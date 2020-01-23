Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking Report, 2020: A Comprehensive Analysis of Current Outsourcing Trends & Practices and a Quantitative Analysis of CMO Service Quality
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing.
In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the research presents data on 524 service encounters from 134 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.
Drug Developers
- Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
- Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
- Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
- Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing and related services
- Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices with respect to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing
Key Topics Covered
1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
- Outsourcing Models
- Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
2. CMO Selection Drivers
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important CMO Attributes
- CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Preference Among Users
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- Summary Table
4. CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Figure 1 - CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
- Figure 2 - CMO Performance: Organization Factors
- Figure 3 - CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
- Figure 4 - CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
- Figure 5 - CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
- CMO Loyalty
- CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
5. Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
6. Company Service Quality Profiles
7. Study Data
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Models
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Large Molecule Product Offering
- Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
- CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- Other Responses 1%
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- CMO Drill-downs
- 3M Drug Delivery Systems
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Aenova
- Aji Bio-Pharma
- Alcami
- AMRI
- Avid Bioservices
- Batavia Biosciences
- Baxter BioPharma Solutions
- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Brammer Bio
- Catalent
- Celltrion
- CEPiA Sanofi
- Cognate Bioservices
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Dr. Reddy's CPS
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Famar
- Fareva
- Grifols
- GSK Contract Manufacturing
- Hetero
- IDT Biologika
- Jubilant HollisterStier
- Lonza
- LSNE Contract Manufacturing
- Millipore Sigma
- NextPharma
- Nitto Avecia Pharma Services
- Ology
- Paragon Gene Therapy
- Patheon
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Recipharm
- Rentschler
- Samsung BioLogics
- Sandoz
- Symbiosis
- Therapure Biopharma
- Vetter
- Wockhardt
- Wuxi Biologics
- CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
8. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Biologic Drug Product Outsourcing
- Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
- Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Involvement
- Years of Industry Experience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mq894h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.