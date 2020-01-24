Influencer Marketing Platform Market Growing 12.3% CAGR to Reach $373.5 Million by 2027 Led by AI and Big Data Analytics

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Revenue Growth

The Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size Poised to Touch $373.5 Million by 2027 from $137.1 Million in 2018 to grow at 12.3% CAGR during (2019-2027).

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research thoroughly establishes critical Influencer Marketing Platform Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. Mavrck, Launchmetrics, and Intertek - Notable Market Players in Influencer Marketing Platform Industry.

Few of the key facts about influencer marketing positively impacting Influencer Marketing Platform Market are-

• Around 60% of the brand that has an influencer marketing budget is intended to increase the spending year-on-year.

• Influencer marketing is expected to surpass US$ 6.0 Bn by the end of 2019.

Influencer Marketing Platform Industry Strategic Insights and Market Developments:

• InfluencerDB announced the acquisition of Australia-based Lumio Analytics. This acquisition would enable the company to provide a gold standard solution for analytics in the influencer market

• Traackr, Inc. raised US$ 9 Mn in Series B funding which was led by Workhorse Capital with a participation from You & Mr Jones and existing investors.

• Upfluence secured US$ 3.6Mn in Series A funding which was led by the tech entrepreneurs' fund, ISAI, and additional participation from French Partners. The financing is expected to be used in global expansion and product enhancement



Asia-Pacific is expected to with high year-on-year growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, the high number of young population, increasing disposable income, advancements in technology, increasing purchasing power of consumer goods, and others are creating a huge opportunity for influencer marketing. Vendors of influencer marketing platform are strategically expanding their footprint in developing countries of Asia-Pacific to tap the opportunity. For instance, In May 2019, one of the leading influencer marketing platforms of China, TopSocial announced to expand its footprints in the Indian market. With the expansion, TopSocial will enable brands to create creative, localized, and customized content for the Indian market.

The market report highlights top ten companies operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist Influencer Marketing Platform Market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Boksi.com is one of the fastest-growing influencer marketing platforms in European countries. It has a presence in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Russia, Denmark, and Croatia. Boksi.com is known for a high number of micro-influencer and has successfully raised US$ 1 Mn to expand its service in Central Europe. The increasing funding and spending for influencer marketing are expected to drive the market in European countries. However, globally the market constitutes some prominent market players such as HYPR (Mogimo Inc.), InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG), IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks Inc., Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.), Lefty (Modern Agency SAS), Mavrck (Apifia Inc.), NeoReach, Traackr, Inc., Upfluence among others.

The Influencer Marketing Platform Market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Influencer Marketing Platform Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Influencer Marketing Platform across the globe.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global Influencer Marketing Platform market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global influencer marketing platform market. Whereas, Europe, followed by North America hold the highest market share in the influencer marketing platform market.

The primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in this industry.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, search & discovery segment by application is expected to dominate the influencer marketing platform market. There are various influencer platforms companies such as Upfluence, NeoReach, AspireIQ, HYPR, Julius, Open Influence, Doveltale, Tapinfluence, and Onalytica, who are offering influencer search and discovery services to brands and agencies. Based on their specific requirements, several search criteria could be used by the brands to find the suitable influencers. Some of these criteria include- by audience reach, by industry, by demographics, by agency representation, and others.

China holds the largest share in the Asia Pacific influencer marketing platform market. A significant way the country’s influencer industry varies from the West is via the use of incubators that encourage new influencers, also known as KOLs. These KOLs commonly use local social media platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Douban, among others to promote the brands. Moreover, the evolvement influencer-led creative studios in China in 2018 has resulted in disrupting traditional ad agencies.



