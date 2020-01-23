Date Issued: January 23, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is raising awareness among health care providers and facility staff that cybersecurity vulnerabilities in certain GE Healthcare Clinical Information Central Stations and Telemetry Servers may introduce risks to patients while being monitored.

These devices are used mostly in health care facilities for displaying information, such as the physiologic parameters of a patient (such as temperature, heartbeat, blood pressure), and monitoring patient status from a central location in a facility, such as a nurse’s workstation. To date, the FDA is not aware of any adverse events related to these vulnerabilities. Learn more about these vulnerabilities

On November 12, 2019, GE Healthcare issued an “Urgent Medical Device Correction” letter informing consumers of security vulnerabilities for certain GE Healthcare Clinical Information Central Stations and Telemetry Servers, instructions for risk mitigation, and where to find the software updates or patches when they become available. The following table provides information on the specific versions of the devices that have these security vulnerabilities.