Misonix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,625,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.50 per share. The gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be $30 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and offering expenses payable by Misonix. The offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Misonix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 243,750 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.



Misonix intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in sales and marketing initiatives and funding growth opportunities such as collaborations and acquisitions of complementary products or technologies.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager. BTIG, LLC and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement. You may access these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC at 99 High Street, 12th floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock nor shall there be any sale of such common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the closing of the offering and the use of the net proceeds of the offering. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include general economic conditions, delays and risks associated with the performance of contracts, risks associated with international sales and currency fluctuations, uncertainties as a result of research and development, acceptable results from clinical studies, including publication of results and patient/procedure data with varying levels of statistical relevancy, risks involved in introducing and marketing new products, potential acquisitions, consumer and industry acceptance, litigation and/or court proceedings, including the timing and monetary requirements of such activities, the timing of finding strategic partners and implementing such relationships, regulatory risks including approval of pending and/or contemplated 510(k) filings, the ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the Company’s business lines, access to capital, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman Chief Financial Officer JCIR Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com 631-694-9555



