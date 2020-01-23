Arts and Ambition Soar: PCS Edventures Launches “Drone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers”

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc. (PCSV), a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) education programs and drone products, today announced the launch of its innovative enrichment program, “Drone Designers: Exploring STEAM Careers”, after an extensive development and piloting process.



Drones are transforming the world of arts and entertainment, performing alongside artists as diverse as Metallica, Drake and Cirque du Soleil. Now thanks to a partnership between PCS Edventures and arts integration experts at the Sun Valley Museum of Art and the Americans for the Arts, students can follow in the footsteps of groundbreaking drone designers. This carefully scaffolded curriculum supports educators and students alike to weave together the engineering design process and principles of aerodynamics to costume, choreograph and code tiny aerial robots in performances. All content and learning processes follow real-life production team members at one of the world's leading drone performance companies. Students acquire soft skills like collaboration and problem-solving while taking on creative and technical roles that expose them to potential career paths, which include Programmer, Pilot, Creative Director, Lead Designer and Safety Officer.

Drone Designers was methodically developed and tested to appeal to a wide range of learners across the STEAM disciplines. This objective was confirmed when PCS Edventures Curriculum Designer, Erika Liebel, took the program to Wood River Middle School for students to experience in Hailey, Idaho. Seventh grade Leadership students fully embraced the program and hosted a final costumed and choreographed drone performance set to music at their school dance. Liebel’s collaborating teaching partner, Melanie Schrader, commends the program for its wide appeal: “As a STEAM-based program, I love that Drone Designers provides so many different entry points for learners. Students interested in drones and programming are drawn in right away. Students that enjoy art and design also have a high-interest starting point with learning to costume drones. As students have the opportunity to explore various production team roles, they discover unexpected interests and overcome any intimidation with technology or art. Students are highly inspired by this human-drone interaction.”

To learn more about Drone Designers and its pilot program, including the “Idaho Matters” interview via Boise State Public Radio (NPR) with author, Erika Liebel, collaborating teacher, Melanie Schrader and 7th grade student, Freya Colvill, visit: https://edventures.com/blogs/news/pilot-testing-drone-designers .

After such positive results from the Drone Designers pilot program, the Idaho STEM Action Center announced in mid-January that they would make the program available to teachers participating in their summer professional development institute in July 2020. The Idaho STEM Action Center provides a yearly drone institute in collaboration with PCS Edventures. For more information about these upcoming professional development opportunities, see: https://stem.idaho.gov/apply/ .

Educators also have the opportunity to win a complete Drone Designers curriculum and equipment system by entering the PCS Edventures online giveaway going on now until March 21st, 2020. Click here to enter: https://edventures.com/pages/new-products . Winners will be announced by April 21, 2020.

For those interested in purchasing the program now, contact a PCS STEAM Program Specialist to receive up to 15% off at 1-208-343-3110 or at https://edventures.com (limited quantities, first come first serve, new customers only).

