Keith Gapusan named Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter Chairman of the Board of Directors

Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter New Board of Directors Keith Gapusan Named Chairman of Folds of Honor Arizona Board of Directors

Cindi Nannetti to serve as Chair-Elect; Rob Higby and Dave Smoot join Board.

The Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter has an incredible legacy of serving Arizona’s military families.” — Keith Gapusan.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter named Keith Gapusan as Chair of the Board of Directors for the 2020 and 2021 years. A California native who has lived in the Phoenix area for 25 years, Gapusan was elected to the FOHAZ Board of Directors in 2018. He will lead the Board in its efforts to promote and grow the nonprofit organization and its charitable giving efforts. Over his two-year term, he will preside over FOHAZ’ events and activities, including the Wingman Open annual golf tournament held in the spring and the Annual Gala held in the fall. The Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter has an incredible legacy of serving Arizona’s military families,” said Gapusan. “Our local founders, Rod Martin and Denny Yates, built the Arizona Chapter from scratch out of their selfless desire to honor the sacrifices of our military men and women by helping to educate their family members. I am honored and privileged to carry their legacy forward by serving as Chair of an organization that benefits so many deserving people.”A University of Arizona graduate, Gapusan is President and CEO of P3 Capital Partners, LLC, a Scottsdale-based independent financial services firm specializing in alternative investments and private lending strategies. Gapusan, his wife and their three children live in Scottsdale.“Keith is a dedicated member of the FOHAZ organization, and led the committee responsible for our overwhelmingly successful first-ever Gala last fall,” said Tim Greer, outgoing Chair of the Board. “He is well-respected by our Board and staff, and is committed to moving us forward as we continue to support Arizona’s military families .”Along with Gapusan’s appointment as Board Chair, Cindi Nannetti starts a two-year term as Chair-Elect. Nannetti, who retired from her position as a Deputy Maricopa County Attorney after 32 years of service, joined the FOHAZ Board in 2017 and has served in various leadership roles. She also serves on the Arizona State Advisory Board of Childhelp.Additionally, joining the Board of Directors are newcomers Rob Higby and Dave Smoot. Higby is an Operating Partner for Gallant Capital, a leading North American mid-cap private equity firm. Smoot is Manager of Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC, a Renewable Fuel and “Energy” development company providing sustainable, cellulosic, ASTM compliant designer jet fuel, and founder of the Pro Players Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament.About Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter: Of the one million-plus military dependents adversely affected by deployments, nearly 9 out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission to close that gap by providing education support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The Folds of Honor motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”



