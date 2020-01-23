Whey Protein Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 23, 2020
Increasing demand for dairy protein products and pediatric foods, growing trend of ready-to-drink or eat products, and the innovations in technology are driving the global demand for Whey Protein. However, increasing lactose allergen population, high costs incurred in production, and regulatory guidelines are restraining the growth of the global Whey protein market.
Key Players of Global Whey Protein Market =>
The report profiles the following companies, which includes Agropur MSI LLC, American Dairy Products Institute, Arla Foods, Carbery, Champignon-Hofmeister Group, Huishan Dairy, Davisco Foods International Inc, DMK Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Friesland Campina, Glanbia Plc, Grande Cheese Company, Hilmar Cheese Company,Inc, Lactalis Ingredients, Land O’Lakes,Inc, Leprino Foods Co, Meggle Group, Milk Specialties Global, Murray Goulburn, SachsenMilch, Saputo Ingredients, VOLAC, Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory, Westland Milk Products and Leprino Foods Co.
The global Whey Protein market is segmented by type such as Whey Protein Concentrates(WPCs), Whey Protein Isolates(WPIs), Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Demineralized Whey Protein. Based on applications, the market is segmented into Functional Foods (Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Foods, Infant Formula, Others), Functional Beverages (Wine Whey, Others), Dietary Supplements and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
The whey protein concentrate is the largest segment of global whey protein market due to several factors such as the increasing demand for whey protein concentrates in personal care industry owing to its characteristics of mass gain, improved immunity, increase in strength, and fat loss.
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Chapter 1 Global Whey Protein Market – Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research methodology
1.2 Scope of the Report
Chapter 2 Global Whey Protein Market- Trends
2.1 Key Trends & Developments
Chapter 3 Global Whey Protein Market – Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)
3.2 Porter 5 Forces
Chapter 4 Global Whey Protein Market- product Analysis
Chapter 8 Global Whey Protein Market- Appendix
8.1 Sources
8.2 List of Tables
8.3 Expert Panel Validation
8.4 Disclaimer
8.5 Contact Us
