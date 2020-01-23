There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,035 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Nine-month net sales up 3% Y/Y to a record 1,159.6 billion yen.
  • Three-month net sales up 5% Q/Q to a record 408.3 billion yen.
  • Nine-month operating profit down 24% Y/Y to 94.8 billion, mainly due to additional R&D and start-up expenses associated with traction motors (totaling approx.12 billion yen), as well as to business acquisitions collectively costing approx. 3 billion yen.
  • EPS: ¥171.62 (basic and diluted)
  • Downward revision to FY2019 guidance.

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended
December 31,		 Increase (Decrease)
%		 Three months ended
December 31,		 Increase (Decrease)%
　 2019   2018   2019   2018  
Net sales 1,159,608   1,122,413   3.3 % 408,331   366,966   11.3 %
Operating profit 94,754   124,522   (23.9 %) 32,654   28,354   15.2 %
     Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.2 % 11.1 % -   8.0 % 7.7 % -  
Profit before income taxes 94,600   126,223   (25.1 %) 30,957   30,480   1.6 %
     Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.2 % 11.2 % -   7.6 8.3 % -  
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 50,507   102,842   (50.9 %) 23,020   24,414   (5.7 %)
     Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 4.4 % 9.2 % -   5.6 % 6.7 % -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		 171.62   348.64     -   78.22   82.96    -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		 171.62   348.64   -   78.22   82.96   -  

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0123-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 23, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, 28.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 36.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

