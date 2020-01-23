Say Launches Mobile Integration Capability for Shareholder Communication Platform with Fidelity Investments®

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say is pleased to announce that its Shareholder Communication Platform is now available for native integration into partner mobile applications. Say’s platform combines regulatory shareholder communication, such as proxy voting, with new leverageable forms of shareholder engagement in a seamless digital experience.



Say’s application programming interface (API) gives third party developers at broker-dealers, investment platforms, and financial media companies the power to integrate Say’s groundbreaking shareholder experiences directly into their products. Say’s API is available for a range of capabilities including proxy delivery and voting, prospectus delivery, corporate actions, and shareholder engagement through Q&A and Polling for annual meetings, earnings calls, and other investor events. These new native mobile channels will supplement Say’s preexisting digital shareholder communication channels, including desktop and mobile web and e-mail.

Say’s native mobile integration will be trialed as a proof of concept within the Fidelity Mobile® app for iOS® in connection with Tesla, Inc.’s Q4 2019 earnings call on January 29th, 2020. Tesla shareholders at Fidelity Investments® will be able to participate in the Q&A with CEO Elon Musk directly from the Fidelity iOS app, alongside other retail and institutional investors from across the Say platform.

“We’re excited to empower millions more investors to engage with the companies in their portfolios by making Say natively available in their investing applications,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “It’s a natural next step in the expansion of the Say platform, and we are very pleased to see that our vision aligns with the market leaders in our industry.”

“Technology and innovation fuel our efforts to continuously enhance our customers’ digital experience, especially as we see activity increasingly shift to our mobile platform. We look forward to rolling this out,” said Sean Toland, Emerging Technology at Fidelity Investments.

Developers at brokerages and other investment platforms or media outlets interested in learning more about working with Say should contact partners@saytechnologies.com. Say will provide developers with API documentation, software development kits (SDKs), and virtual sandboxes for seamless integration.

About Say:

Say provides brokers, companies, and funds cost-efficient tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Say’s innovative Shareholder Communication Platform disrupts the world of investor communications by making it more transparent and secure, from powering full-service proxy processing solutions, to connecting investors with the companies and funds they own for new leverageable forms of engagement.

For more information visit saytechnologies.com

Contact: press@saytechnologies.com



