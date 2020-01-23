Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2025

Automotive & Vehicle Insurance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Industry

Description

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.

In 2017, the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market size was 205000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 237400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3501302-global-automotive-vehicle-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liability Insurance

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of the study, the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market was segmented into different regions that included North America, Germany, UK, and France in Europe, as well as the rest of Europe; China, India, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific; and Brazil in Latin America. The regional analysis gave a better understanding of the demographic challenges such as government policies, change in the income of the general population, technological development, investment in research and development among others. Based on the study, Germany, UK, and France in Europe had a huge share of the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market. The increasing usage also shows that Europe will be the market leader in the forecast period as well. Europe is followed by North America, thanks to the various application of the products of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market.

Research Methodology

The study made use of the Boston Consulting Group Matrix to have a better understanding of the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market and the products and services offered. BCG Matrix helps understand where a particular product is standing in the market, what is the market share, whether there is a need for investment among others. The study gave a thorough understanding of the market share of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market and how it can be improved. The study showed that the growth has been steady and investment in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market can help improve it drastically. The research was funded my key players in the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market to forecast the growth of the market from 2020 to 2025

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3501302-global-automotive-vehicle-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Liability Insurance

1.4.3 Collision Coverage

1.4.4 Comprehensive Coverage

1.4.5 Personal Injury Protection

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size

2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 State Farm

12.1.1 State Farm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 State Farm Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 State Farm Recent Development

12.2 GEICO

12.2.1 GEICO Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 GEICO Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GEICO Recent Development

12.3 Progressive

12.3.1 Progressive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Progressive Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Progressive Recent Development

12.4 Allstate

12.4.1 Allstate Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Allstate Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Allstate Recent Development

12.5 USAA

12.5.1 USAA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 USAA Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 USAA Recent Development

12.6 Liberty Mutual

12.6.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development

12.7 Farmers

12.7.1 Farmers Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Farmers Revenue in Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Farmers Recent Development

12.8 Nationwide

12.9 Travelers

12.10 American Family

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3501302

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.