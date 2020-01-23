Balmoral Resources Named to 2020 OTCQX Best 50

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balmoral Resources Ltd. (“Balmoral” or the “Company”) (TSX:BAR; OTCQX:BALMF) is pleased to announce it has been named to, and ranked 12 th on the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50 : a ranking of top performing companies which traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. This marks the third time in the past six years that Balmoral has been included on this annual Best 50 list. The Company was also recently recognized as one of the top 3 best performing B.C. - based mining stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2019 by Business in Vancouver magazine.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd. – www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company’s flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource-stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits, the high-grade Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit and promising discoveries which form part of the emerging Area 51 gold system. Employing a drill-focused exploration style in one of the world’s preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

