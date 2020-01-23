Richard M. Walden, CEO and Founder of Operation USA Joins APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced that Mr. Richard M. Walden has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



“Richard is a great addition to our team” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “We are fortunate to be able to add another substantial Board member to an already strong team. Richard’s insight and experience injects value as we continue to grow. Adding well-respected pieces like this to our Board allows us to create an atmosphere that will help open doors to more opportunities. ” added Reid.

Mr. Walden is currently President, CEO and Founder of Operation USA, a Los Angeles-based non-governmental organization specializing in disaster relief as well as international and domestic health care and economic development projects. Privately funded, Operation USA has worked in 100 countries since 1979 and has provided over $450 million in aid and development assistance. In 1997, Operation USA shared the Nobel Peace Prize as a key member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

Walden is also an active California-licensed attorney who specializes in international law, civil rights and health care issues; and, earlier in his career, served as Commissioner of the California Health Facilities Commission for the State of California under Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., and as Deputy General Counsel of the New York City Health Services Administration under Mayor John Lindsay.

Mr. Walden has served on the boards of InterAction, a consortium of 200 international non-governmental organizations which Walden co-founded in 1984; the Institute for International Mediation & Conflict Resolution in Washington, D.C.; Cognitive Leap Technologies, a private company advancing the use of virtual reality in providing mental health treatment in China and to Chinese speakers worldwide; and The Asian Society.

Walden holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania's College of Arts & Sciences (1968) while also attending the Wharton School of Finance (1964-66); earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School (1972), and maintains membership in the State Bars of California and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Contact Information:

APPLife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com



