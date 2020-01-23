Ardent Learning Announces Leadership Change to Enable Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardent Learning is excited to announce a new change in leadership, reflecting a strategic approach to long-term growth. Rich Fox, Ardent’s President and CEO, will remain CEO and has appointed Jed Sherman, Ardent’s Vice President of Solutions, as President.

"Jed is a passionate, strategic thinker,” says Fox. “He can offer the organization structure and mindful discipline in day-to-day activities, enabling the team at Ardent to create superior custom learning solutions. We align on many things, but most importantly the values that make Ardent a special place to work.”

Fox was appointed President in 2001 and Chief Executive Officer in 2010 when he stepped into the role of his predecessor, Ken Caiazza. Caiazza founded the organization in 1992 as Innovative Training Strategies and renamed the organized to Ardent Learning in 2001.

Fox, as CEO, will have an ongoing focus on strategy, culture and organizational finance. Fox, who firmly believes in fostering relationships with each and every client, is eager to continue building rapport in each of the three office locations: Rochester, NY, Franklin, TN and Irvine, CA.

As Ardent’s President, Sherman will oversee the organization’s day-to-day business and strategic planning, including business development, marketing, solutions, and operations, while strengthening Ardent’s new business pipeline. Evolving the leadership team to have distinct roles enables the organization to be scalable for current and future growth.

"This will be an exciting and challenging next chapter for us,” says Sherman. “I am honored to help lead the organization and will strive to live up to the standards set up by Ken and Rich. With the opportunities to grow our organization, we can also bring more value to the incredible clients we already serve. Ardent has a brilliant, talented team that gives me endless confidence that we can exceed our goals and grow our culture in the process. It’s time to show the world all of the lifechanging work we do!”

In late December, Fox announced to the Ardent Team that Jed will take on the role of President, effective January 1st, 2020. As a previous member of Ardent executive leadership team, Sherman worked with clients on providing blended learning solutions that aligned to organizational goals; in pursuit to accelerate business results through learning. He has held numerous executive positions throughout his career before joining Ardent in 2018.

“The timing is perfect for the elevation of Jed to President,” says Kevin Donlan, Ardent's Vice President of Operations. “We have a lot of momentum behind us as a company and a team that is laser focused on the success of both our clients and our organization. This is an exciting time for us and the learning industry overall!”

About Ardent

Founded over twenty years ago, Ardent continues to evolve their custom solutions to drive performance improvements for their clients in mid to large organizations, primarily in the automotive, finance, healthcare, and retail industries. An Ardent solution is customized to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing tech stack and depth of reach across an organization. Ardent partners with the best technology providers to enable organizations to thrive through unlocking their people’s potential; delivered through their core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management and Classroom Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent offers results driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/

Contact: Kim Hoffman, Director of Marketing Khoffman@ardent.com (585) 454-1240 x 312



