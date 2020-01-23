New York Film Academy (NYFA) Documentary Filmmaking Alum Gary Bencheghib Joins Greta Thunberg at Davos World Economic Forum

NYFA Documentary Filmmaking alum Gary Bencheghib has been invited to speak about his work at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (NYFA) Documentary Filmmaking alum Gary Bencheghib has been invited to speak about his work at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos. The event is being held from January 21 - January 24.

The annual conference at Davos, a mountain resort in the eastern Alps, is hosted each January by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland and brings together thousands of business leaders, international political figures, economists, journalists, and more to discuss key issues of global concern.

One such issue of course is the devastating effects of climate change. This year’s lineup of invited speakers included noted climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Also invited to speak on the subject of climate change is Bencheghib, who will be addressing the work he filmed for his upcoming documentary, Plastic River, as well as his entire oeuvre of work—past and present—that has focused on devastating man-made effects to the environment.

In 2009, Bencheghib, along with his brother Sam, founded Make A Change World, an organization to help raise awareness of environmental pollution and sustainable waste management. Since its founding, the platform has helped distribute multiple micro-docs and other projects addressing climate issues, including the overabundance of plastics in water supplies, as well as his miniseries and NYFA thesis film, The Reclamation.

“NYFA completely changed my life in giving me the best formation imaginable on the entire filmmaking spectrum—from shooting to editing and producing,” Bencheghib said about his time at the Academy.

Among the notable projects the Bencheghib brothers have created since Gary’s graduation includes paddle-boarding along two of New York City’s most polluted waterways and helping convince the president of Indonesia to clean up the country’s contaminated Citarum River.

At Davos, Bencheghib will focus on the latest initiative from his and his brother, Sungai Watch, which will test floating trash booms for rivers and smaller trash blocks for streams throughout Bali’s waterways. “Imagine watching the cleanup of the world’s most polluted river in real time,” says Gary, in the hopes that the powerful attendees at Davos will see—through his work—the innovative and urgent solutions needed to combat man-made environmental damage.

New York Film Academy is proud to see NYFA alumni like Gary Bencheghib bring their stories to the political and business leaders of the world and is excited to see the important role documentary filmmaking is taking in global conversations about the vitally important issues of our time.





About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive programs across 15 areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Thousands of aspiring artists come to study at the New York Film Academy each year from over 120 countries. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

###

Attachments

Helen Kantilaftis New York Film Academy +1 (212) 674-4300 helen.kanti@nyfa.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.