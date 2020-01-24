Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Worth $12.3 billion in 2019 And Expected To Reach $17.03 billion

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global hot-melt-based adhesives market was worth $12.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $17.03 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is expected to grow at a rate of about 8.4% and reach $17.03 billion by 2023. With growing awareness to preserve the environment, customers/consumers are fetching for eco-friendly products. Features like affordability, non-release of VOC into the environment, longer shelf life, reusability without degradation, and fast-drying ability are making hot melt adhesives more environmentally friendly when compared to other adhesives. However, many products produced by adhesives companies are potentially hazardous during the manufacturing stages, which restrains the market through regulations in the industry.

The hot-melt-based adhesives market consists of sales of hot-melt-based adhesives. Hot-melt-based adhesives are known as hot glue, a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is heated to create a melt before applying to the surface and is designed to be melted in an electric hot glue gun.

The global hot-melt-based adhesives market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The hot-melt-based adhesives market is segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane, ethylene vinyl acetate, styrenic-butadiene copolymers, polyolefins, polyamide, and other resin types.

By Geography - The global hot-melt-based adhesives is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. The hot-melt-based adhesives market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest growth rate during 2019-2023.

Trends In The Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market

Many hot melt based adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Potential Opportunities In The Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market

With increase in technology development and economic growth, the scope and potential for the global hot-melt-based adhesives market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Jowat Se, Sika AG, Tex Year Industries Inc., DowDuPont, Costchem SRL, American Chemical Inc., Bostik, Inc., Huntsman Corp., Beardow & Adams Ltd., Hexcel Corporation.

