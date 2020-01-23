World Smart Packaging Market Outlook to 2023 - Increasing Demand for Product Traceability in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Global smart packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
This smart packaging market analysis considers sales from food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and other end-users across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality and safe food products and product innovation will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position.
The report looks at factors such as growing demand for product quality and freshness, increase in demand for printed electronics, and product launches across industries. However, costs involved in shifting to the smart packaging business model, security and data privacy issues, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the smart packaging industry over the forecast period.
Growing demand for product quality and freshness
The ability of smart packaging to protect products during distribution, storage, sale, and use is a major factor that will drive the global smart packaging market during the forecast period. Smart packaging provides enhanced functionalities such as moisture control and active packaging.
These functionalities indicate the status or communicate product changes and other information to the consumers. With the increase in urbanization, consumers' expectation of the packaged products is also evolving. The demographic changes have influenced customers to prioritize products' quality and freshness over their costs.
Increasing demand for product traceability in the pharmaceutical industry
The increasing demand for product traceability is the latest trend in the global pharmaceutical industry as it faces the burgeoning issue of drug counterfeiting and imitation. Drug counterfeiting has existed since decades, and the situation has worsened due to the proliferation of Internet sales, inefficient supply chain, and a general lack of stringent regulations in the global pharmaceutical industry.
The product traceability feature is likely to be adopted in smart packaging solutions, which helps in product serialization across the pharmaceutical supply chain. Smart packaging is expected to incorporate extensive drug serialization technologies such as RFID and 2D barcodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global smart packaging market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart packaging manufacturers, that include:
- 3M Co.
- Amcor PLC
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- BASF SE
- Huhtamki Oyj
- Insignia Technologies Ltd.
- International Paper Co.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
- Stora Enso
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
Also, the smart packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing penetration of intelligent packaging technology
- Increasing demand for product traceability in the pharmaceutical industry
- Inclusion of blockchain technology in smart packaging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
