Republic of Uzbekistan : Technical Assistance Report-Monetary and Financial Statistics Mission (July 17-August 2, 2019)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

January 23, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU), and with the support of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department (MCD), a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) technical assistance (TA) mission visited Tashkent, Uzbekistan, during July 17–August 2, 2019. Its main objectives were to assist the authorities in (i) introducing a country page for Uzbekistan in International Financial Statistics (IFS) with data for the central bank and other depository corporations (ODCs) based on the standardized report forms (SRFs), with complete coverage of the sector and in line with the methodology of the Monetary and Financial Statistics Manual and Compilation Guide (MFSMCG); (ii) producing historical series for the central bank and ODC surveys based on SRFs; (iii) developing an integrated monetary database (IMD), which can be used by the authorities for data dissemination and data reporting to the IMF for publication in IFS and surveillance purposes; (iv) working towards the compilation of a quarterly other financial corporations (OFC) survey; (v) reconciling monetary and fiscal data; and (vi) reviewing the quality of Uzbekistan’s financial soundness indicators (FSIs) and expanding their list to the full set of core and additional FSIs for deposit takers (DTs).