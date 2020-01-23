Gildan reaches Leadership level in CDP's 2019 scores for corporate transparency and action on climate change

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to have been included in the leadership band in CDP’s 2019 scores for corporate transparency and action on climate change. Companies scoring within the leadership band are recognized for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks and demonstration of market-leading practices. Gildan received an A- placing it in the leadership level, well above the Apparel design sector average and the North America and Global averages of C. Gildan has been reporting its environmental performance and climate change impact through CDP’s platform since 2008.



“Our business model of owning and operating the facilities that produce the vast majority of our products allows us to have direct control over the manufacturing process and ensure that responsible and sustainable practices are deployed throughout the complete value chain,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. “We look forward to continuing the journey towards conservation of the environment and remain fully committed in driving environmental performance improvement as one of our main goals throughout 2020 and beyond.”

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, Gold Toe®, Anvil® by Gildan®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With approximately 53,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

