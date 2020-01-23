Oxford Immunotec Announces Donation in Support of Coronavirus Testing Efforts to Help Differentiate Tuberculosis from the New China Virus

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced they are planning a new initiative to commemorate the coming World Tuberculosis Day, bring the benefits of the T-SPOT®.TB test to mainland China and assist with differentiating tuberculosis (TB) from other respiratory infections. Oxford Immunotec will donate tests approximately valued at CNY 3,000,000 to Chinese hospitals through a non-profit organization, Bethune Charitable Foundation, in support of their efforts to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.



Because some pathogens present with similar symptoms as TB, ruling out TB quickly in infected suspects is critical to fighting the spread of the infection. Since its approval in the People’s Republic of China in 2010, T-SPOT.TB has been recognized for its high level of sensitivity and specificity across patient populations and has become a critical aid in the diagnosis of TB infection.

The donation plan is supported by leading hospitals and KOLs in China. Prof. Mou Xiangdong, Director of Respiratory and Critical Care Department, Beijing Tsinghua Chang Gung Hospital says, “We would like to thank Oxford Immunotec for their commitment to the Chinese people. As symptoms of some infections may be similar to TB, this test will help us differentiate these illnesses with greater accuracy during epidemic seasons.”

About T-SPOT.TB

The T-SPOT.TB test is available in over 60 countries and recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one the 100 essential diagnostic tests that should be available in every country. In China, the T-SPOT.TB test has been on the market since 2010 and has been rapidly adopted by the leading hospitals and physicians as a critical tool for diagnosing TB infection. Today more than 250 of China’s top hospitals rely on the T-SPOT.TB test to determine treatment for hard to diagnose patients. There is no comparable technology with similar sensitivity and specificity on the market in China. The T-SPOT.TB test is relied on as an essential tool in the fight against TB.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company’s T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

