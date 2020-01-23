County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Net Income for the Year 2019

Strategic initiatives to improve credit quality and grow client deposits gaining momentum

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Net income of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; $16.5 million for the year 2019



Diluted earnings per share of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2019; $2.36 for the year 2019

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $17.4 million, or 2.1%, since September 30, 2019, and increased $81.2 million, or 10.8%, since December 31, 2018

Loans sold with servicing retained increased $90.5 million, or 13.7%, since December 31, 2018, resulting in $10.0 million of non-interest income

Substandard loans decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4%, since September 30, 2019

MANITOWOC, Wisc., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Net income was $3.3 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.8 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “In 2019, we focused on improving credit quality, reducing wholesale funding, and growing our client deposits. I am pleased to say that our strategic initiatives drove improvements across all three focus areas, resulting in record full-year net profit for County Bancorp. Our business is progressing at a solid pace, but we understand there is more work to be done. Our dairy portfolio continued to strengthen as milk prices improved throughout 2019, and the futures market is the strongest we have seen in years. As trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China near the finish line, we feel more optimistic about the future of agricultural export stability. We made great progress in 2019, which is a testament to the diligent and tireless work of our team, and we look to continue our momentum as we head into 2020.”

Loans and Total Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $36.5 million, or 2.6%, and a decrease of $142.5 million, or 9.4%, from total assets as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Total loans were $1.0 billion at December 31, 2019, which represents a $45.0 million, or 4.2%, decrease from total loans at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $171.5 million, or 14.2%, from total loans at December 31, 2018.

The decrease in total loans and assets were the result of our continued focus on loan participation sales and the resulting reduction in wholesale funding (brokered deposits, national certificates of deposit, and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances) on our balance sheet. Loan participations that the Company continued to service were $751.7 million at December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $14.9 million, or 2.0%, and $90.5 million, or 13.7%, over participated loans that the Company serviced at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company has been reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $41.3 million, or 3.6%, and a decrease of $121.9 million, or 10.0%, from total deposits as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Despite the decline in total deposits, client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $17.4 million, or 2.1%, since September 30, 2019, and increased $81.2 million, or 10.8%, since December 31, 2018.

During 2019, the Company focused on reducing its reliance on wholesale funding. Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company was able to decrease its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $265.8 million at December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $58.7 million, or 18.1%, from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $203.1 million, or 43.3%, from December 31, 2018.

Also during 2019, the Company paid off a portion of its FHLB advances. At December 31, 2019, advances from the FHLB totaled $44.4 million, which was a decrease of $45.0 million, or 50.3%, since December 31, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which was a $0.7 million, or 7.0%, decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2019, and a $1.2 million, or 11.6%, decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income decreased $1.2 million, or 2.8%, to $40.8 million from the same period in 2018. The decrease in net interest income in the fourth quarter 2019 was the result of a lower average loan balance due to loan payoffs and the increase in loan participations sold. This was partially offset by a $58.7 million decrease in brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit and the resulting decrease in interest expense. The current quarter was also adversely impacted by a $10.2 million increase in nonaccrual loans, as well as a 25 basis point decrease in the Prime rate.

Net interest margin was 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which was a decrease from 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the noted increase in nonaccrual loans. Net interest margin was also impacted during the fourth quarter of 2019 by a 25 basis point decrease in the Prime rate, immediately impacting the yield of the loan portfolio. This was partially offset by a decrease in rates offered on savings, NOW and money market accounts.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on our net interest income for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 v.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 v.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 1 $ (11 ) $ (10 ) $ (228 ) $ (17 ) $ (245 ) Loans (847 ) (493 ) (1,340 ) (1,889 ) 44 (1,845 ) Federal funds sold and

interest-bearing deposits

with banks (30 ) (140 ) (170 ) 126 92 218 Total interest income (876 ) (644 ) (1,520 ) (1,991 ) 119 (1,872 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money

market and interest

checking $ (15 ) $ (385 ) $ (400 ) $ 158 $ (325 ) $ (167 ) Time deposits (515 ) 123 (392 ) (1,354 ) 1,029 (325 ) Other borrowings - - - - - - FHLB advances (22 ) 1 (21 ) (226 ) 24 (202 ) Junior subordinated debentures 1 6 7 2 25 27 Total interest expense $ (551 ) $ (255 ) $ (806 ) $ (1,420 ) $ 753 $ (667 ) Net interest income $ (325 ) $ (389 ) $ (714 ) $ (571 ) $ (634 ) $ (1,205 )

The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 159,202 $ 1,106 2.78 % $ 159,091 $ 1,117 2.81 % $ 191,955 $ 1,351 2.82 % Loans (2) 1,061,432 13,691 5.16 % 1,126,243 15,030 5.34 % 1,207,883 15,536 5.14 % Interest bearing deposits due from

other banks 98,848 441 1.79 % 104,253 612 2.35 % 67,153 223 1.33 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,319,482 $ 15,238 4.62 % $ 1,389,587 $ 16,759 4.82 % $ 1,466,991 $ 17,110 4.67 % Allowance for loan losses (14,868 ) (16,209 ) (16,034 ) Other assets 77,934 78,664 61,316 Total assets $ 1,382,548 $ 1,452,042 $ 1,512,273 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market,

interest checking $ 322,629 $ 876 1.09 % $ 326,592 $ 1,276 1.56 % $ 287,420 $ 1,043 1.45 % Time deposits 658,864 3,905 2.37 % 745,032 4,298 2.31 % 820,515 4,230 2.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 981,493 $ 4,781 1.95 % $ 1,071,624 $ 5,574 2.08 % $ 1,107,935 $ 5,273 1.90 % Other borrowings 799 9 4.60 % 804 9 4.60 % 837 10 4.62 % FHLB advances 44,400 216 1.94 % 48,857 237 1.94 % 90,509 417 1.84 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,839 694 6.19 % 44,800 687 6.14 % 44,681 667 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,071,531 $ 5,700 2.13 % $ 1,166,085 $ 6,507 2.23 % $ 1,243,962 $ 6,367 2.05 % Non-interest bearing deposits 123,541 105,578 108,140 Other liabilities 16,749 14,801 10,913 Total liabilities $ 1,211,821 $ 1,286,464 $ 1,363,015 Shareholders' equity 170,727 165,578 149,258 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,382,548 $ 1,452,042 $ 1,512,273 Net interest income $ 9,538 $ 10,252 $ 10,743 Interest rate spread (3) 2.49 % 2.59 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (4) 2.89 % 2.95 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.23 1.19 1.18

Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest margin improved slightly to 2.93% from 2.91% for the year ended December 31, 2018, despite a six basis point decrease in interest rate spread. The increase in net interest margin in 2019 is due to a 3.2% decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 172,500 $ 4,843 2.81 % $ 169,302 $ 4,425 2.61 % Loans (2) 1,142,551 59,706 5.23 % 1,193,254 58,706 4.92 % Interest bearing deposits due from other

banks 78,517 1,783 2.27 % 77,545 1,086 1.40 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,393,568 $ 66,332 4.76 % $ 1,440,101 $ 64,217 4.46 % Allowance for loan losses (16,460 ) (15,037 ) Other assets 77,444 59,291 Total assets $ 1,454,552 $ 1,484,355 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market, interest

checking $ 316,278 4,582 1.45 % $ 282,746 3,398 1.20 % Time deposits 741,483 16,875 2.28 % 801,892 15,251 1.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,057,761 $ 21,457 2.03 % $ 1,084,638 $ 18,649 1.72 % Other borrowings 913 43 4.71 % 1,027 50 4.81 % FHLB advances 66,022 1,307 1.98 % 105,218 1,759 1.67 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,781 2,743 6.13 % 32,721 1,804 5.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,169,477 $ 25,550 2.18 % $ 1,223,604 $ 22,262 1.82 % Non-interest bearing deposits 108,356 100,819 Other liabilities 13,796 9,883 Total liabilities $ 1,291,629 $ 1,334,306 Shareholders' equity 162,923 150,049 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,454,552 $ 1,484,355 Net interest income $ 40,782 $ 41,955 Interest rate spread (3) 2.58 % 2.64 % Net interest margin (4) 2.93 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.19 1.18

Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 549 $ 348 $ 407 $ 353 $ 470 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 34 87 26 (1 ) 54 Loan servicing fees 1,778 1,677 1,563 1,519 1,553 Loan servicing right origination 1,146 1,741 346 228 7 Income on OREO 54 10 40 26 83 Gain on sale of securities - - 341 - - Other 161 171 164 625 153 Total non-interest income $ 3,722 $ 4,034 $ 2,887 $ 2,750 $ 2,320

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.3 million, or 7.7%, to $3.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was primarily the result of a decrease of $0.6 million of loan servicing right origination due to the $41.2 million in loans that were sold or participated during the third quarter compared to only $14.9 million in loans that were sold or participated during the fourth quarter.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $1.4 million, or 60.4%, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in loan participations sold and related loan servicing right origination income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, beginning of period $ 11,362 $ 9,621 $ 9,275 $ 9,047 $ 9,040 Changes in loan servicing rights: Additions related to new loans 1,811 2,276 843 621 596 Impairment due to prepayment (296 ) (198 ) (190 ) (73 ) (37 ) Amortization of existing asset (632 ) (584 ) (554 ) (550 ) (552 ) Reduction of valuation allowance 263 247 247 230 - Total loan servicing right origination income 1,146 1,741 346 228 7 Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 12,508 $ 11,362 $ 9,621 $ 9,275 $ 9,047 Loans serviced, end of period 751,738 736,823 695,629 675,268 661,257 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced 1.66 % 1.54 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.37 % Total loan servicing fees $ 1,778 $ 1,677 $ 1,563 $ 1,519 $ 1,553 Average loans serviced 744,281 716,226 685,449 668,263 653,068 Annualized loan servicing fees as a

% of average loans serviced 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.95 %

Loan servicing right origination and loan serving fee income was positively impacted during the second half of the year in 2019 due to the higher volumes of loan participation sales as well as higher loan servicing fee spreads.

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits $ 5,696 $ 4,735 $ 4,199 $ 4,482 $ 4,059 Occupancy 417 313 283 389 245 Information processing 645 683 591 563 641 Professional fees 371 483 417 399 497 Business development 335 351 347 325 259 OREO expenses 59 57 121 51 106 Write-down of OREO 376 - 250 - 688 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO (231 ) 160 9 (136 ) (54 ) Depreciation and amortization 319 319 328 337 408 Other 2,278 567 901 895 689 Total non-interest expense $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 $ 7,538

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $2.6 million, or 33.9%, to $10.3 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Employee compensation and benefits increased $1.0 million, or 20.3%, in the linked quarter due to the additional accrual of $0.9 million for incentive compensation related to current year financial results. The year-over-year increase was also the result of a 5.3% increase in head count and a 21.7% increase in insurance benefits in 2019. Other non-interest expense increased from impairment recognized from an investment in a historical tax credit project of $1.1 million. The impairment was offset by a $1.4 million benefit to income tax expense when the credit was earned. The three months ended December 31, 2019 was also adversely affected by decline in market values of three OREO properties which resulted in write-downs totaling $0.4 million.

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category: Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/

Low Satisfactory $ 724,444 $ 771,568 $ 836,988 $ 896,328 $ 908,172 Watch 207,173 193,942 167,824 174,642 171,670 Special Mention 9,239 9,346 25,255 4,501 6,566 Substandard Performing 30,478 44,183 56,336 46,075 65,501 Substandard Impaired 64,439 61,728 61,429 61,417 55,386 Total loans $ 1,035,773 $ 1,080,767 $ 1,147,832 $ 1,182,963 $ 1,207,295 Adverse classified asset ratio (1) 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release

Substandard loans were $94.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $105.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $120.9 million at December 31, 2018. Adverse classified asset ratio (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 39.85% at December 31, 2019 from 45.67% and 57.12% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified ratio were in part the result of improving milk prices. The average 12-month future price of class III milk on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose to $17.40 at December 31, 2019 compared to $17.12 at September 30, 2019 and $15.88 at December 31, 2018.

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 30,968 $ 20,776 $ 20,096 $ 25,880 $ 22,983 Other real estate owned 5,521 7,252 8,693 5,019 6,568 Total non-performing assets $ 36,489 $ 28,028 $ 28,789 $ 30,899 $ 29,551 Performing TDRs not on

nonaccrual $ 21,784 $ 28,520 $ 28,892 $ 21,111 $ 18,258 Non-performing assets as a % of total

loans 3.52 % 2.59 % 2.51 % 2.61 % 2.45 % Non-performing assets as a % of total

assets 2.65 % 1.98 % 1.94 % 2.07 % 1.94 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of

total loans 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.37 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-

to-date $ (253 ) $ 39 $ 2,111 $ (236 ) $ 1,210

At December 31, 2019, non-performing assets were $36.5 million, an increase of $8.5 million, compared to September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets increased to 2.65% at December 31, 2019, from 1.98% at September 30, 2019. The increases were primarily due to an increase in non-accrual loans of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter related to one agriculture customer for $6.0 million and one commercial customer for $3.9 million, which was partially offset by two OREO properties that were sold during the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in a decrease of $1.7 million in OREO.

A credit to provision for loan losses of $0.1 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a credit of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The credit provision in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily a result of the reduction of the size of the loan portfolio, improved economic factors, and upgrades to credit ratings, which was partially offset by a $1.9 million impairment to a substandard commercial credit. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recovered a $0.4 million loan that was previously charged-off.

The allowance for loan losses was $15.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2018. The $1.2 million decrease in the allowance during 2019 was the result of a reduction in general reserves due to the decreases in total loans, improvement of economic factors, and the credit upgrades discussed previously. Despite the decrease in allowance year-over-year, the allowance as a percent of total loans increased from 1.37% at December 31, 2018 to 1.47% at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, January 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available until January 25, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,011 $ 120,845 $ 116,251 $ 62,426 $ 61,087 Securities available for sale, at fair

value 160,361 154,962 158,561 192,210 195,945 Loans held for sale 2,151 4,192 7,448 2,750 2,949 Agricultural loans 659,725 673,742 713,602 722,107 724,508 Commercial loans 331,723 360,132 383,542 403,490 415,672 Multi-family real estate loans 41,070 43,487 46,683 52,974 62,321 Residential real estate loans 2,888 3,183 3,753 4,172 4,522 Installment and consumer other 367 223 252 220 272 Total loans 1,035,773 1,080,767 1,147,832 1,182,963 1,207,295 Allowance for loan losses (15,267 ) (15,065 ) (16,258 ) (17,493 ) (16,505 ) Net loans 1,020,506 1,065,702 1,131,574 1,165,470 1,190,790 Other assets 66,485 69,263 70,812 68,532 70,256 Total Assets $ 1,378,514 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 138,489 $ 117,224 $ 111,022 $ 101,434 $ 121,436 NOW accounts and interest checking 63,781 56,637 54,253 49,902 51,779 Savings 15,708 6,981 6,621 6,210 5,770 Money market accounts 242,539 248,608 239,337 225,975 218,929 Time deposits 375,100 388,759 387,899 376,034 356,484 Brokered deposits 166,340 206,474 256,475 269,917 308,504 National time deposits 99,485 118,070 149,570 146,805 160,445 Total deposits 1,101,442 1,142,753 1,205,177 1,176,277 1,223,347 FHLB advances 44,400 44,400 59,400 100,400 89,400 Subordinated debentures 44,858 44,820 44,781 44,742 44,703 Other liabilities 16,051 14,239 12,564 11,952 11,293 Total Liabilities 1,206,751 1,246,212 1,321,922 1,333,371 1,368,743 Shareholders' equity 171,763 168,752 162,724 158,017 152,284 Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 1,378,514 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 27.98 $ 20.99 $ 18.92 $ 19.69 $ 26.00 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 18.76 $ 16.80 $ 16.24 $ 16.74 $ 17.37 Market price - Quarter-end $ 25.63 $ 19.62 $ 17.09 $ 17.60 $ 17.37 Book value per share $ 24.32 $ 23.89 $ 23.03 $ 22.36 $ 21.50 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 23.54 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.68 Common shares outstanding 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement

Data: Interest and Dividend

Income Loans, including fees 13,691 $ 15,030 $ 15,484 $ 15,501 $ 15,536 $ 59,706 $ 58,706 Taxable securities 1,106 1,117 1,177 1,186 1,168 4,586 3,727 Tax-exempt securities - - 82 175 183 257 698 Federal funds sold and other 442 612 465 264 223 1,783 1,086 Total interest and

dividend income 15,239 16,759 17,208 17,126 17,110 66,332 64,217 Interest Expense Deposits 4,781 5,574 5,678 5,424 5,273 21,457 18,649 FHLB advances and other

borrowed funds 225 246 415 464 427 1,350 1,809 Subordinated debentures 695 687 683 678 667 2,743 1,804 Total interest expense 5,701 6,507 6,776 6,566 6,367 25,550 22,262 Net interest income 9,538 10,252 10,432 10,560 10,743 40,782 41,955 Provision for loan losses (51 ) (1,154 ) 876 752 1,572 423 3,195 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 9,589 11,406 9,556 9,808 9,171 40,359 38,760 Non-Interest Income Services charges 549 348 407 353 470 1,657 1,674 Gain (loss) on sale of

loans, net 34 87 26 (1 ) 54 146 172 Loan servicing fees 1,778 1,677 1,563 1,519 1,553 6,537 6,012 Loan servicing right

origination 1,146 1,741 346 228 7 3,461 98 Income on OREO 54 10 40 26 83 130 256 Gain on sale of securities - - 341 - - 341 - Other 161 171 164 625 153 1,121 621 Total non-interest

income 3,722 4,034 2,887 2,750 2,320 13,393 8,833 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits 5,696 4,735 4,199 4,482 4,059 19,112 16,785 Occupancy 417 313 283 389 245 1,402 1,059 Information processing 645 683 591 563 641 2,482 2,164 Professional fees 371 483 417 399 497 1,670 1,522 Business development 335 351 347 325 259 1,358 1,076 OREO expenses 59 57 121 51 106 288 444 Writedown of OREO 376 - 250 - 688 626 873 Net loss (gain) on sale of

OREO (231 ) 160 9 (136 ) (54 ) (198 ) (189 ) Depreciation and

amortization 319 319 328 337 408 1,303 1,348 Other 2,278 567 901 895 689 4,641 3,201 Total non-interest

expense 10,265 7,668 7,446 7,305 7,538 32,684 28,283 Income before income taxes 3,046 7,772 4,997 5,253 3,953 21,068 19,310 Income tax expense (258 ) 2,090 1,293 1,491 1,123 4,616 5,059 NET INCOME $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 16,452 $ 14,251 Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 2.37 $ 2.06 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ 2.36 $ 2.04 Dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.28





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets(1) 0.96 % 1.57 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.75 % 1.13 % 0.96 % Return on average

shareholders' equity(1) 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 10.10 % 9.50 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity (1)(2) 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 10.31 % 9.74 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 59.92 % 54.42 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets (2) 11.54 % 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.16 % 11.54 % 9.16 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing

operations $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 16,452 $ 14,251 Less: Preferred stock

dividends 117 120 118 117 111 472 413 Income available to common

shareholders $ 3,187 $ 5,562 $ 3,586 $ 3,645 $ 2,719 $ 15,980 $ 13,838 Weighted average number of

common shares issued 7,173,290 7,168,785 7,159,072 7,153,174 7,143,204 7,163,650 7,132,985 Less: Weighted average

treasury shares 443,920 443,920 443,920 443,729 443,694 443,873 442,206 Plus: Weighted average non-

vested restricted stock units 32,125 32,125 30,483 16,260 13,041 27,804 13,272 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding 6,761,495 6,756,990 6,745,635 6,725,705 6,712,551 6,747,581 6,704,051 Effect of dilutive options 44,630 19,160 20,731 21,323 45,116 21,344 68,876 Weighted average number

of common shares

outstanding used to

calculate diluted earnings

per common share 6,806,125 6,776,150 6,766,366 6,747,028 6,757,667 6,768,925 6,772,927

Annualized This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Non-GAAP Financial

Measures: December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common

shareholders' equity

reconciliation: Return on average

shareholders' equity 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 10.10 % 9.50 % Effect of excluding average

preferred shareholders'

equity 0.09 % 0.41 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 10.31 % 9.74 % Efficiency ratio GAAP to

non-GAAP reconciliation: Non-interest expense $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 $ 7,538 $ 32,684 $ 28,283 Less: net gain (loss) on sales

and write-downs of OREO (145 ) (160 ) (259 ) 136 (634 ) (428 ) (642 ) Adjusted non-interest

expense (non-GAAP) $ 10,120 $ 7,508 $ 7,187 $ 7,441 $ 6,904 $ 32,256 $ 27,641 Net interest income $ 9,538 $ 10,252 $ 10,432 $ 10,560 $ 10,743 $ 40,782 $ 41,955 Non-interest income 3,722 4,034 2,887 2,750 2,320 13,393 8,833 Less: net gain on sales of

securities - - (341 ) - - (341 ) - Operating revenue $ 13,260 $ 14,286 $ 12,978 $ 13,310 $ 13,063 $ 53,834 $ 50,788 Efficiency ratio 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 59.92 % 54.42 %

Non-GAAP Financial

Measures: December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and

tangible common equity to tangible

assets reconciliation: Common equity $ 163,763 $ 160,752 $ 154,724 $ 150,017 $ 144,284 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 225 286 354 430 513 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) $ 158,500 $ 155,428 $ 149,332 $ 144,549 $ 138,733 Common shares outstanding 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480 Tangible book value per share $ 23.54 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.68 Total assets $ 1,378,514 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 225 286 354 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,373,251 $ 1,409,640 $ 1,479,254 $ 1,485,747 $ 1,515,288 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets 11.54 % 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.16 % Adverse classified asset ratio: Substandard loans $ 94,917 $ 105,911 $ 117,765 $ 107,492 $ 120,887 Less: Impaired performing restructured

loans (8,925 ) (8,672 ) (8,276 ) (6,382 ) (5,078 ) Net substandard loans $ 85,992 $ 97,239 $ 109,489 $ 101,110 $ 115,809 Other real estate owned 5,521 7,252 8,693 5,019 6,568 Substandard unused commitments 2,849 991 1,458 976 1,625 Less: Substandard government

guarantees (7,892 ) (7,746 ) (7,821 ) (5,864 ) (7,111 ) Total adverse classified assets

(non-GAAP) $ 86,470 $ 97,736 $ 111,819 $ 101,241 $ 116,891 Total equity (Bank) $ 204,240 $ 201,967 $ 196,036 $ 191,287 $ 185,458 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(gain) on available for sale securities (2,505 ) (3,016 ) (2,166 ) (436 ) 2,221 Allowance for loan losses 15,267 15,065 16,258 17,493 16,505 Allowance for unused commitments - - - - 475 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 217,002 $ 214,016 $ 210,128 $ 208,344 $ 204,659 Adverse classified asset ratio 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.