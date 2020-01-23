ZAF Energy Systems Deploys First Data Center to Run on Nickel Zinc Batteries

Next-generation Battery Technology

ZAF, in collaboration with Capitol Power Group, will deploy Nickel Zinc batteries into a Global Data Center Operator in Atlanta.

The deployment into a global data center operator with a respected partner such as CPG will send a message that NiZn is a viable solution because of the economic and technical advantages it offers.” — ZAF Energy Systems Vice President of Business Development Kirk Plautz

JOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED_STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), a developer of next-generation battery technology, and Capitol Power Group (CPG), a data center facilities integrator, announced today their successful implementation of the world’s first nickel-zinc battery retrofit into a data center located in Atlanta, GA.While CPG has been investigating leading edge battery technology for several years, ZAF proved to be the right NiZn partner based on its extensive expertise in special applications, such as transportation, medical and military.“The deployment into a global data center operator with a respected partner such as CPG will send a message to the market that NiZn is a viable solution for this application because of the economic and technical advantages it offers.“ said ZAF Energy Systems Vice President of Business Development Kirk Plautz. The data center, UPS (uninterpretable power supply), and telecom markets are part of a market segment that is expected to grow from $20B to $38B by 2024, and a primary target market for ZAF’s NiZn technology.“The replacement of VRLA with NiZn batteries was made seamless with ZAF providing front terminals to match the original form factor. In addition to reducing weight by over 65 percent, ZAF’s NiZn batteries have exhibited proven top-of-class performance through extensive testing. CPG anticipates broad future opportunities to apply ZAF nickel-zinc battery technology based on favorable CapEx, OpEx, lifespan, and minimal environmental impact.” said CPG Vice President Jim Marsh. ZAF’s NiZn batteries have potential uses in a wide range of applications including automotive, heavy trucking, remote telecom, renewable energy, and marine. They are also poised to disrupt the $50 billion conventional lead acid battery market with their ability to provide twice the storage capacity and three times the cycle life of legacy lead acid batteries in a smaller, lighter package.About ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.Incorporated in 2011 and with locations in northwestern Montana and southwest Missouri, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation battery technologies that use sustainable, non toxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include a nickel zinc (NiZn) chemistry and a zinc air chemistry, both of which deliver the highest power and energy density of any battery system in their class. ZAF’s rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications, including electric vehicles, commercial trucking, renewables integration, back-up power, consumer electronics, mobility, and recreation vehicles.About CPG.Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, CPG is at the heart of the data center industry. CPG experts are the innovators for cutting-edge data center and cloud solutions. For 20 years, CPG has been providing full-life cycle, mission-critical infrastructure solutions to some of the world’s most demanding companies by combining and applying the latest facilities infrastructure power, cooling, security and controls at all scales and densities, including modular and hyperscale. In addition, CPG continues to provide predictive analytics and battery asset management services, helping data centers around the globe maximize uptime and ensure efficient asset management of critical backup power systems.

