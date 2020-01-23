Three of Four US Kids Unfit for Military

Charles Laverty CEO of Nuzuna Zone Fitness in 2020

Charles Laverty, CEO of Nuzuna Zone Fit called for national action on children's health issues and now attention is shifting to the impact on military readiness

For generations the Military has been a great career choice or a way for young people to build discipline and skills. Now that option is closed to most young people.” — Charles Laverty

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just days after healthcare and fitness entrepreneur, Charles Laverty called for a “Davos for Children’s Healthcare” an organization of retired generals called children’s health a threat to national security.

The group says that nationwide, 72% of Americans aged 17 to 24 years old do not meet the minimum requirements for military service. This is due to a number of factors including poor education, criminal background, substance abuse or medical disqualifiers. However, the situation is even worse that that for military recruiters. The communities most likely to produce military recruits fare far worse than the national average.

Mission Readiness is a national group consisting of 75 retired US Military admirals and generals. This week, the group appeared at a roundtable discussion on Child Nutrition and National Security at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.

Charles Laverty saluted the work of that group and says it should be a wakeup call for Americans. Reports say that in many states, twenty-five percent of 10- to 17- year-olds are obese and adult obesity is 40%.

“In World War II the Military rejected 4 out of 10 recruits. Soon it will be twice that number. This is a threat to our security.” Laverty adds citing a 1945 congressional report by The Selective Service. Following that Selective Service report, The National School Lunch program was founded "to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation's children by ensuring they have access to nutritious meals."

In a written statement, retired Army Brigadier General, Roger Shields says “We believe that America must prioritize efforts to combat childhood obesity as a matter of national security." Adding that "Improving access to fresh and nutritious foods for all children will help reduce childhood obesity and ultimately ensure that the military has a pool of recruits."

Charles Laverty also says that military readiness is not just a national security problem, it represents a threat to the upward mobility of many young people. “For generations the Military has been a great career choice or a way for young people to build discipline and skills. Now that option is closed to most young people.” He adds.

Charles Laverty has called upon educators, parents, medical professionals and business and political leaders to join in a concerted effort to address these challenges. He cited the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos as an example of how diverse leaders can work with experts to address big challenges.

Laverty founded Nuzuna Zone Fitness® in 2018. He has been an advocate for fitness and healthcare since studying physical education at Parsons College. Laverty has been an investor, entrepreneur and senior executive for several companies that deliver healthcare or fitness technology and services.



Charles Laverty says that the Mission Readiness reports and data from the government and health experts clearly show that new approaches are needed to address children’s healthcare issues.

Nuzuna Fitness featured on KTLA 5



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.