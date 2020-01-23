Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Grow at 18% through 2024 | TechSci Research

Increasing use of IP-based services and emergence of e-banking and e-commerce to propel global fraud detection and prevention market through 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of IP-based services and emergence of e-banking and e-commerce to propel global fraud detection and prevention market through 2024

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Component, By Fraud Type, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024”, the global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow at robust CAGR of 18% during 2019 -2024 on account of increasing cases of frauds, rising inclination towards cloud services and growing use of digital data mode. As enterprises expand, the amount of data also increases which elevates the risk for fraudulent activities, which in turn, is driving global fraud detection and prevention market.

Browse 141 market data Figures and Tables spread through 135 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market "

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market/3938.html

Global fraud detection and prevention market can be segmented based on component, fraud type, deployment type, organization size, end user industry and region. In terms of solution, the market can be bifurcated into fraud analytics, authentication and others. Authentication segment is the dominating segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as it is used by various end user industry in order to strengthen the authentication process. Based on enterprise, global fraud detection and prevention market size is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises are witnessing high adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions and services owing to increase in financial losses and hefty fines for regulatory non-compliance. Among end users, BFSI leads global fraud detection and prevention market as this vertical holds crucial information of customers, employees and assets. Moreover, due to rising digitization of the financial sector and increasing trend of online transactions, there is an increased risk for frauds, which is expected to continue driving the market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3938

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Fiserv Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corp., BAE Systems PLC, Experian PLC, etc. are some of the leading players operating in global fraud detection and prevention market. “North America accounts for the largest share in the global fraud detection and prevention market and the region is expected to continue its dominance during forecast period as well on account of early adoption of online services and e-tailing in like US and Canada. Moreover, surging investments in fraud detection and prevention solutions across diverse verticals and presence of leading players in the region is further expected to bolster the growth of North America fraud detection and prevention market in the coming years. Nevertheless, APAC is expected to witness fastest growth in adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions over the course of next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Component, By Fraud Type, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024” has evaluated the future growth potential of global fraud detection and prevention market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global fraud detection and prevention market.

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



TechSci Research Corporate Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.