Publicis Groupe appoints Ian Wharton as Executive Creative Director of Publicis Sapient

Wharton will form part of the Publicis Groupe UK creative line up, with a focus on the Experience capability

January 23, 2020 – London – Publicis Groupe has appointed Ian Wharton as Executive Creative Director of Publicis Sapient , the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe.

Wharton joins the Publicis Groupe UK creative line up in London led by Ben Mooge, CCO of Publicis Groupe UK and forms part of Publicis Sapient’s Global Experience team, where he will drive design excellence and experience, with a focus on quality in craft.

The recently established Experience team at Publicis Sapient is led by Chief Experience Officer and renowned Silicon Valley alumni John Maeda, who was appointed by Publicis Groupe in June 2019. The team blends data, machine learning, and creativity to devise customer-centric experiences that deliver exceptional value to both clients and their customers. Ian will play an integral role to help shape and integrate Publicis Sapient’s capabilities to best assist clients in their digital transformation efforts. Wharton will also work closely with Ben Mooge, who took the role of CCO Publicis Groupe UK, in June 2019.

Ian joins Publicis Sapient following six years at AKQA where he served as part of the global creative leadership team. As a visionary digital native, he brings a wealth of experience in design, having worked for global clients such as Formula 1 and Volvo Cars helping them to craft new products and brands for the digital age. His credentials also include being one of four founding partners of technology start-up Zolmo; leading the creative for Apple Design Award-winning apps developed in joint venture with Jamie Oliver – some of the top-grossing, highest-rated apps for iPhone and iPad with over 20-million downloads. During that time, Zolmo was honoured by D&AD, The Webby’s and ranked in Design Week’s Top 50 Design Consultancies.

Ian graduated best-in-class from university with short animated film Solar (2007), earning a Royal Television Society Award. He later joined visual effects company The Mill as an art director, designing commercials for Audi, EA and game trailers for Sony. Ian has since been named an Art Directors Club ‘Young Gun’, one of BIMA’s Digital Hot 100, Creativepool’s Top 100 Influencers and Campaign Magazine’s A-List.

“Ian Wharton represents the new ‘digitally native’ generation of senior leaders with a history of bringing a necessary spark to some of the world’s most interesting businesses” – John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer.

“I’m so excited to be welcoming Ian to Publicis Groupe. His track record speaks for itself, but if I can also speak for him, he’s a wonderful storytelling designer and great creative leader who will be a fantastic asset for Publicis Sapient and the whole of Publicis Groupe.” Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer.

“To have world-class design, technology and business consultancy working in unison, and at scale, is a rare opportunity. This an evolving and progressive team that is well-placed to help the most ambitious global brands thrive.” Ian Wharton, Executive Creative Director.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group’s operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

