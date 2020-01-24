Global Beef Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Beef – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beef Market 2020

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered:-

Tyson Foods

JBS

Danish Crown

National Beef Company

Nipponham Group

Cargill Meat Solutions

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4836803-2014-2026-global-beef-industry-market-research-report

Major Types Covered

USDA Select,Choice,Prime

Marble Score 4-6

Marble Score 7-9

Marble Score 10-12

Major Applications Covered

Household

Commercial Restaurant

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4836803-2014-2026-global-beef-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: -

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

……

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Tyson Foods

8.1.1 Tyson Foods Profile

8.1.2 Tyson Foods Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Tyson Foods Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Tyson Foods Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 JBS

8.2.1 JBS Profile

8.2.2 JBS Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 JBS Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 JBS Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Danish Crown

8.3.1 Danish Crown Profile

8.3.2 Danish Crown Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Danish Crown Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Danish Crown Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 National Beef Company

8.4.1 National Beef Company Profile

8.4.2 National Beef Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 National Beef Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 National Beef Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Nipponham Group

8.5.1 Nipponham Group Profile

8.5.2 Nipponham Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Nipponham Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Nipponham Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Cargill Meat Solutions

8.6.1 Cargill Meat Solutions Profile

8.6.2 Cargill Meat Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Cargill Meat Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Cargill Meat Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

8.7.1 Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Profile

8.7.2 Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions



Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.