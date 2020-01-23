Author and HR Strategist Ed Krow to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MARIETTA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a sales organization, salespeople drive results, but who hires those salespeople? Who ensures they're trained? Who makes sure they are motivated, and their incentive package meets their needs?

All these responsibilities reside in human resources, but the average human resource department is treading water at best. Modern HR is focused exclusively on compliance. While necessary, they don't drive business results.

Ed Krow is an HR strategist who transforms human resources departments to drive business results. Krow is the author of Strategic HR: Driving Bottom Line Results Through Your People.

“Today, human resources function matters, but the human resources profession does not,” says Krow. “What's the goal of your job? When's the last time you held a training for your team that wasn't compliance related? If you’re not working on their skill development as leaders in the workplace, as influencers, as good teammates, what attracts people to your workplace?” I challenge people to do something different: to make your workplace the best that it can be.”

Krow says it's all about being proactive. You want an HR department that's innovating, not just going through the motions each day. Krow helps turn irrelevant/ineffective HR functions into strategic contributors by aligning HR with the business objectives.

“When I work with organizations, I'm typically working with the owner and C-suite executives on initiatives for how they construct their management teams for success today, but also in succession planning for tomorrow,” says Krow. “My professional joy comes from making a difference for my clients.”

As a professional speaker, Krow speaks on Human Resources, Leadership, and Motivation.

“The focus should be on developing and motivating employees,” says Krow. “I've asked HR professionals in sales heavy organizations, ‘When is the last time you went out on the road with a salesperson?” Never. Why wouldn't you want to understand how your product or service is making a difference for your customers? That's going to help you hire better people and develop leaders who can address the customer’s needs. To me it's just common sense.”

Close Up Radio will feature Ed Krow in an interview with Jim Masters on January 27th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.edkrow.com



