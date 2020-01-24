Global Non-Bank Trade Finance Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Non-Bank Trade Finance – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Bank Trade Finance Market 2020

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

UPS Capital

Euler Hermes

CCRManager

Falcon

Paypal

Wechat pay

Trade Finance Global

Alipay

Wechat pay

Ebury

BNY Mellon

Coface

Mizuho Financial Groups

Mitsubishi

GE Capital Ltd

Clear Treasury

LendingClub

UKEF

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4836701-2014-2026-global-non-bank-trade-finance-industry

Major Types Covered

Supply chain finance

Export and agency finance

Major Applications Covered

Exporters

Importers

Traders

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4836701-2014-2026-global-non-bank-trade-finance-industry

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 UPS Capital

8.1.1 UPS Capital Profile

8.1.2 UPS Capital Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 UPS Capital Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 UPS Capital Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Euler Hermes

8.2.1 Euler Hermes Profile

8.2.2 Euler Hermes Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Euler Hermes Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Euler Hermes Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 CCRManager

8.3.1 CCRManager Profile

8.3.2 CCRManager Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 CCRManager Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 CCRManager Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Falcon

8.4.1 Falcon Profile

8.4.2 Falcon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Falcon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Falcon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Paypal

8.5.1 Paypal Profile

8.5.2 Paypal Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Paypal Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Paypal Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Wechat pay

8.6.1 Wechat pay Profile

8.6.2 Wechat pay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Wechat pay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Wechat pay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Trade Finance Global

8.7.1 Trade Finance Global Profile

8.7.2 Trade Finance Global Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Trade Finance Global Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Trade Finance Global Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Alipay

8.8.1 Alipay Profile

8.8.2 Alipay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Alipay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Alipay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Wechat pay

8.9.1 Wechat pay Profile

8.9.2 Wechat pay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Wechat pay Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Wechat pay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Ebury

8.11 BNY Mellon

8.12 Coface

8.13 Mizuho Financial Groups

8.14 Mitsubishi

8.15 GE Capital Ltd

8.16 Clear Treasury

8.17 LendingClub

8.18 UKEF



Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.