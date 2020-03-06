California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in California-Get a Compensation House Call-Not a 'Free' Book

“We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in California.” — California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, “We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in California. We also offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst to an individual in California with mesothelioma or their family members with one call to 800-714-0303. Rather than sending a person with mesothelioma a 'free' kit, guide or book we think talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal and a lot more questions will get answered.

"Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results. The reason we endorsed Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law for of Karst von Oiste is they have decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans and individuals with mesothelioma and they have produced over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. We need to ad that the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste make house calls-in other words they come to you-for an in-home visit to explain everything and to answer all of your questions. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also the following free services for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California:

https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/



* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.