Tesla NanoCoatings Announces Record Sales Results for 2019

MASSILLON, OHIO, US, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla NanoCoatings , Inc. today announced record sales results for fiscal year 2019 with Q-4 Sales growing 290% over the same period 2018.The rise in demand for the carbon nanocoatings came primarily from new major oil companies in the Middle East and Africa along with continued growth in the Gulf of Mexico. Operators experience a win-win, with both a high immediate ROI at time of installation and lifecycle cost reductions. Tesla NanoCoatings is recognized worldwide for their proprietary wet-on-wet process delivering substantial time while providing superior corrosion protection doubling coating life.“We are pleased with the results,” commented Todd Hawkins, Tesla NanoCoatings President and Founder. “And feel they are a strong indication the worldwide rapid acceptance of our coatings especially by the oil and gas industry,” he added.“The disruptive nature of our technology is changing the game for operators and maintenance worldwide,” stated Hawkins, who further added, “As more and more asset owners around the globe deploy our nanocoatings, we expect our hyper growth to continue.”About Tesla NanoCoatingsTesla NanoCoatings, Inc. ( www.teslanano.com ) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is Teslan, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible. Combined with an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. incorporates features that no other technology can deliver; offering validated corrosion control, world leading nanotechnology manipulation, and 2 x 1 Wet Edge application process.# # #For more information:Joe Barone, Vice President, MarketingTesla NanoCoatings, Inc.PO Box 1097Massillon, Ohio 44648Mobile: (330) 809-6701Email: Joseph.Barone@teslanano.com



