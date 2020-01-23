SinglePoint Introduces New CFO to Accelerate Renewable Energy and Revenue Growth Strategies for SinglePoints Residential and Commercial Solar Initiatives Primarily Driven by Direct Solar of America

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Mr. Corey Lambrecht is a 20-year public company executive and rejoins SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) as their new CFO as SinglePoint focuses near term strategic efforts on expansion of the revenues and national footprint of its most recent acquisition, Direct Solar of America. Mr. Lambrecht was a founding investor in the predecessor company to SinglePoint, Lifestyle Wireless and served on the Board of Directors post merger with Carbon Credits International. Mr. Lambrecht has served within numerous public companies as a senior executive and a board member, actively involved in strategic capital raises and uplistings to national exchanges including the OTCQB, AMEX, and NASDAQ capital markets.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have someone with such broad experiences in working with growth oriented public companies. We are looking to continue to broaden the exposure of SinglePoint and look for ways to continually build shareholder value and believe that Mr. Lambrecht skills will complement and enhance our existing management team and current strategy.” Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint. “Corey’s previous successful experience in sustainability, strategic acquisitions, and new business development is why we’ve invited him to rejoin the company as we enter 2020 focused on providing additional resources that will enable scaling our unique solar business model represented by our acquisition of Direct Solar of America in May 2019.”

In the past few years, SinglePoint has demonstrated a commitment to building long term shareholder value by continuously improving the profile of the public company in order to provide value and liquidity to its nearly 24,000 shareholders. In 2019 the Company made a key strategic acquisition, became fully reporting and uplisted to the OTCQB. The recent acquisition of Direct Solar of America, continues to deliver promising results as it grows and expands its operations. The primary focus of expanding the footprint of it’s differentiated business model for residential solar dictated that the company bring on additional public company expertise that could help define new opportunities within the solar market as well as others within the clean and renewable energy space.

Mr. Lambrecht is a public company executive with broad experience in sustainability, strategic acquisitions, corporate turnarounds, new business development, pioneering consumer products, corporate licensing, interactive technology services in addition to holding public company executive roles with responsibilities including day-to-day business operations, management, raising capital, board communication and investor relations. He has served as an independent public company board member and continues to serve on various audit and compensation committees. Corey is a Certified Director from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management accredited Directors program.

“I am excited to re-engage with the SinglePoint and to engage with Direct Solar leadership teams,” said Lambrecht. “I have spent the past few months meeting with senior management and business unit leaders to assess and help prioritize the current business opportunities available to SinglePoint. SinglePoint is entering an exciting stage of growth and I am looking forward to helping it execute against its aggressive growth goals that will ultimately lead to value creation for our nearly 24,000 shareholders”

Mr. Lambrecht serves on the Board of Advisors for CIRQ+. CIRQ+ is an industry first intelligent platform that has been developed to meet the demanding market dynamics for properties and Brands within the hospitality industry. CIRQ+ effectively manages room-wide energy usage utilizing the latest IoT connectivity in addition to creating a unique + memorable engagement for guests while building loyalty and driving new revenue channels to increase profits and sustainability for the business owners.

Lambrecht previously served as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Earth911 Inc., a subsidiary of Infinity Resources Holdings Corporation, from January 2010 to July 2013. He orchestrated the initial investment interest of Quest Resources Holdings that was placed under Earth911 Inc. Prior to his departure, he structured the remaining 50 percent acquisition in Quest Resource Management Group, LLC (Quest) not already owned by Infinity's wholly owned subsidiary Earth911, Inc. The company went on to uplist to the NASDAQ primarily driven by the consolidation created by the acquisition of the remaining Quest ownership. During his tenure Quest grew its revenues from less than $10MM at the time of initial investment to over $120MM, focused on providing services to leading retailers and manufacturers to ensure valuable materials were diverted from landfills.

Additionally, at Earth911, Inc. Mr. Lambrecht repositioned the company and strategically focused the company into two areas Earth911 Media - A lifestyle and media publishing company with a focus on healthy, low-waste topics for consumers and Earth911 Recycling Data - The data technology partner for businesses to create unique consumer engagement opportunities through recycling intelligence. The company also launched the leading consumer app iRecycle that allowed consumers to access location based information to help them reduce, reuse or recycle unwanted items.

The company added national clients such as Coke, Lowe's, Staples, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon-Mobil, BP Castrol, Owens-Corning, Behr, the City of Phoenix, PepsiCo, and Unilever.

The company also executed strategic partnerships with leading industry partners such as RecycleBank, TerraCycle Inc., Keep America Beautiful, Call2Recycle and the Product Stewardship Institute as well as partnerships with government and industry associations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the American Coatings Association (ACA), the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the American Petroleum Institute (API), and the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA).

“The disruptive nature of Direct Solar of America's unique brokerage model is similar to my experiences during my tenure with Earth911, Inc., where we acquired an ownership interest Quest Resources LLC which disrupted the traditional model of commercial and retail recycling to create the leading landfill diversion company in North America. It is my belief that the solar and renewable clean energy category will continue to grow over the coming years and the ability to scale and roll out a national, asset light brokerage model focused on providing the best solar options for residential and commercial consumers is a compelling business opportunity”

Lambrecht also served as the Executive Vice President and eventually President of the predecessor company to Infinity, Global Alerts LLC, a leading Cause Media company focused on the strategic expansion of its recently acquired national award winning web portals including AmberAlert.com the leading primary law enforcement solution focused on the safe return of abducted children; and Pets911.com the nation's leading pet adoption and lost and found services.

Since 2007, Mr. Lambrecht has been a Director of CUI Global, Inc., who has recently brought in additional leadership to sharpen its focus on the growing opportunities in the Energy and Energy services markets. He has served multiple terms on the Audit Committee and currently serves as the Compensation Committee Chairman. Orbital Gas Systems (Orbital), a CUI Global Company, is the leader in innovative gas solutions, with more than 30 years of experience in design, installation and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. Operating globally within energy, power and processing markets, Orbital manufactures and delivers a broad range of technologies including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and BioMethane.

In March 2005, Mr. Lambrecht joined Leveraged Marketing Associates, an international leader in Licensed Brand Extension Strategies as its Director of Sales. He provided strategic consulting services to the organization focused on non-traditional corporate licensing and business development initiatives.

Mr. Lambrecht is a strategic consultant for American Rebel Holdings, Inc. and a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Lambrecht served on the board of Guardian 8 Holdings since as an independent director and a member of the Compensation Committee.

He was instrumental in arranging the financing for the acquisition of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation by the publicly traded Saf-T-Hammer Corp in May 2001, eventually becoming the company's Executive Vice President. He served as a strategic advisor prior to officially joining Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation as the Executive Vice President with continued responsibility for Smith & Wesson Licensing, in addition to Smith & Wesson Advanced Technology division, Smith & Wesson Interactive Marketing division. Mr. Lambrecht was integral and influential in the early stage strategic turnaround of Smith & Wesson Corp. post acquisition.

In addition, Mr. Lambrecht was President of A-For-Effort Inc. From September 1999 through its acquisition by FreeSoftwareInc.com in March 2002. A-For-Effort was a pioneering interactive marketing company, which specialized in creating measurable online contests and advergaming platforms for clients such as the National Hockey League.

Mr. Lambrecht was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, for ProductExpress.com, engaged in the business of conducting fulfillment, high-speed internet order processing, and e-business services and one of the pre-NASDAQ IPO (1997) founders of Premium Cigars International, a national and international distributor of premium cigars. Mr. Lambrecht served as PCI's Sales Director and pioneered the company's introductory rollout of PrimeTime™ tobacco products to over 15,000 North American accounts in the first six months.

SinglePoint is making headway into positioning the company as a leader in the solar industry, fulfilling a unique niche in the market. According to a report by SEIA, the leading industry association, “The U.S. installed 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity in Q3 2019 to reach 71.3 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 13.5 million American homes. Residential solar saw its best quarter in history in Q3, and the utility-scale solar pipeline now stands at a record 45.5 GW in Q2. Total installed U.S. PV capacity is expected to more than double over the next five years.”

