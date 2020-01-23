Markpoint DSP, a Point of Hassle-free Media Buying and Growth Launches New Demand-side Platform

Markpoint, a hassle-free RTB media buying platform

We're happy to announce the launch of Markpoint DSP, a new demand-side platform.

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're happy to announce the launch of Markpoint DSP, a demand-side platform that enables advertisers to programmatically buy display, native, and video ads across web, mobile, and in-app.

The Markpoint DSP aims to help advertisers, demand and supply partners grow their businesses, reach their marketing KPIs, and do that most cost-effectively. Markpoint team brings to the table years of expertise in advertising, marketing, technology, and data, as well as measurable capacities.

What's in stock?

Exclusive supply

Markpoint provides premium supply from over 30 direct publishers and a bunch of hand-picked trusted partners. The supply volume counts 70B+ unique monthly impressions from140 countries in North America, LATAM, CIS, EU, and MENA.

Easy start

Starting campaigns in Markpoint DSP is fast and easy. It takes 3 steps to set up the ad campaign. Specifically, advertisers can select the ad category, ad formats, and supply sources, fine-tune targeting leveraging 20+ targeting filters to set up and link up, and customize their campaigns using frequency caps, payment events configuration and more parameters.

Top-performing ad formats

The most effective and user-oriented ad formats are at advertisers’ and partners’ disposal. Numerous display banners, native ads formats, including in-feed, recommendation widgets, and more, plus in-stream and out-stream video ad formats are available across desktop, mobile web, and in-app.

Brand safety environment

Markpoint DSP uses Pixalate anti-fraud technology to ensure brand safety and serve 100% bot-free traffic. Specifically, the platform protects brands from fake page views and clicks, inappropriate ad placements, malicious ad injectors, browser and time zone falsification, and more

Company information

Having been at publisher, agency, and ad network sides, the team behind this platform put the industry insights into the Markpoint DNA. It's where customers and partners will find a balance between expertise and innovation, automation and human touch, being fast and insightful.

To learn more about how Markpoint DSP helps marketers and entrepreneurs boost their growth, join Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook or visit the website: http://markpoint.tech.

For media inquiries, please contact Communications Manager, at media@markpoint.tech.



