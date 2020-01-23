Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share compared to fourth quarter 2018 net income of $1,076,000, or $.27 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 12.30% for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Total assets were $504.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $527.4 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total assets and deposits is primarily due to intentionally decreasing brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity. This contributed to an improved net interest margin which was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to 2.88% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total loans of $385.7 million increased $10.7 million, or 2.9% year over year. We continue to focus on growing loans and core deposits while maintaining our underwriting standards.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $211,000, or 5.9% primarily due to the net interest margin improvement discussed above. Non-interest income rose by $111,000, or 23.2% primarily due to increased loan fees. Operating expenses increased by $57,000, or 2.1% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance expense related to the small bank assessment credits.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Equity (ROE) 13.51% 12.30% 13.51% 13.28% Return on Assets (ROA) 1.02% 0.81% 0.97% 0.86% Net Interest Margin 3.15% 2.88% 3.03% 2.92% December 31, 2019 2018 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.70% 0.35% Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.26% 8.42% Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.18% 14.36% Book Value Per Share $9.77 $8.85 Market Value Per Share $11.45 $11.49 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . .





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 4,958,167 $ 4,941,598 $ 20,060,797 $ 19,248,659 Interest Expense 1,186,712 1,381,420 5,371,110 5,010,923 Net Interest Income 3,771,455 3,560,178 14,689,687 14,237,736 Provision for loan losses - - - - Non-interest income 588,131 477,311 2,449,734 1,989,948 Operating Expenses 2,728,814 2,671,603 11,050,845 10,718,118 Income before taxes 1,630,772 1,365,886 6,088,576 5,509,566 Income tax expense 314,500 290,149 1,070,000 1,008,000 Net Income $ 1,316,272 $ 1,075,737 $ 5,018,576 $ 4,501,566 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 1.27 $ 1.14 Dividends declared $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ 0.52





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,807,616 $ 31,715,786 Time deposits with other banks 31,956,000 53,036,000 Securities 38,214,458 39,551,366 Loans 385,691,917 374,975,157 Allowance for loan losses (2,751,767 ) (2,672,568 ) Loans, net 382,940,150 372,302,589 Premises and equipment, net 8,343,479 8,295,195 Other assets 21,676,803 22,466,636 Total Assets $ 504,938,506 $ 527,367,572 Liabilities Deposits $ 390,063,519 $ 421,030,232 Other borrowings 59,501,813 55,024,250 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,216,264 2,798,839 Total Liabilities 466,184,596 492,256,321 Equity Total Equity 38,753,910 35,111,251 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 504,938,506 $ 527,367,572

Contact:

Kevin A. Twardy

CFO and COO

989-875-5528



