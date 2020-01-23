Global Private Tutoring Market Size Will Grow to USD 1,90,192 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Private Tutoring Market

Global private tutoring market expected to reach a value of around USD 1,90,192 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Private Tutoring Market By Type (Online and Blended) and By End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027.”

According to the report, the global private tutoring market was valued approximately USD 1,02,780 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,90,192 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Private tutoring involves structured activities sets, which are designed exclusive of the classroom teaching procedures in schools, with the main aim to improve a pupil’s school performance. Private tutoring, also known as shadow tutoring, is a teaching method offered to a student or small group of students by a tutor. Private tutors provide one-on-one educational help to elementary and secondary school students and even to adults.

Browse through over 30+ Tables & 25+ Figures spread over 110+ Pages

Online tutoring is the process of tutoring via virtual/online environment or networked environment where the teachers and learners are separated by space and time. Online tutoring, as a reflection of the internet diversity, is practiced via several different approaches. The term blended learning involves the practice of using both online and in-person learning experiences while teaching pupils. In a blended-learning course, students attend a traditional classroom setting along with independently completing online aspects of the course outside of the classroom.

Rising demand for online educational platforms majorly driving the private tutoring market

Online education is highly efficient in providing education to different types of learners. Online education is an extremely flexible and convenient learning method. The wide range of advantages of online education in comparison to the traditional method and rising youth awareness are leading to a students’ shift to online education. The rising demand for online video lectures and paper solving tricks among the students is the major factor fueling the global private tutoring market.

The blended segment is projected to grow rapidly in the type segment

The blended segment accounted for a major share of the private tutoring market in 2017. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast time period. Since online teaching methods were introduced in the last few years, the online teaching staff still lacks the skills for effective use of the online platforms. This drawback of the online segment will fuel the blended segment’s rapid growth in the years ahead.

High school students are likely to lead the end-user segment in the future

The high school students segment held around 29% of the global private tutoring market in 2017. The ever-increasing competition among students across the world for getting admissions to renowned colleges and growing private tutoring awareness, among both students and parents, are projected to fuel this segment’s development in the future.

Browse the full "Private Tutoring Market By Type (Online and Blended) and By End-User (Preschool Children, Primary School Students, Middle School Students, High School Students, and College Students): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027" Report

Asia Pacific to record highest CAGR over the estimated timeline

The Asia Pacific private tutoring market is likely to register the highest CAGR in the future, due to the rising awareness regarding the importance of quality education, escalating investments made in education, and accelerating disposable income of the regional population.

Key players operating in the private tutoring market include TutorZ, New Oriental, American Tutor, Xueda Education, MindLaunch, Web International English, MandarinRocks, Chegg.com, Ambrow Education, TAL Education, Manhattan Review, Kaplan, ITutorGroup, Eduboard, Brighter Minds Tutoring, and EF Education First, among others.

This report segments the private tutoring market into:

Global Private Tutoring Market: By Type

Online

Blended

Global Private Tutoring Market: By End-User

Preschool Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

