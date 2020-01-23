World Smart Packaging Market Outlook to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Product Traceability in the Pharmaceutical Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global smart packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



This smart packaging market analysis considers sales from food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and other end-users across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality and safe food products and product innovation will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position.



The report looks at factors such as growing demand for product quality and freshness, increase in demand for printed electronics, and product launches across industries. However, costs involved in shifting to the smart packaging business model, security and data privacy issues, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the smart packaging industry over the forecast period.



Growing demand for product quality and freshness



The ability of smart packaging to protect products during distribution, storage, sale, and use is a major factor that will drive the global smart packaging market during the forecast period. Smart packaging provides enhanced functionalities such as moisture control and active packaging.



These functionalities indicate the status or communicate product changes and other information to the consumers. With the increase in urbanization, consumers' expectation of the packaged products is also evolving. The demographic changes have influenced customers to prioritize products' quality and freshness over their costs.



Increasing demand for product traceability in the pharmaceutical industry



The increasing demand for product traceability is the latest trend in the global pharmaceutical industry as it faces the burgeoning issue of drug counterfeiting and imitation. Drug counterfeiting has existed since decades, and the situation has worsened due to the proliferation of Internet sales, inefficient supply chain, and a general lack of stringent regulations in the global pharmaceutical industry.



The product traceability feature is likely to be adopted in smart packaging solutions, which helps in product serialization across the pharmaceutical supply chain. Smart packaging is expected to incorporate extensive drug serialization technologies such as RFID and 2D barcodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global smart packaging market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart packaging manufacturers, that include:



Also, the smart packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing penetration of intelligent packaging technology

Increasing demand for product traceability in the pharmaceutical industry

Inclusion of blockchain technology in smart packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Amcor PLC

Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Huhtamki Oyj

Insignia Technologies Ltd.

International Paper Co.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.

Stora Enso

Thin Film Electronics ASA

