The Dairy Alternatives Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2029)
This market study presents exclusive information about how the dairy alternatives market is projected to grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the dairy alternatives market structure.
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the dairy alternatives market during the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market, including dairy alternatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.
The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the dairy alternatives market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the dairy alternatives market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for dairy alternative market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for dairy alternatives during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the growth of the dairy alternatives market?
- How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the dairy alternatives market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the dairy alternatives market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market to upscale their position in this landscape?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-Side Trends
1.3. Supply-Side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Fmi Analysis And Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting The Market
3.2. Technology Trends
3.3. Product Innovation / New Launches / Patents
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Lifecycle Analysis
4.2. Quality Certifications And Claims Impact Analysis
4.3. Product Branding And Promotional Strategies
5. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Demand / Consumption (Metric Tons) Analysis
5.1. Historical Market Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis
5.2. Current And Future Market Volume Projections
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Average Pricing Analysis (Us$/Mt) By Source / Extraction Method
6.2. Pricing Break-Up
6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing
6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing
6.2.3. Pricing Mark-Ups
6.2.3.1. Transportation Costs
6.2.3.2. Miscellaneous Costs
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
7. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Demand / Consumption (Size In Us$ Mn) Analysis
7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis
7.2. Current And Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Dairy Alternatives Market Context
8.1. Global Dairy Market Overview
8.2. Nutritional Composition Of Dairy Alternatives
8.3. List Of Functional Ingredients Used In Dairy Alternatives
8.4. Policy Developments And Regulatory Scenario
8.5. Purchase Pattern Assessment
8.6. Macro-Economic Indicators
8.6.1. Global Gdp By Region And Country, 2006-2021
8.6.2. Global Industry Value Added
8.6.3. Global Food & Beverages Industry Outlook
8.7. Value Chain Analysis
8.8. Raw Material Suppliers
8.9. Dairy Alternatives Producers
8.10. Wholesalers / Distributors
8.11. Traders
8.12. Retailers
8.13. End Use Segments
8.14. Market Dynamics
8.14.1. Drivers
8.14.2. Restraints
8.14.3. Opportunities
8.14.4. Trends
8.15. Forecast Factors - Relevance And Impact
9. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Source
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Source
9.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Source
9.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Source, 2014-2018
9.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Source, 2019-2029
9.3.1. Soy
9.3.2. Almond
9.3.3. Rice
9.3.4. Coconut
9.3.5. Oats
9.3.6. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Source
10. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Product
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product
10.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Product
10.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Product, 2014-2018
10.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Product, 2019-2029
10.3.1. Regular/Unflavoured
10.3.1.1. Soy Milk
10.3.1.2. Almond Milk
10.3.1.3. Coconut Milk
10.3.1.4. Oat Milk
10.3.1.5. Others (Hemp, Flax, Etc.)
10.3.2. Flavoured
10.3.2.1. Soy Milk
10.3.2.2. Almond Milk
10.3.2.3. Coconut Milk
10.3.2.4. Oat Milk
10.3.2.5. Others (Hemp, Flax, Etc.)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product
11. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Nature
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Nature
11.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Nature
11.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Nature, 2014-2018
11.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Nature, 2019-2029
11.3.1. Organic
11.3.2. Conventional
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature
12. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Sales Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Sales Channel
12.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Sales Channel
12.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Sales Channel, 2014-2018
12.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Sales Channel, 2019-2029
12.3.1. Direct Sales/B2b
12.3.2. Indirect Sales/B2c
12.3.2.1. Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
12.3.2.2. Convenience Stores
12.3.2.3. Specialty Stores
12.3.2.4. Wholesale Store
12.3.2.5. Online Retailing
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel
13. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis And Forecast, By Region
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Region
13.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Region
13.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Region, 2014-2018
13.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Region, 2019-2029
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. China
13.3.5. Asia-Pacific Excluding China
13.3.6. Oceania
13.3.7. Middle East And Africa
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
14. North America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
15. Latin America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
16. Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
17. China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
18. Asia-Pacific Excluding China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
19. Oceania Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
20. Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029
21. Dairy Alternatives Market Structure Analysis
22. Competition Analysis
22.1. Competition Dashboard
22.2. Pricing Analysis, By Competition
22.3. Competition Benchmarking
22.4. Profitability And Gross Margin Analysis By Competition
22.5. Competition Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions & Expansions)
22.6. Competition Deepdive (Tentative List)
22.6.1. The Hain Celestial Group
22.6.1.1. Overview
22.6.1.2. Product Portfolio
22.6.1.3. Production Footprint
22.6.1.4. Sales Footprint
22.6.1.5. Strategy Overview
22.6.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
22.6.1.5.2. Product Strategy
22.6.2. Sunopta Inc.
22.6.3. Earths Own Food Company
22.6.4. Freedom Foods Group
22.6.5. Dohler GmbH
22.6.6. Organic Valley
22.6.7. Triballat Noyal
22.6.8. Blue Diamond Growers
22.6.9. Daiya Foods Inc.
22.6.10. Califia Farms
22.6.11. Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company
22.6.12. Nutriops S.L.
