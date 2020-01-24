Global Online Food Ordering Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Online Food Ordering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Food Ordering Market

This report focuses on the global Online Food Ordering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Food Ordering development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

McDonalds

KFC

Subway

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Burger King

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin Donuts

Dairy Queen

Papa John’s

Wendy’s

Just Eat

Takeaway

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

GrubHub

OLO

Swiggy

MEITUAN

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Caviar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Food Ordering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Food Ordering development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

