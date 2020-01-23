The Dairy Alternatives Market: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019-2029)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market study presents exclusive information about how the dairy alternatives market is projected to grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the dairy alternatives market structure.



Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are explained in The study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the dairy alternatives market during the forecast period.



The study is relevant for stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market, including dairy alternatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in the study.



The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the market. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the dairy alternatives market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the dairy alternatives market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.



Key Questions Answered

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for dairy alternative market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for dairy alternatives during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the growth of the dairy alternatives market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the dairy alternatives market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the dairy alternatives market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the dairy alternatives market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Fmi Analysis And Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting The Market

3.2. Technology Trends

3.3. Product Innovation / New Launches / Patents



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Lifecycle Analysis

4.2. Quality Certifications And Claims Impact Analysis

4.3. Product Branding And Promotional Strategies



5. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Demand / Consumption (Metric Tons) Analysis

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis

5.2. Current And Future Market Volume Projections

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



6. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Average Pricing Analysis (Us$/Mt) By Source / Extraction Method

6.2. Pricing Break-Up

6.2.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

6.2.3. Pricing Mark-Ups

6.2.3.1. Transportation Costs

6.2.3.2. Miscellaneous Costs

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Demand / Consumption (Size In Us$ Mn) Analysis

7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis

7.2. Current And Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Dairy Alternatives Market Context

8.1. Global Dairy Market Overview

8.2. Nutritional Composition Of Dairy Alternatives

8.3. List Of Functional Ingredients Used In Dairy Alternatives

8.4. Policy Developments And Regulatory Scenario

8.5. Purchase Pattern Assessment

8.6. Macro-Economic Indicators

8.6.1. Global Gdp By Region And Country, 2006-2021

8.6.2. Global Industry Value Added

8.6.3. Global Food & Beverages Industry Outlook

8.7. Value Chain Analysis

8.8. Raw Material Suppliers

8.9. Dairy Alternatives Producers

8.10. Wholesalers / Distributors

8.11. Traders

8.12. Retailers

8.13. End Use Segments

8.14. Market Dynamics

8.14.1. Drivers

8.14.2. Restraints

8.14.3. Opportunities

8.14.4. Trends

8.15. Forecast Factors - Relevance And Impact



9. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Source

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Source

9.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Source

9.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Source, 2014-2018

9.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Source, 2019-2029

9.3.1. Soy

9.3.2. Almond

9.3.3. Rice

9.3.4. Coconut

9.3.5. Oats

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Source



10. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product

10.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Product

10.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Product, 2014-2018

10.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Product, 2019-2029

10.3.1. Regular/Unflavoured

10.3.1.1. Soy Milk

10.3.1.2. Almond Milk

10.3.1.3. Coconut Milk

10.3.1.4. Oat Milk

10.3.1.5. Others (Hemp, Flax, Etc.)

10.3.2. Flavoured

10.3.2.1. Soy Milk

10.3.2.2. Almond Milk

10.3.2.3. Coconut Milk

10.3.2.4. Oat Milk

10.3.2.5. Others (Hemp, Flax, Etc.)

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product



11. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Nature

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Nature

11.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Nature

11.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Nature, 2014-2018

11.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Nature, 2019-2029

11.3.1. Organic

11.3.2. Conventional

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Nature



12. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029, By Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Sales Channel

12.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Sales Channel

12.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Sales Channel, 2014-2018

12.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Sales Channel, 2019-2029

12.3.1. Direct Sales/B2b

12.3.2. Indirect Sales/B2c

12.3.2.1. Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

12.3.2.2. Convenience Stores

12.3.2.3. Specialty Stores

12.3.2.4. Wholesale Store

12.3.2.5. Online Retailing

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel



13. Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis And Forecast, By Region

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Region

13.1.2. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis By Region

13.2. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) By Region, 2014-2018

13.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) And Volume (Metric Tons) Forecast By Region, 2019-2029

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. China

13.3.5. Asia-Pacific Excluding China

13.3.6. Oceania

13.3.7. Middle East And Africa

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



14. North America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



15. Latin America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



16. Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



17. China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



18. Asia-Pacific Excluding China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



19. Oceania Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



20. Middle East & Africa Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 And Forecast 2019-2029



21. Dairy Alternatives Market Structure Analysis



22. Competition Analysis

22.1. Competition Dashboard

22.2. Pricing Analysis, By Competition

22.3. Competition Benchmarking

22.4. Profitability And Gross Margin Analysis By Competition

22.5. Competition Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions & Expansions)

22.6. Competition Deepdive (Tentative List)

22.6.1. The Hain Celestial Group

22.6.1.1. Overview

22.6.1.2. Product Portfolio

22.6.1.3. Production Footprint

22.6.1.4. Sales Footprint

22.6.1.5. Strategy Overview

22.6.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

22.6.1.5.2. Product Strategy

22.6.2. Sunopta Inc.

22.6.3. Earths Own Food Company

22.6.4. Freedom Foods Group

22.6.5. Dohler GmbH

22.6.6. Organic Valley

22.6.7. Triballat Noyal

22.6.8. Blue Diamond Growers

22.6.9. Daiya Foods Inc.

22.6.10. Califia Farms

22.6.11. Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

22.6.12. Nutriops S.L.



