Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Equipment Type; Dimension, End-use

The Asia Pacific semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted for US$ 46. 44 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5. 7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 79. 04 Bn in 2027.

The increasing adoption of smart electronic devices is boosting the manufacturing prospects, and significant incorporation of electronics in automotive applications is one of the key drivers that is propelling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected devices across various end-use verticals is expected to boost the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. However, the dynamic nature of technologies requires several changes in manufacturing equipment is anticipated to hinder the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth. Asia-Pacific has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries.

Further, the governments of these countries are making developments to improve investment scenario.The governments are providing tax-rebates, funds, subsidies, and other such support to attract the manufacturing companies to set-up plants in their respective countries.



Further, several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India, among others to flourish the growth of manufacturing and other high-tech industries.The high growth in semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is driven by high demand for more semiconductor applications in automotive, industrial, consumer goods, and other electronic products including wireless, storage products.



The significant portion of revenue contribution in the fabrication of semiconductor products is played by memory chips and sensors used in various applications. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market players are focusing on multiple initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market further.



For instance, the government of emerging economies of Asian countries is committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy, to accomplish this, the government bodies formulate various strategies to attract FDI.These huge investments strengthen the industries, including semiconductor industries and support to introduce new products and services.



These findings support semiconductor industry research & development activities and start-ups to remain competitive in the market. These initiatives provide various benefits to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Based on equipment type, the Wafer Manufacturing Equipment segment is leading the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The wafer manufacturing equipment is the first equipment used in the production of semiconductor products.



It includes single crystal manufacturing equipment, wafer processing equipment, and inspection and metrology equipment & others.The manufacturing of ICs is complex and might involve over 50 unique pieces of semiconductor equipment.



In this procedure, silica is used as an input to produce ultrapure ingots, and then wafers are used to build ICs, which are shipped to the vast clientele.The wafer manufacturing equipment is available in different forms and most of which is specified to growing, removing, depositing materials from the wafer.



The increase in demand for semiconductor in various applications is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of wafer manufacturing equipment market.

The overall semiconductor manufacturing equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market based on all the segmentation provided for the Asia Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Some of the players present in semiconductor manufacturing equipment market are Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.

