Brawn & Ginger Is Setting A New Standard For Everyday Carry Items

Everyday Carry for Connoisseurs

Artisanal detail and beautiful form meets long-lasting and durable function in the launch of their new online store.

Today's urban male cares about style” — Kody J Ague

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brawn & Ginger’s online store has launched its signature line-up of high-quality products. The company’s social media campaign created a lot of anticipation among Everyday Carry (EDC) enthusiasts.The opulence and sophistication of the roaring 20s during the Great Gatsby era is back. This time it fits inside a pocket.“Today’s urban male cares about style,” Kody Ague, founder & co-owner of Brawn & Ginger said in a statement. “The millennial generation expects quality tools. They’re no longer satisfied with the pocket items that their dad used. This generation is willing to pay for high-quality items that also have a visual appeal. Brawn & Ginger has the new gentleman in mind with every product we develop.”The Urban Collection lines offer a new twist on several classic items.A quality handkerchief is a necessity for a gentleman who values practicality and sophistication. Brawn & Ginger perfected their product production process. The fabric is soft. They've given special attention-to-detail to reinforce each corner for added durability. They offer handkerchiefs with double-sided patterns that the most discerning man will appreciate.The multi-purpose coin from Brawn & Ginger is the ideal complement for a small batch draft brew. The coin beautifully pairs form and function. The signature bottle opener is available in several different finishes.Several features of their signature line include:• Handcrafted in the USA• Attention to detail and superior craftsmanship for long-lasting durability• Curated accessories with a focus on aesthetic design• Reusable handkerchief cut waste and good for the environment• Multi-purpose coin reduces pocket bulkThe people behind Brawn & Ginger are a husband and wife team. Kody Ague (Brawn) is the face of the company. He handles everything from idea conception to manufacturing and production. Kody is also the main product tester. If the product passes his own high standards, he knows EDC fans will appreciate it. Ashely Ague (Ginger) is involved behind the scenes.The Urban Collection will be only sold on brawnandginger.com . The collection is expected to a become Best Seller.The signature products range in price from $15-38 are ready for immediate shipping.ContactEditors, for further interviews, samples or high-res photos, please contact Kody J Ague at kody@brawnandginger.com.Brawn & Ginger is online at:Website: https://brawnandginger.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/brawnandginger Instagram: https://instagram.com/brawnandginger



