miRagen Therapeutics to Present New Cobomarsen Clinical Trial Data for Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma at Two Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, today announced that it will present new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) at the 12th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, which is being held in La Jolla, CA, from January 30th to February 1st.



Poster title : Phase I Trial of Cobomarsen, a miR-155 Inhibitor, in Patients with Aggressive HTLV-1 Associated ATLL: Disease Stabilization and Biomarker Analysis Presenter: Francine Foss, MD; Yale University School of Medicine Date : Friday, January 31, 2020 Time : 6:10PM-8:00PM PT Location : Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines



: Phase I Trial of Cobomarsen, a miR-155 Inhibitor, in Patients with Aggressive HTLV-1 Associated ATLL: Disease Stabilization and Biomarker Analysis Oral presentation title : Clinical Development of microRNA Inhibitors Presenter : Diana Escolar, MD, FAAN, miRagen Chief Medical Officer Date : Saturday, February 1, 2020 Time : 11:50AM-12:10 PM PT Location : Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines

For additional information, please visit the T-Cell Lymphoma Forum website: www.tcellforum.com .

In addition, miRagen will also participate in the 4th World Congress of Cutaneous Lymphomas, which is taking place from February 12th to 14th in Barcelona, Spain. During the conference, Dr. Foss will provide an encore presentation of the new ATLL data in the poster titled, “Phase I Trial of Cobomarsen, a miR-155 Inhibitor, in Patients with Aggressive HTLV-1 Associated ATLL: Disease Stabilization and Biomarker Analysis”.

About miRagen Therapeutics

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen is developing cobomarsen for the treatment of patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma. Cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen is also developing remlarsen and MRG-229, which are product candidates for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. These product candidates are replacements for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is miRagen’s product candidate for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com . For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding miRagen’s strategy, anticipated clinical development milestones, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management or the expected features of or potential indications for miRagen’s product candidates are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation: that miRagen has incurred losses since its inception, and anticipates that it will continue to incur significant losses for the foreseeable future; future financing activities may cause miRagen to restrict its operations or require it to relinquish rights; miRagen may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy of its product candidates; miRagen’s product candidates are unproven and may never lead to marketable products; miRagen’s product candidates are based on a relatively novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of development and of subsequently obtaining regulatory approval, if at all; miRagen’s product candidates may cause undesirable side effects or have other properties that could delay or prevent the regulatory approval; and the results of miRagen’s clinical trials to date are not sufficient to show safety and efficacy of miRagen’s product candidates and may not be indicative of future clinical trial results.

miRagen has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in miRagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, miRagen operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time.

It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. miRagen undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor/Media Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 535-7746

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com



