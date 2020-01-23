UPDATE – City of Madison, Wisconsin Approves Sole Source Purchase of Envision Solar EV ARC™ for Fleet Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that on January 21st the City Council of Madison, Wisconsin voted to pass a resolution authorizing the City to execute a noncompetitive purchase for a one year term with four one year renewal options to Envision.



The true soul source tender was approved because Envision Solar is the only manufacturer of a product meeting the EV ARC™ units’ capabilities and specifications. With assistance from a grant award from the Wisconsin State Office of Energy Innovation and MG&E, the City of Madison is purchasing 20 electric vehicles and intends to have 27 total EVs in 2020. In March of 2019, the Madison City Council adopted recommendations that will move the city toward 100 percent renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions by 2030.

“Madison is one of a growing number of US cities which are committed to renewable energy and the electrification of transportation,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Our products uniquely solve for both opportunities in a rapidly deployed and highly scalable manner. We believe that that is why we are seeing an acceleration in the adoption of our products.”

There are over 19,000 municipalities in the U.S. As EV adoption increases and accelerates, Envision expects municipal customers to continue to be meaningful contributors to growth in revenues.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:

Sandra Peterson

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Envision Solar

+1 858 221 4241

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.