CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With merit badge workbooks in tow, 10 Scouts and their families converged at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center in downtown Clearwater to earn the Emergency Preparedness merit badge on January 18th. Hailing from four different troops they learned what it takes to “Be Prepared”, as given in the motto of the Scouts of America (BSA).

The workshop brought the boys one step closer to the ranking of Eagle Scout, the highest ranking available to a youth in the BSA program. The Emergency Preparedness merit badge is one of 13 required badges to earn Eagle.

For 5 hours the Scouts worked with a certified merit badge counselor to complete each step of the badge. From creating emergency kits, to learning how to prevent emergencies from occurring in the first place, to drilling how to carry an injured person to safety, the boys learned what it takes to be well-equipped and safe in the midst of danger.

“Giving the boys the skills and tools they need to succeed in life is what Scouting is all about. As a merit badge counselor, I’m happy to see these boys get that much closer to becoming the leaders of tomorrow,” said Michael Soltero, the Manager of the CCV Center. “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard was himself an Eagle Scout, and he later said he was indebted to the Scout Masters who helped him attain competence in life.”

A mother of one of the Scouts said, “The boys had so much fun. I was surprised to see them involved with the class the entire time. My son thought the workshop was going to take too long, but he was very happy especially after carrying his ‘injured’ buddies down the lawn of the [Osceola] park!”

According to Scoutingnewsroom.org boys who became Eagle Scouts were more likely to “Be in a leadership position at their place of employment and in their community” and “Be goal oriented and have higher levels of planning and preparation skills” as an astronaut and Eagle Scout Mr. Neil Armstrong,



The CCV center provides its facilities as a no-cost meeting space and event venue to volunteer organizations and non-profits like the Boy Scouts of America in an effort to promote the growth of community oriented groups.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.





