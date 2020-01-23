North America’s Leading Design and Manufacturing Event to Host Extensive Show Floor Composed of Prominent Companies Shaping the Future of Industry 4.0

Exhibitors spanning automation, design engineering, medtech, packaging, plastics, and more are set to display innovative products and technologies at upcoming three-day event

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s leading exhibitions – Automation Technology Expo West (ATX) , Design & Manufacturing (D&M) Pacific , PLASTEC West , and WestPack – are set to welcome key players within the advanced manufacturing sector to present the most advanced show floor yet. Companies spanning automation, design engineering, packaging, and plastics will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, February 11 – 13, to display breakthrough technologies and novel advances pushing the industry forward. To register as press for the show please visit: anaheim.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media .



The shift toward Industry 4.0 is estimated to be valued at $3.7 trillion by 2025 . “Throughout history technological advances have revolutionized the face and nature of the advanced manufacturing industry” said Hayley Haggarty, general manager, Advanced Manufacturing Group. “Those seeking solutions for their business should come prepared to meet with thousands of suppliers and brands across an array of industries to gain valuable knowledge and insights that can optimize their processes and ultimately move the needle towards a smarter future.”

In addition to products and technologies on display, the floor will feature a number of product demonstrations providing attendees an intimate look at the industry’s advanced offerings. Automation Technology West (ATX) the nation’s largest automation technology event, will feature live demos of groundbreaking pick-and-place robots, cobots, artificial intelligence (AI), and much more from today’s leading automation brands.

Leading ATX West exhibitors include:

ABB

Arthur G. Russell

ATS Automation

BOSCH Rexroth

DENSO Robotics EPSON Robots

FANUC

HIWIN Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics

Universal Robots

Design & Manufacturing Pacific (D&M), the nation’s leading design engineer event, will highlight smarter manufacturing by design through its esteemed exhibitors and free educational sessions at the Design Dome . A main area of focus by D&M exhibitors include 3D printing technology to streamline manufacturing processes to help businesses perform at a higher level, among much more.



Leading D&M Pacific exhibitors include:

Altech Corporation

Caplugs

Flow International Corporation

Formlabs Inc.

GF Machining Solutions, LLC Igus

KMT Waterjet Systems

Onshape

Protolabs

Stratasys Inc.

The plastics industry, which has witnessed no signs of slowing, is expected to worth $721 billion by 2025 . PLASTEC West, the nation’s largest annual plastics event will provide attendees the opportunity to meet with the leading companies enhancing the plastics and polymers market through live demonstrations of new materials and additives as well as services such as rapid prototyping and injection molding.



Leading PLASTEC West exhibitors include:

Absolute Haitian

Arburg

Canon Virginia

Conair

ENGEL

Progressive Components Maruka

Progressive Components

Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine)

Sumitomo SHI Demag

Wittmann Battenfeld

WestPack, the West Coast’s largest packaging event, is set to feature the top businesses that are producing convenient, eco-friendly, and dynamic packaging on the market today. Packaging brands will highlight the latest technological advances and solutions in packaging for several industries including pharmaceuticals, cannabis, pet food, among many more.



Leading WestPack exhibitors include:

AstroNova Product Identification

Capmatic

CVC Technologies, Inc.

Inline Filling Systems LLC

Multivac, Inc. Packline USA

ProMach

Reiser

Sunoco Alloyd

VC999 Packaging Systems

Follow us on social media : #AdvMfgExpo



Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com

Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com

Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.