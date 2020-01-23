There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,120 in the last 365 days.

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether WPX’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether WPX stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

WPX stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/wpx-energy-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

