     9.41 %     9.99 %     7.70 %     10.31 %     9.74 %
                                                         
Efficiency ratio GAAP to
  non-GAAP reconciliation: 		                                                       
  Non-interest expense   $ 10,265     $ 7,668     $ 7,446     $ 7,305     $ 7,538     $ 32,684     $ 28,283  
  Less: net gain (loss) on sales
  and write-downs of OREO		     (145 )     (160 )     (259 )     136       (634 )     (428 )     (642 )
  Adjusted non-interest
  expense (non-GAAP)		   $ 10,120     $ 7,508     $ 7,187     $ 7,441     $ 6,904     $ 32,256     $ 27,641  
                                                         
  Net interest income   $ 9,538     $ 10,252     $ 10,432     $ 10,560     $ 10,743     $ 40,782     $ 41,955  
  Non-interest income     3,722       4,034       2,887       2,750       2,320       13,393       8,833  
  Less: net gain on sales of
  securities		     -       -       (341 )     -       -       (341 )     -  
  Operating revenue   $ 13,260     $ 14,286     $ 12,978     $ 13,310     $ 13,063     $ 53,834     $ 50,788  
  Efficiency ratio     76.32 %     52.55 %     55.38 %     55.91 %     52.85 %     59.92 %     54.42 %

               

Non-GAAP Financial
  Measures: 		  December 31,
2019		     September 30,
2019		     June 30,
2019		     March 31,
2019		     December 31,
2018		  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible book value per share and
  tangible common equity to tangible
  assets reconciliation: 		                                       
  Common equity   $ 163,763     $ 160,752     $ 154,724     $ 150,017     $ 144,284  
  Less: Goodwill     5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038  
  Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
  amortization		     225       286       354       430       513  
  Tangible common equity
  (non-GAAP)		   $ 158,500     $ 155,428     $ 149,332     $ 144,549     $ 138,733  
  Common shares outstanding     6,734,132       6,727,908       6,717,908       6,709,254       6,709,480  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 23.54     $ 23.10     $ 22.23     $ 21.54     $ 20.68  
                                         
  Total assets   $ 1,378,514     $ 1,414,964     $ 1,484,646     $ 1,491,388     $ 1,521,027  
  Less: Goodwill     5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038       5,038  
  Less: Core deposit intangible, net of
  amortization		     225       286       354       603       701  
  Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,373,251     $ 1,409,640     $ 1,479,254     $ 1,485,747     $ 1,515,288  
  Tangible common equity to tangible
  assets		     11.54 %     11.03 %     10.10 %     9.73 %     9.16 %
                                         
Adverse classified asset ratio:                                        
  Substandard loans   $ 94,917     $ 105,911     $ 117,765     $ 107,492     $ 120,887  
  Less: Impaired performing restructured
  loans		     (8,925 )     (8,672 )     (8,276 )     (6,382 )     (5,078 )
  Net substandard loans   $ 85,992     $ 97,239     $ 109,489     $ 101,110     $ 115,809  
  Other real estate owned     5,521       7,252       8,693       5,019       6,568  
  Substandard unused commitments     2,849       991       1,458       976       1,625  
  Less: Substandard government
  guarantees		     (7,892 )     (7,746 )     (7,821 )     (5,864 )     (7,111 )
  Total adverse classified assets
  (non-GAAP)		   $ 86,470     $ 97,736     $ 111,819     $ 101,241     $ 116,891  
                                         
  Total equity (Bank)   $ 204,240     $ 201,967     $ 196,036     $ 191,287     $ 185,458  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss
  (gain) on available for sale securities		     (2,505 )     (3,016 )     (2,166 )     (436 )     2,221  
  Allowance for loan losses     15,267       15,065       16,258       17,493       16,505  
  Allowance for unused commitments     -       -       -       -       475  
  Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP)   $ 217,002     $ 214,016     $ 210,128     $ 208,344     $ 204,659  
  Adverse classified asset ratio     39.85 %     45.67 %     53.21 %     48.59 %     57.12 %

