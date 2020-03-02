Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Appeals to A Person with Mesothelioma in Minnesota or Their Family to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For an Honest Assessment of Potential Compensation

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste make house calls anywhere in Minnesota for a face to face meeting with the person with mesothelioma to discuss how the mesothelioma compensation works.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA, USA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for an honest assessment of the potential value of a financial claim for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have decades worth of experience in assisting people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they treat every client like family and they spend as much time as needed to ensure they have identified every possible way a person with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 it is the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-and this information is vital.

"One other thing about the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is they make house calls anywhere in Minnesota for a face to face meeting with the person with mesothelioma to discuss how the mesothelioma compensation process works and what is involved. As we would like to explain at 800-714-0303 this is a much better deal than ordering a 'free' generic book, kit, guide or calculator. Our top priority is doing everything possible to ensure a person with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation." https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to diagnosed victims anywhere in Minnesota, including communities such as Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, or Saint Cloud. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota, the Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their families, get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/.

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minnesota: http://www.cancer.umn.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, welders, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



