Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana Encourages Those Suffering from Mesothelioma to Call The Steinberg Law Group

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana Encourages Anyone Suffering from Mesothelioma to Call for Access to Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

I’ll never forget, I turned to Mr. Brown and I said, ‘Mr. Brown, do you mean to tell me you would let them work until they dropped dead?’ He said, ‘Yes. We save a lot of money that way.'” — Charles H. Roemer - former employee of Unarco

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from The Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Although naturally occurring asbestos deposits do not exist in Indiana, numerous manufacturing industries using an abundance of asbestos-containing materials have called Indiana home for years. Jobsites with known asbestos exposure include Rolls Royce, Dow AgroSciences, Chemetron Corporation, Raybestos Friction Materials Company, General Motors, Peerless Pump and Nuturn Corporation. Additionally, George Rogers Clark National Park and various locations in Yankeetown, Evansville and Fort Wayne are known to contain asbestos.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Indiana can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



